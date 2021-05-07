Japanese NBA Star Rui Hachimura Reveals He Gets Racist Remarks 'Almost Every Day'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan General
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rui Hachimura, the first Japanese player to be a first-round pick in an NBA Draft, revealed on Tuesday that he receives racist messages online "almost every day."

Online hate: The 23-year-old Washington Wizards forward made the revelation via a comment on Twitter after his younger brother, Aren Hachimura, posted an image of an offensive message he received.

  • Aren, 21, received a direct message in Japanese that said he was “born by mistake” and that he “should die," reported Clutch Points.

  • According to AFP, the younger Hachimura wrote that while exposing the sender will not solve the problem, he wants people to spread awareness about racism.

  • Rui replied in their native language that he also receives this kind of message almost every day.






Fans express support: Following the Twitter exchange, fans posted their messages of support for the brothers in the thread.

  • Some fans highlighted that there are still many who support them.

  • Others expressed love and share positive messages for the siblings.






About the brothers: Born to a Beninese father and a Japanese mother, the Hachimura siblings are talented athletes who have become prominent in Japan for their basketball careers.


Featured Image via Washington Wizards

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

‘Go Back to Communist China, B*TCH’: Woman Goes on Racist Tirade, Pays Taxi ‘Double’ to Flee Scene

Delivery Man in Thailand Stops at Nothing to Deliver Hot Pizza to Someone in a River

Real Life 'Chun-Li' is Now In the Front Lines Helping Fight Coronavirus

British Woman Reveals Disgusting Abuse from Racist Man at UK Supermarket

Recommended Stories

  • Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured ring finger

    Pelicans VP David Griffin blamed how refs have officiated Williamson in the paint.

  • Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

    Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.

  • Pro Bono Law Firm Alliance to Represent Korean American Sisters Attacked With Cinder Block in Baltimore

    The Alliance for Asian American Justice, a new pro bono initiative, is representing  Korean American sisters who were attacked with a cinder block in Baltimore this week. The incident, which left the victims with non-life threatening injuries, occurred at Wonderland Liquor Store in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on May 2. What happened: The sisters, 66 and 67, who work at the store, were trying to close before 11 p.m. when Daryl Doles, 50, entered and attacked them with a cinder block.

  • Newsmax host insists he only wears 'the most prestigious brand in PANTS' after getting dunked on for his khakis

    Conservative TV host Greg Kelly, who once complained that the impeachment of Donald Trump was racist against "white folk," was put on the defensive over his choice of pants on Thursday after posting a photo with said former president. "Those are BUGLE BOY jeans I'm wearing," the Newsmax host had tweeted, drawing attention to his multi-pocketed khakis. Chillin’ with 45! (And yes. Those are BUGLE BOY jeans I’m wearing) pic.twitter.com/g8EwzRgrAs — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 6, 2021 "Honestly one of the most f--ked up pairs of pants I've ever seen," one horrified onlooker wrote, while another observed, "It looks like a pair of cargo pants mated with some jodhpurs and its offspring got all of the worst jeans … er, um genes." Kelly followed up by insisting that the pants were very expensive — "the truth is, they're BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)" — which just goes to show, you really can't buy good taste. Everyone busting my CRACKERS over the “pants”—(partially my fault because I called attention to them with the Bugle Boy comment). The truth is, they’re BALMAIN (the most prestigious brand in PANTS)—my shoes are by Ferragamo. Basically, I’m a Sharp Dressed Man. Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/sDgtoGy9Ol — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 6, 2021 Read more at Newsweek. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's shunning of Liz CheneyLiz Cheney's heresyConservatives say McConnell is battling the Democrats' voting rights bill with 'Supreme Court fight' fervor

  • Seth Rogen said George Lucas once told him he couldn't board his hypothetical spaceship if the world ended

    Rogen recalled the interesting encounter with Lucas in 2012 when some thought the world was going to end due to a Mayan prophecy.

  • Prepare to pay more for your favorite chicken sandwich

    Demand for chicken is creating a shortage and restaurants will have to pass the increased costs on to consumers.

