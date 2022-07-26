With Jaquan Brisker signed, Bears' secondary now must meet high expectations

With Brisker signed, secondary now must meet high expectations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – A few days of drama evaporated in an instant Tuesday at Halas Hall as Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker arrived for training camp with the ink still drying on his four-year deal finalized late Monday night.

"I'm excited to get Jaquan Brisker signed up and here," general manager Ryan Poles told the media during his opening address. "I gave him a big hug when I saw him, and I am excited for him and the direction he is going just like all the other rookies that came in in the offseason. He's headed in the right direction and I am excited to see what he does this training camp and during the season."

With Brisker present and ready to get to work Wednesday, the Bears should have their expected starting secondary on the field. That includes Brisker and fellow second-round pick Kyler Gordon, who should already be penciled in opposite budding star cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The expectations are sky high for the first two picks of the Poles-Eberflus regime. But that doesn't necessarily mean they need to start Week 1 against the 49ers. Well, that's the company line.

"I would say that we are going to develop those guys, those young players, and we have no problem playing young players a lot," Eberflus said Tuesday when asked if it would be a disappointment if the rookies don't start Week 1. "That's been in our past we've done that. If they show they're ready to go and play 65 plays, the whole game, that's what they'll do. If they show they can play part of that game, they'll play part of the game. It's all going to be based on performance."

Gordon and Brisker popped during the offseason program, both showcasing the rare abilities that had the Bears racing to the phone to bring them to Chicago. Gordon's unique short-area quickness, a product of his childhood days as a dancer, and his ball-hawking nature make him the ideal cornerback for Eberflus' turnover-focused defense.

"I would just say his ball-hawking ability, the ability to find the ball, track the ball, and he's an athlete," Johnson said Tuesday about what has impressed him about Gordon. "He's definitely going to be able to make some plays solely off his athleticism, him being physical, him being able to find the ball. Those are some good qualities to have as a young corner."

While Gordon made plays on balls in the air, Brisker was adept at getting the ball on the ground via the peanut punch.

Eberflus and Poles rebuilt the Bears' leaky secondary with the first two picks of their tenure.

Gordon, a projected first-round pick, slid to them early in the second round. Nine picks later, everyone in the building gave Brisker, a hard-hitting box safety, the vote of confidence to be the Bears' second pick of Round 2.

Eberflus and Poles revamped the Bears' secondary with two draft-day phone calls. It may very well be the 2022 Bears' best unit. But there will be no proclamations from a talented but unproven group. At least, not yet.

"I'd be lying to you if I gave you an answer right now," Johnson said. "We've gotta come up with that as a unit. I can have my answer, but I'm not the only one in the unit, so we'll definitely have to figure that out throughout camp, figure out where we are, what we want to do and that's that."

With Gordon and Brisker signed, sealed, and delivered to training camp, Eberflus can get to work building the "next great Bears defense," with two rookies and a talented secondary at the center of his grand vision.

