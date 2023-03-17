Jaquan Brisker praises Bears front office for DJ Moore trade

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a potential franchise-altering offseason, where they’ve made some big moves ahead and during free agency.

Bears players have been effusive in their praise for general manager Ryan Poles, who has been methodical in his approach and landing some big-name veterans and draft capital while building around quarterback Justin Fields.

Safety Jaquan Brisker is among those who’s been impressed by how the Bears have handled free agency, as well as the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Carolina Panthers.

Brisker was excited about the decision to trade the pick for Moore, who he believes will help elevate Chicago’s offense.

“I thought it was a great trade, especially for Justin and the offense, to get a weapon that makes us that much more dangerous,” Brisker said on The Matt Lombardo Show. “Last year, we were that close. Maybe three to seven points away during certain games, but adding another weapon right there shows they’re invested in Justin Fields. They knew we needed another weapon and were moving in the right direction.”

Brisker makes a great point, as the Bears lost four games last year despite having a double-digit lead. Moore should provide a spark to the offense, whether out of the backfield, in the slot, or as an outside receiver.

Brisker also talked about the challenges on offense from learning a new system, but he was impressed by what Fields could do once he was given more control.

“At the beginning of last season, it [the offense] was moving slowly because, you know, it was a new offense,” Brisker said. “And the offense, with a new offensive coordinator, was also trying to get a feel for things. And we just had a different offense once they put it in Justin’s hands.”

Heading into 2023, the Bears are all-in on Fields at quarterback and are making the necessary moves to get him the weapons he needs. In addition to the Moore trade, the Bears added guard Nate Davis, tight end Robert Tonyan, and running back D’Onta Foreman in free agency.

There’s still more to come in free agency and the NFL draft, but the Bears could be one of the most improved teams in 2023 after going 3-14 last year.

