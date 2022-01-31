Jaquan Brisker’s status for Senior Bowl unconfirmed

It seems Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson isn’t the only Nittany Lion who is not attending the Senior Bowl after previously accepting an invite. Safety Jaquan Brisker was among the notable names missing from the released list of player measurements on Monday as Senior Bowl week officially kicked off.

While there is no confirmation yet as to what Brisker’s status is for the Senior Bowl at this time, the absence of his measurements has created a slight stir on Twitter from those paying close enough attention.

The Senior Bowl appears to have lost Devin Lloyd, Quay Walker, Josh Paschal, Hassan Haskins, Jaquan Brisker, and Jahan Dotson. Cool. — IgglesNest (@IgglesNest) January 31, 2022

going through measurements from @seniorbowl and noticed a few big names missing:

James Cook

Reggie Roberson Jr.

Ed Ingram

Jeremiah Moon

Micheal Clemons

Josh Paschal

Esezi Otomewo

Jeremiah Gemmel

Quay Walker

Marcus Jones

Jaquan Brisker

Bryan Cook — alex "pleasantly dark" katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) January 31, 2022

Some players may be late arriving to the Senior Bowl or their measurements may be shared later for one reason or another, so it’s still possible there could be an update on Brisker confirming his participation in the Senior Bowl.

But, for now, his status officially remains in question and awaiting further clarification one way or the other.

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson was already reported to not be participating in the Senior Bowl this week.

List

Every Penn State player in the 2022 Senior Bowl

