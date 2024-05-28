Jaquan Brisker points out difficult stretch in the Bears' 2024 regular season schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Every year, plenty of difficult items are packed into NFL regular season schedules.

The Bears have a few this season, including one safety Jaquan Brisker took to social media to point out.

Imagine, 3 games in 10 days… 🤔 — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) May 28, 2024

That's right. The Bears will play three games in 10 days toward the end of their regular season schedule. Take a look.

If it's any consolation to Brisker and the Bears, at least the games that are four days apart are both at home. It would've been a worse twist if those were on the road. Granted, their first game against the Vikings is in Minnesota.

There are plenty of unfortunate blurbs in each NFL team's schedule. On top of playing three games in 10 days, the NFL is sending the Bears and Jaguars to play in London during the season; the Bears will lose a home game since they're declared the home team for that game.

On the bright side, an analysis from Warren Sharp claims the Bears will net positive rest days this season. He projects the Bears will net five positive days of rest in contrast to their opponents next season.

NFL 2024 Net Rest Edges



net rest = total days of extra rest vs a team's opponents over the course of the season



+16: BAL

+15

+14

+13

+12: NE, MIN, PHI

+11

+10

+9

+8: GB

+7: HOU

+6: TEN

+5: CHI, NYJ, BUF, ATL, KC

+4: JAX

+3: CAR

+2: PIT, CLE, DAL

+1

0: LV, NYG

-1: DET, LAR

-2:… https://t.co/LQK41BB1Ns — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 20, 2024

The Ravens are earning a league-leading 16 days of positive net rest; they lead second-place teams by four extra days of rest, according to Sharp. On the other side of the spectrum, the 49ers are losing three weeks of rest in comparison to their opponents. Yikes.

If you're curious about the distance the Bears will travel in the 2024 regular season, they're in the middle of the pack in that category, also. They'll travel just south of 20,000 miles, good for 15th in the NFL.

