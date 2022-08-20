Jaquan Brisker injures hand, Bears hope he can play Week 1

Brisker injured hand, team hopes he can play Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaquan Brisker will miss some time with a hand injury, according to Matt Eberflus. The Bears head coach said there’s no timetable for the starting safety to return to the field, but the team is hopeful he can be ready before Week 1.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brisker underwent surgery to correct a thumb injury, and he'll have a real chance to play in the regular season opener on Week 1.

Brisker hurt himself during the first preseason game against the Chiefs, but the injury didn’t start limiting him until the following day.

Eberflus said Brisker’s injury won’t affect how he manages players’ snaps in their final preseason game, next Saturday.

The Bears drafted Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick of this year’s draft. He immediately slid into the starting strong safety position beside Eddie Jackson. Brisker has turned heads in practice with his willingness to mix it up in run defense, and his knack for creating takeaways. He finished the first preseason game of the year with four tackles, one of which went for a loss, and a pass defended. Brisker did not play in the team’s second preseason game.

