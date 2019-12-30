Jaquiski Tartt inactive for the 49ers, Quandre Diggs out for Seahawks

The 49ers can clinch home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs with a win tonight, but they’ll have to do it without some key defensive players.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) are out with injuries, heading into tonight’s finale against the Seahawks.

Also inactive for the 49ers are running back Jeff Wilson, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, wide receiver Jordan Matthews, and quarterback C.J. Beathard.

For the Seahawks, safety Quandre Diggs and left tackle Duane Brown have been ruled out, along with center Ethan Pocic, tight end Luke Willson, wide receiver Malik Turner, offensive tackle Bryan Mone and former 49ers linebacker Dekoda Watson.