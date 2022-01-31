Jaquan Brisker’s status for Senior Bowl unconfirmed

Kevin McGuire
·1 min read
It seems Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson isn’t the only Nittany Lion who is not attending the Senior Bowl after previously accepting an invite. Safety Jaquan Brisker was among the notable names missing from the released list of player measurements on Monday as Senior Bowl week officially kicked off.

While there is no confirmation yet as to what Brisker’s status is for the Senior Bowl at this time, the absence of his measurements has created a slight stir on Twitter from those paying close enough attention.

Some players may be late arriving to the Senior Bowl or their measurements may be shared later for one reason or another, so it’s still possible there could be an update on Brisker confirming his participation in the Senior Bowl.

But, for now, his status officially remains in question and awaiting further clarification one way or the other.

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson was already reported to not be participating in the Senior Bowl this week.

