Japanese team leaves dressing room spotless after devastating loss to Belgium

Japan bowed out of the World Cup in the Round of 16 in heartbreaking fashion on Monday, but that didn’t stop the Japanese fans and players from showing profound respect for the event’s host country, Russia.

Following a devastating 3-2 loss to Belgium — where Japan took a 2-0 lead in the second half before losing in stoppage time — the Japanese players made sure to leave their dressing room at Rostov Arena completely spotless.

This was Japan’s dressing room after heart breaking injury-time defeat by Belgium. They left it spotless… and even a note saying ‘thank you’ in Russian. #sweepthedecks https://t.co/91dF07qpXw pic.twitter.com/RTXB4ChHhO — Training Ground Guru (@ground_guru) July 3, 2018





They even left a note saying “thank you” in Russian.

And while the players and staff cleaned the team dressing room, the Japanese fans made sure to do the same in the stands — just as they have after every other match throughout the tournament.

Japan’s supporter picking up litter after their 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 football match against Belgium at Rostov Arena Stadium. (Getty)

To do that after losing in such brutal fashion shows the sportsmanship of the Japanese.

Japan took a surprising 2-0 lead in the 51st minute before the Belgians stormed back with two goals in a five-minute span in the 69th and 73rd minutes.

Still, the match looked destined for extra time when the Belgians executed a brilliant counter attack that was capped off with a game-winning goal by Nacer Chadli.

