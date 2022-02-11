Japanese snowboarder needed second near-perfect run to win gold after controversial score left many stunned

Scott Davis
·3 min read
Ayumu Hirano touches his helmet after a run at the Beijing Olympics.
Ayumu Hirano won gold after controversy at the Olympics.Clive Rose/Getty Images

  • Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano won the gold medal in the men's halfpipe final.

  • Hirano had a huge second run that earned him a shockingly low score, sparking controversy.

  • Hirano came back with an even bigger final run, winning gold to save the Olympics from controversy.

Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano saved the Beijing Olympics from a scoring controversy with an epic third run to win the gold medal in the men's halfpipe final.

On Hirano's' second of three runs in the final, Hirano threw down a triple cork, a difficult maneuver, and then landed a 1440, and each of his next three moves. Mirano nailed the required traits: big air, smooth landings, and difficulty.

NBC's Todd Richards, a former snowboarder, said Hirano would move into first place, calling it an all-time great run.

"No one will touch that run tonight," Richards said. "No one will touch that run. That is going to be a 98."

He added: "He destroyed this halfpipe. That run was something that we may never see again from anyone else. Unbelievable. Level raised. By such a large margin. They are going to give him a score that is going to be just out of this world."

Ayumu Hirano flips upside down during a run at the Beijing Olympics.
Ayumu Hirano flew in the men's halfpipe final.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

However, judges gave Mirano just a 91.75, moving him into 2nd place — a great position, but far below what Richards predicted.

Richards reacted in shock.

"What? What?" Richards said. "Is there a mistake? How did that — Wait a minute. There's no way. There's no way. A 91.75?"

Richards blasted the judges, saying they "grenaded" their credibility.

"As far as I'm concerned, the judges just grenaded all of their credibility," Richards said. "That run — I've been doing this for so long. So long. I know what a good run looks like. I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I see the best run that's ever been done in the halfpipe. Try to tell me where you're deducting from this run. It's unbelievable that this is even happening. It's a travesty, to be completely honest with you. I am irate right now."

The sports world also reacted in shock.

Hirano then threw down an even bigger run

Ayumu Hirano competes in the men&#39;s snowboarding halfpipe final.
Ayumu Hirano.Al Bello/Getty Images

However, Hirano saved the day for himself and perhaps for the Olympics.

On his third and final run, Hirano went even bigger.

Hirano again nailed a triple cork, hit a 1440, and then a backside 1260, once again leaving Richards stunned.

"That was even bigger! That was even more perfect!" Richards said.

He added: "All the riders know that is the craziest run ever ... I know what halfpipe snowboarding looks like. This is the pinnacle."

This time around, judges rewarded Hirano for his excellence, giving him a 96.00 to move him into first place to win the gold medal.

"Justice!" Richards said.

Read the original article on Insider

