Jaquiski Tartt changes jersey number

Jaquiski Tartt’s familiar No. 29 jersey will no longer be lurking in the 49ers’ secondary. The 2015 second-round pick posted on social media Monday that he’d be changing his jersey number to 26.

While he is changing his number, this one doesn’t come due to the NFL’s new, relaxed regulations on permissible numerals for each position.

Tartt’s 26 has always been approved for defensive backs, but he’s making the change for a new start as he enters a crucial year in his NFL career.

“The reason for my jersey change…I wanted a fresh start,” Tartt wrote in an Instagram story. “I had some good years in 29 but not to my standards. I felt like it was a good time to restart with a new number. #6 was unavailable so I decided to rock with the #26.”

No. 6 belongs to punter Mitch Wishnowsky and was Tartt’s college jersey number. Flipping the 9 in 29 upside down works as a blend of his college and pro jersey numbers.

No. 26 came free when Tevin Coleman exited in free agency. He’d occupied the number since he arrived in the 2019 season.

This year is a big one for Tartt, who re-signed with San Francisco on a one-year deal this offseason. He’s just 29-years old and with a big 2021 campaign figures to earn a sizable long-term deal next offseason when the salary cap sees a significant uptick.

If he does have a big year, he may just stick in the 26 the rest of his career.