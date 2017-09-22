Jaquiski Tartt, Kyle Juszcyzk, Brock Coyle all have concussions for 49ers

Safety Jaquiski Tartt, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and linebacker Brock Coyle each sustained concussion for the San Francisco 49ers in Thursday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Tartt and Coyle each left the game to be evaluated for head injuries before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Tartt was accidentally kicked in the back of the head by defensive tackle Earl Mitchell in the third quarter.

Juszczyk was initially ruled out due to a neck injury. Shanahan said after the game it was a concussion as well.

“I think it was a concussion,” Shanahan said of Juszczyk after the game. “So I’m not sure. I know they told me he was out so I don’t get much information on it. I just know that it was a concussion and I’ll find out when I go back in. I’m sure he’ll be in the protocol.”

With 10 days until their next game against the Arizona Cardinals, the trio will get a few extra days to recover for their injuries and have a better chance to clearing the concussion protocol in time to play.