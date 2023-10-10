Japan's top HS baseball prospect will attend college in the US

Rintaro Sasaki, who holds the Japanese high school career home run record, was expected to be a top pick in the upcoming Nippon Professional Baseball draft. However, he has decided to play college baseball in the United States instead of pursuing a professional career in Japan, per ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

Sasaki is expected to become the next big international star in Major League Baseball when he reaches the league.

Sasaki played first base for Hanamaki-Higashi High School where he set a record of 140 home runs. The Iwate prefecture school was also attended by MLB star Shohei Ohtani.

Where will Rintaro Sasaki play?

McDaniel has identified Vanderbilt University as one of the top locations for Sasaki, although he has not yet committed to any university. Playing college baseball in the United States would make him eligible for the MLB draft in 2027.

As a top 2024 recruit, Sasaki is unlikely to be swayed by lucrative Name, Image and likeness deals. Being an international student on a F-1 visa, he is not permitted to engage in off-campus employment unless it is a part of his academic program of study. Therefore, the Japanese baseball star is not likely to consider NIL deals as a deciding factor on where he decides to pursue his collegiate career.

Sasaki will reportedly not play collegiate baseball until the spring 2025 season.

