JaQuae Jackson is primed to make an impact for Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — JaQuae Jackson showed in Saturday’s loss at No. 2 Michigan what can bring to the Rutgers football offense. He can be a playmaker for Rutgers, something this offense desperately needs.

On Saturday, Jackson had 37 receiving yards and three catches. Two weeks prior in a win over Temple, Jackson had four catches for 95 yards including a 61-yard catch in the second quarter.

He has speed and is elusive. Combined with his route-running ability it makes Jackson a complete wide receiver as Rutgers turns their attention to the Big Ten season.

A transfer portal addition, Jackson could be a big part of a Rutgers offense that is looking balanced and efficient for the first time in nearly a decade.

“He’s still getting in, especially with training camp – him having to be out a little bit – I think he is growing confident by the day,” quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said on Tuesday. “That’s going to help him a lot, especially with his route-running ability. Can’t wait.”

Jackson committed to Rutgers after he played three seasons at Califonia University (Pennsylvania), a Division II program. He was an All-American last season where he had 77 catches for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He committed to Rutgers after being offered by Texas A&M, Michigan Colorado, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

A big part of his reason for committing to Rutgers was the presence of Dave Brock on the staff. A former wide receivers coach with the Atlanta Falcons, the presence of Brock was enticing for Jackson given his NFL ambitions.

He came to Rutgers as a playmaker, something that head coach Greg Schiano will be seen in the coming week

“JaQuae is getting better every week. Unfortunately he had a little injury during training camp that slowed him down. I wish that he had had all those practice repetitions to get in the groove with the offense. He didn’t start here until the summer, midsummer, because of the portal and his recruitment. It’s not like he was here all spring where he got cumulative repetitions,” Schiano said on Monday. “So then we get to training camp and he’s doing well, and then he has — he’s forced to take a little break because of injury. And then that — you know, I don’t think we’re seeing yet the guy we are going to see in the next four weeks. I think he’s going to continue to get better and better which is good, I guess. But I would have liked to have had it earlier.”

