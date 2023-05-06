Japanese race horses at the Derby with Kornacki
Steve Kornacki takes a deep dive on Japanese race horses at previous Kentucky Derby races and the uphill battle against history that Derma Sotogake has to fight.
Chloe's Dream and Freezing Point were euthanized after sustaining an injuries during undercard races.
The causes of death for two horses remains a mystery. Their trainer has a horse slated to run in Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
The Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched just hours before post time.
Sterling was joyful after beating Cejudo, and eager to shut up future challenger Sean O'Malley. After losing to Sterling in the main event of UFC 288, Cejudo faces an uncertain future.
Muhammad dominated No. 5 Gilbert Burns to win a one-sided unanimous decision.
Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.
The Heat held the Knicks to 34.1% shooting.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling retained his title with a split decision win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo on Saturday in the main event of UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.
Jimmy Butler sustained the injury in a Game 1 win over the Knicks.
Demetrious Johnson is 36 years old and near the end of his magnificent MMA career. But his conditioning is still elite and it is what led him to victory in his rubber match with Adriano Moraes on Friday in the main event of ONE Championship’s U.S. debut.
Joel Embiid won in the pregame, but the Celtics won when it mattered.
The Astros now have three starting pitchers on the injured list, months after losing Justin Verlander in free agency.
Sha'Carri Richardson now has more sub-10.80 finishes than Flo-Jo.
Belal Muhammad added a bit of trash talking to his game as he taunted fans at the UFC 288 news conference. He hopes to win impressively Saturday at UFC 288 and earn a title shot.
The King of Clay has withdrawn to continue rehabbing his injured hip.
The 22-year-old Formula One rookie is facing an uphill battle to earn a top-10 finish in a race taking place in his home state on Sunday
The Warriors absolutely dominated the Lakers to even up their series on Thursday night.
Napoli fans celebrated with a beautiful fireworks display all across Naples.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski reveal Yahoo's Fantasy Football Team Power Rankings now that all 32 team's rosters are mostly set after free agency and the draft.