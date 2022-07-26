Jaquan Brisker signs rookie contract with Chicago Bears

Kevin McGuire
·1 min read
In this article:
As NFL training camps prepare to get going, former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has finally put pen to paper on his rookie contract. The Chicago Bears announced the franchise has officially signed Brisker, a second-round pick of the NFC North team in the 2022 NFL draft last spring.

By signing his contract on Tuesday, Brisker is now eligible to attend training camp on Wednesday, a few days after the rest of Chicago’s rookies and quarterbacks got started with camp. Brisker was the final draft pick of the Bears to sign his rookie contract.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Brisker’s contract is a four-year deal, a standard time length for NFL rookie deals. Brisker’s contract is reportedly valued at $7.9 million with a base salary in 2022 of $705,000.

With Briskwr signing his rookie contract, every player form Penn State that was selected in the 2022 NFL draft has officially been signed for the upcoming season.

