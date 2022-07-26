Jaquan Brisker and Bears finalizing four-year rookie deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Safety Jaquan Brisker and the Chicago Bears are finalizing a four-year rookie deal the day before training camp begins, according to Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer.

The difference between the two parties came with the third year of the deal and its guaranteed money. There's no details on the contract yet, but the issue surrounded just north of a hundred thousand dollars.

Rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis of the Washington Commanders received roughly $110,000 in the third year of his rookie contract in guaranteed money. He was drafted one pick before Brisker. Thus, the Penn State safety would like to see guaranteed money in his third season.

The agreement signifies that Brisker will be present at training camp.

Brisker was the last of the 11 rookies to sign their deals. He is expected to make a strong case for starting alongside Eddie Jackson in week one.

With a little weight off of general manager Ryan Poles' shoulders, he still has another box to check. Roquan Smith and the Bears have yet to come to an agreement on a deal. It's likely Smith wants somewhere around $20 million per year, making him the highest paid linebacker in the league.

Smith and the Bears are reportedly not close on a deal, according to multiple sources. The linebacker does not have an agent.

Bears training camp starts Tuesday, July 26, at Halas Hall.

