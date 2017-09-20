Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward expected to start at safety for 49ers

The 49ers are banged up at safety. The good news is: San Francisco expects Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmie Ward to start Thursday against the Rams.

Tartt, who has a neck injury, and Ward, who has a hamstring injury, both took part in Tuesday’s practice. Tartt will play strong safety with Ward at free.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Adrian Colbert and Lorenzo Jerome are candidates for “next man up” with starting strong safety Eric Reid expected to miss multiple games with a knee injury.

On Sunday against Seattle, Ward saw his first extensive action since straining his hamstring July 27, playing 38 snaps.

“He held up well,” Saleh said, via Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee. “The feedback [from Ward] was good, feels good. Man, he looked fast, too. So it’s good to have him back. Hopefully he can stay healthy.”