Jaquan Brisker's best plays vs. Falcons Week 11
Watch Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker's best plays vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 11 matchup.
Watch Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker's best plays vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 11 matchup.
Jefferson didn't hold back his frustrations about Sunday's loss
Dan Campbell's team is on a 3-game winning streak after a dominant 31-18 victory Sunday over the New York Giants. That's rare for the Detroit Lions.
The Patriots offensive line has struggled to withstand injuries and lackluster performance throughout the 2022 NFL season, and now this unit might be without starting center David Andrews for a while.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Bill Belichick was blunt and to the point when asked why Trent Brown was benched on Sunday.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
Remember when the Browns sold their soul and three first-round draft picks for Deshaun Watson with the idea of contending for the Super Bowl? Whoops.
Separate ESPN analysts called the throw “unreal” and “bonkers.”
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there were no reports during the [more]
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less. “Right now, [more]
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, the new and hip offensive whiz, crafted a game plan on Sunday that could have landed his quarterback in the emergency room. Kirk Cousins was under siege by Dallas' elite pass rush during a 40-3 trouncing by the Cowboys. The Vikings managed a meager 183 yards of offense, 3.4 yards a snap. Fortunately for the Vikings, they have a short turnaround until their ...
Everything about the handling of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s status in the concussion protocol has been strange. It’s only getting stranger. And the NFL Players Association is paying attention. On Wednesday, November 9, the Rams placed Stafford in the protocol. Coach Sean McVay, who had plenty to say about Stafford’s status during his absence (possibly [more]
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
The Rams tried to trade for Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns, but they were turned down. They should be thankful for that.