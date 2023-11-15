Jaquan Brisker: Justin Fields "deflinitely looks good," ready to go this week

Will this be the week quarterback Justin Fields returns to action for the Bears?

Fields has missed four games with a right thumb injury, but practiced all last week before sitting out on Thursday night and was on the field again for Monday's bonus practice. He did individual work in that session and coach Matt Eberflus said he wants to see more from Fields in team drills before making a call about this Sunday's game in Detroit.

One of Fields' teammates has seen enough to say that he thinks it is time for the quarterback to get the green light. Safety Jaquan Brisker shared that belief on 670 The Score.

“Yeah, yeah, Justin, he looks good,” Brisker said. “He definitely looks good. So we’re going to see where it goes, but I feel like Justin looks ready to go to me.”

Wednesday will bring more word on how much Fields is able to do at practice and what the chances are that he makes it back on the field this weekend.