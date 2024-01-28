Japanese youth take home gold at day two of Judo World Tour

To open day two of the Judo Grand Prix in Odivelas, Portugal, speeches were given by the mayor of the city - Hugo Martins - the president of the institute for youth and sports - Vitor Pataco - the President of the portuguese judo federation - Sérgio Pina and the international judo federation head sport director - Vladimir Barta.

The ceremony started with a demonstration of the ‘Avós(z) do Judo’ project. The Judo Clube da Marinha Grande implemented this innovative social project in 2022 with the support of the ‘Portugal 2020’ programme.

Lucy Renshall secured the gold medal at -63kg. She overcame an early waza-ari by Katharina Haecker of Australia, due to hansoku-make.

Hugo Martins , mayor of Odivelas municipality was on hand to award the medals.

At -73kg Danil Lavrentev claimed his medal with a stunning ippon demonstrating excellent control and change of direction for his first Grand Prix gold.

Final, Barbara Matic (CRO) vs Gulnoza Matniyazova (UZB). - IJF

He was awarded his medal by Vladimir Barta, head sport director of the International Judo Federation.

In the women’s -70kg category, Double World Champion Barbara Matic achieved her fifth grand Prix gold. A tough match leading to hansoku-make for Gulnoza Matniyazova.

Matic celebrated her victory with joy.

She was awarded her medal by Neil Adams, commentator of the International Judo Federation and world champion.

“It’s really good, I really like to be in Portugal because it’s similar like in Split in Croatia - it’s hot and nice weather and I like it," said Matic.

At -81kg Yoshito Hojo made his first appearance on the World Judo Tour and claimed gold - a fantastic ippon from the youngster.

The medals were awarded by Florin Daniel Lascau, head referee director of the International Judo Federation.

“I’m really happy, I’ve been thinking that this is going to be the start of a series of events for me and I’m looking forward to turning this victory into more in the future," said Hojo.

Tomorrow, the heavyweights will battle it out in day three.