Jaquan Brisker praises the Bears' trade to acquire D.J. Moore

Well before the NFL draft, the Bears traded their coveted No. 1 draft selection to acquire multiple picks from the Carolina Panthers.

They received the No. 9, No. 61, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick. The key to the trade, however, was their acquisition of wide receiver D.J. Moore.

And safety Jaquan Brisker agrees.

“I thought it was a great trade, especially for Justin and the offense, to get a weapon that makes us that much more dangerous,” Brisker said on The Matt Lombardo Show. “Last year, we were that close. Maybe three to seven points away during certain games, but adding another weapon right there shows they’re invested in Justin Fields. They knew we needed another weapon and were moving in the right direction.”

The Bears were reportedly adamant about acquiring Moore. The opportunity cost of acquiring Moore was reportedly a future first-round pick. However, Moore is a much more valuable commodity.

He's a proven, veteran wide receiver. He's recorded three straight seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards from 2019-21 – with shoddy quarterback play at that. The Bears opted for a reputable, established commodity, instead of a pick they had the opportunity to pick someone as elite as Moore.

Moore will join a wide receiver room with Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet, newly signed Robert Tonyan and Equanimeous St. Brown. Moore, Fields, Claypool and Mooney met and attended a Chicago Bulls game earlier this week.

The Panthers wide receiver was just the start of the Bears' offseason. They also signed Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Nate Davis, D'Onta Foreman and others to their bolstered roster.

How will the Bears approach the rest of free agency and the NFL draft?

