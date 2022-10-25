Jaquan Brisker reacts to Patriots QB second-quarter swap
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker reacts to the New England Patriots quarterback swap during the second quarter.
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick insists Mac Jones' performance in Monday night's loss to the Bears was not the reason for him being benched in favor of Bailey Zappe.
The Bears ran in 23 unanswered points en route to arguably their best win of the season.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide. The move wasn’t flagged. It looked a lot like the move former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once made when sliding during [more]
The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.
Here are the winners and losers from the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears
