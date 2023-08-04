Division II All-American transfer creating buzz at Rutgers football camp

PISCATAWAY – JaQuae Jackson had plenty of options.

A host of Power 5 programs wanted to land him.

Deion Sanders and Colorado, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Miami – the list went on. But after making a visit to see Rutgers football up close, getting the chance to talk with Greg Schiano and wide receivers coach Dave Brock, and seeing how he would fit in the Scarlet Knights’ offense, Jackson made up his mind.

“It was crazy,” Jackson said Thursday following Rutgers’ first training camp practice at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex. “It was a blessing, but it was stressful at the same time with the options, going on visits. My first official visit was here, and me and my mom, my uncle, my family, we thought it was a no brainer.”

Now Jackson, who spent the previous five years at Division-II California University of Pennsylvania, has a big opportunity to be a focal point of a Big Ten offense. As much as Jackson needed that chance, the Scarlet Knights needed him.

Rutgers wide receiver JaQuae Jackson, who transferred from California University of Pennsylvania, goes through drills during the Scarlet Knights' first training camp practice Thursday at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers lost receivers Sean Ryan, Aron Cruickshank, Shameen Jones and Josh Youngblood to graduation and NFL after last season – they combined for 1,151 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. With those players gone, the Scarlet Knights were left with a wide receivers room that had talent, but was relatively inexperienced.

What Rutgers football got in JaQuae Jackson

The Scarlet Knights first landed Western Illinois transfer Naseim Brantley from the portal, then in May added Jackson following the conclusion of spring practices.

Jackson feels like he’s gotten caught up with Kirk Ciarrocca's offense.

MORE As Rutgers football begins training camp, here are 10 key questions, and our answers

“Coach Ciarrocca and Coach Brock, Coach (John) Perry, they've been best at preparing me each and every day to get better, keep growing in the playbook, keep learning the playbook every day,” Jackson said. “So it's been great.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Jackson had a big season in 2022 for the Vulcans, hauling in 77 catches for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns.

'Something to prove'

A product of Serra Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Jackson wanted more.

“I’ve been feeling like I got something to prove my whole life,” Jackson said. “This is just another journey, just a part of the journey for me to get to the next level.”

That’s why the chance to be coached by Brock appealed to him. Brock, who’s beginning his first season on Schiano’s coaching staff, previously spent five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, four as the wide receivers coach.

In that time, he tutored players like Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

“All great guys that are in the NFL and produced at a very high level,” Jackson said. “So with him being my coach, it's like he's going to critique every single little thing to help me get to the next level, help me just get better every single day.”

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Jackson’s presence will be quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who’s beginning camp as the unquestioned starter. Jackson, who’s now part of a room that also includes Isaiah Washington, Chris Long, Rashad Rochelle and Christian Dremel among others, has potential to be the Scarlet Knights’ No. 1 receiver.

So far, Jackson has liked what he’s seen from Wimsatt.

“It's been great,” Jackson said. “He got a strong arm, he could put it places where most quarterbacks can't, he does a very well job you know each and every day, and he's a real hard worker too.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: JaQuae Jackson, Division II transfer, debuts at camp