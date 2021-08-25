Jaquiski Tartt activated off PUP; 49ers hopeful he can play soon

Tartt activated off PUP; 49ers hopeful he can play soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have activated Jaquiski Tartt off the active/physically unable to perform list.

Before practice Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan shared that the veteran safety started feeling better while the team was in Costa Mesa over the last week. Now able to participate in team drills on the field, the team will play it safe with Tartt, who suffered a toe injury in Week 9 of the 2020 season.

“We’re going to see how he looks today,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully he can go these three days and show us that he’s healthy and play at a high level.”

Shanahan was not ready to make any statements as to who would be starting at the strong safety position for Week 1.

Tartt has been seen regularly working on the side field with trainers rehabbing his toe. If he needs more time to acclimate to playing a full game, the 49ers have Tavon Wilson as an option and rookie Talanoa Hufanga has shown he has promise at strong safety as well as on special teams.

