Japanese Regulator Unsure of Easing Access to Crypto Investing

Nicholas Pongratz
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) Commissioner Junichi Nakajima said he is unsure whether access to cryptocurrencies should be made easier.

“We need to consider carefully whether it is necessary to make it easier for the general public to invest in crypto assets,” said Nakajima. At 58, the career bureaucrat and engineering major from the University of Tokyo, became chief of Japan’s financial regulator last month. 

Although, Nakajima claims to be open-minded about the potential benefits that cryptocurrencies possess. One example he cites is as a quick and cheap way to send cash. However, currently in Japan, they are mainly being used for speculation and investment, not as a means of transaction. Nakajima also mentioned new challenges, such as more pervasive participation in decentralized finance (DeFi).

