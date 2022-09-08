Would Jaquiski Tartt consider 49ers return? Only for 'right price'

Tartt doesn't rule out 49ers return, but only for 'right price' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When safety Jaquiski Tartt was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in late August, there was immediate speculation on a potential reunion with the 49ers.

Has Tartt considered coming back to the Bay?

"I’ve talked to the coaches but it's been nothing official," Tart said to Bonta Hill and Steven Langford of 95.7 The Game on Thursday morning. "As far as that situation, if it’s for the right price, of course I’d be back. At the end of the day, if it's not for the right price, I’m definitely not going back."

For a player with seven years of NFL experience like Tartt, the veteran's minimum is $1.12 million. It will take more than that to get Tartt back on the field.

"For me, what makes sense? Putting my body through a lot for a minimum is kind of like, you know, I’ve made enough money," Tartt said. "I’m very fortunate to be able to play the game and be able to be with the 49ers for seven years.

"If it’s the right situation for me, I’ll do it. If not, I’m good where I’m at."

Tartt played 80 games and started 64 for San Francisco over seven seasons after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Last year, he started 14 regular-season games and compiled 66 tackles, five tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

The 49ers let him walk in free agency, where he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles before getting released in training camp.

San Francisco is dealing with a key injury at safety, as Jimmie Ward will miss at least the first four games of the season on short-term injured reserve. Talanoa Hufanga will start Sunday in the season opener against the Chicago Bears, and coach Kyle Shanahan joked Wednesday that he would decide the other starter between Tarvarius Moore and George Odum after kickoff.

"It’s a business," Tartt said of the 49ers deciding to part ways this offseason. "You’ve got young [Hufanga], [Moore] there; you’ve got guys they want to give an opportunity to, and I think they deserve it. I think they’re good where they’re at with safeties. I think those guys will play well for them."

If the 49ers do want to bring Tartt back for depth at safety, general manager John Lynch will have to find a bag.

