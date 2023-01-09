Jaquan Brisker's top plays 2022 season
Watch Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker's top plays during the 2022 season.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for what's sure to be a charged-up night at Lambeau Field.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
With Week 18 nearly over, the Packers need to win Sunday night, otherwise Seahawks get NFC's final wild card.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
The playoff field in the NFC is nearly set. If the Packers beat the Lions, Matt LaFleur's team will face the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC Wild Card Round.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from the postseason with Seattle's win over the Rams, a win greatly aided by some questionable officiating
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
Quandre Diggs made INT in OT, Kenneth Walker III ran hard to set up Seahawks winning FG in OT to beat Rams, eliminate Detroit Lions from NFL playoffs
Dallas' chances for a division title were slim, but that's no excuse for playing like they were the ones trying to get to their offseason vacations. Here's how bad things were. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.