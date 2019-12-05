Jaquiski Tartt missed practice with ribs injury, unlikely to play vs. Saints

BRADENTON, Fla. – San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt is not expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after sitting out his second practice of the week on Thursday.

Tartt sustained fractured ribs when he took an inadvertent knee to the right side from Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram while making a tackle in Sunday's game. Marcell Harris entered the lineup in place of Tartt and will start Sunday against the Saints.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead also did not practice on Thursday, as he was given the day off after playing 61 of the 49ers' 65 defensive snaps against Baltimore.

Defensive tackle Jullian Taylor also sat out practice and could be out multiple weeks with an injury to his right elbow.

Tartt, Taylor and receiver Dante Pettis could be the only 49ers players who are not available for Sunday's game due to injuries. Pettis took part in limited practice with a knee sprain.

Cornerback Richard Sherman appears on pace to play after sustaining a right knee injury against Baltimore. Sherman missed only one play during the game and took part in limited practice on Thursday.

Richard Sherman is at practice and looks as if he'll be ready to go for the #49ers on Sunday against the #Saints. pic.twitter.com/8XH79bbhMX — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 5, 2019





49ers practice report

Did not practice

DE Arik Armstead (not injury related)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

DT Jullian Taylor (elbow)

Limited

DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring)

TE George Kittle (knee, ankle)

WR Dante Pettis (knee)

CB Richard Sherman (knee)

T Joe Staley (finger)

Full practice

RB Matt Breida (ankle)

DT D.J. Jones (ankle)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs)





























Saints practice report

Did not practice

LB Kiko Alonso (thigh)

LB A.J. Klein (knee)

G Andrus Peat (forearm)

Limited

T Terron Armstead (ankle)

C Will Clapp (elbow)

RB Zach Line (knee)

TE Jason Vander Laan (head)

















Jaquiski Tartt missed practice with ribs injury, unlikely to play vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area