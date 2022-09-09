Jaquiski Tartt reflects on dropped interception in 49ers-Rams NFC championship

Tartt got 'more love than hate' after dropped pick vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of Jaquiski Tartt’s final plays with the 49ers is a moment he and many fans will remember for a long, long time.

Tartt, who recently was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, reflected on the interception he infamously dropped in last season’s NFC Championship Game during an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Thursday.

And while fan ire was thick following the 49ers’ loss, Tartt was able to move past the moment thanks to support from the 49ers Faithful.

“I was shown more love than hate,” Tartt told “The Morning Roast” hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. “It’s whatever you choose to look at it.”

With the NFC title on the line against the Los Angeles Rams in January, San Francisco’s former strong safety had a chance to help his team secure a spot in the Super Bowl had he only been able to hang onto an interception midway through the game’s fourth quarter.

But after the deep pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford fell into -- and out of -- Tartt’s hands, the 49ers’ NFC West rival went on to end their season in front of a packed SoFi Stadium crowd.

There are plenty of “what ifs” in any NFL season, and Tartt’s miscue was added to the long list of 49ers possibilities this millenium as they continue their quest for their ever-elusive sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. Some blamed Tartt for the season-ending loss, and he even said after the game that he deserved any criticism that came his way.

Tartt on Thursday implied that most of it, however, was easy for him to ignore.

“But of course, it’s trolls,” Tartt told Hill and Shasky. “At the end of the day, those people don’t matter. It’s people trolling. I mean, I get it. Hell, I was even more disappointed. I think that situation, it was just a lot more love shown than hate.”

As Tartt walked off the SoFi field back in January, he knew it might be the last time he donned the Red and Gold.

“For sure I knew that, but it’s only because it ended in a loss,” Tartt said. “Just going back to that play [the dropped interception], that play was a momentum play. I’m like, ‘This is my chance to bring the team some momentum.’

“It was a drop or whatever, but at the end of the day, we end up losing the game and it’s history.”

After seven seasons with the 49ers, the team let Tartt walk in free agency this offseason.

He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles before getting released in training camp and said Thursday that he wouldn’t rule out a reunion with San Francisco “for the right price” as the team deals with Jimmie Ward's injury.

It remains to be seen if Tartt will ever get to avenge that fateful play as a part of the 49ers once again, but in the meantime, it doesn’t seem like he’s dwelling on it too much anymore.

