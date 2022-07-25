JaQuan Hardy working out for Eagles

Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles got a chance to play against running back JaQuan Hardy last season and they may be adding him to the roster this season.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles will workout Hardy on Monday. Hardy spent the 2021 season with the Cowboys, but was cut earlier this month.

Hardy appeared in three games for Dallas last year and ran four times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Three of those carries, including a 22-yard score, came against the Eagles in a 51-26 win in Week 18.

The Eagles currently have Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, Jason Huntley, and Kennedy Brooks on the roster at running back.