  • Suspect Who Stabbed Elderly Asian Women in SF Could Face Life Sentence

    The man arrested for stabbing two elderly Asian women in San Francisco earlier this week is now facing multiple charges that carry a life sentence. The charges against Patrick Thompson, 54, were announced as surveillance video of the attack was published by ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim on Thursday. What happened: Thompson is accused of stabbing two Asian women, ages 65 and 85, at a bus stop in the area of 4th and Stockton Streets just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • Director Rob Reiner recalls the first terrible day on 'Misery' set, losing star Warren Beatty

    "Misery" is a beloved thriller, part of the TCM Classic Film Festival. But director Rob Reiner recalls hard early days including losing Warren Beatty.

  • Derek Chauvin was indicted in the arrest of a 14-year-old whom prosecutors say he knelt on for 17 minutes and hit with a flashlight

    Court filings say Chauvin hit the boy with a flashlight, grabbed his throat, and knelt on him for 17 minutes during a 2017 arrest.

  • HBCUs receive windfall from American Rescue Plan

    Thanks to a provision in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and other minority-serving institutions will receive a record $3 billion in relief funding.

  • Tom Brady has already reached out to Kyle Trask about throwing together this offseason

    Tom Brady wants to throw with Kyle Trask during the offseason.

  • Woman left screaming after boyfriend’s unconventional marriage proposal: ‘Are you kidding me?’

    A KFC wedding proposal can really only go two ways: extremely great or tragically horrible.

  • Damian Lillard weighs in on Steph Curry, all-time NBA point guards

    Damian Lillard discusses the best point guards in NBA history.

  • Why Americans earning $50,000 to $100,000 are pessimistic about homebuying

    Homebuyer sentiment is plummeting amid America’s housing affordability crisis.

  • Olivia Rodrigo says she didn't feel 'attractive' growing up because she doesn't have 'European features'

    The 18-year-old "Drivers License" singer is Filipino American: "I don't look exactly like the girl next door in all these movies."

  • Eva Longoria rocks red bikini in sexy tribute to 'Desperate Housewives'

    The former "Desperate Housewives" star paid sexy tribute to her old character.

  • Virginia School Leaders Accused of Setting the Ground for ‘Anti-Racist’ Indoctrination

    A prominent journalist and author turned anti-indoctrination advocate is accusing leaders of the Fairfax County school district in Virginia of setting the ground for woke activists to begin pushing “anti-racist” ideology and critical race theory on students. In an impassioned speech at Thursday’s school board meeting, Asra Nomani took issue with the district’s just-announced decision to change a policy that guides how controversial topics can be taught in schools. She called it “the one policy that parents have to defend their students from indoctrination and activism.” “You have to just think for yourself, if you have to remove a policy like that, how can you possibly be doing anything good?” Nomani, a former writer for The Wall Street Journal, told the school board. Nomani is now the vice president of Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting classroom indoctrination and activist-driven agendas in schools. I spoke from my heart to the @fcpsnews school board. Watch board chair Ricardy Anderson rage at me. Didn’t she get the memo that watching the clock is “white supremacy”? She reveals the board’s true anti-Asian animus. @ricardy4Mason, YOUR time has expired. #recallFCPS pic.twitter.com/YSbrVWtO8N — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) May 7, 2021 Nomani also took issue with the district’s partnership with The Leadership Academy, a New York-based consulting firm that promotes “equity-focused leadership development” and “anti-racism.” The district signed a contract with the organization in March to provide “leadership development training,” and has already paid the group $48,500, according to documents on the Parents Defending Education website. According to a Parents Defending Education analysis of The Leadership Academy’s pricing schedule, the partnership could end up costing the district hundreds of thousands of dollars, and possibly millions of dollars in the coming years. “These public schools, they have our kids held hostage,” Nomani said in an interview with National Review, adding that she believes district leaders and activists are involved in a “multi-year strategy to capture the hearts and minds of every single person in this school district. That’s hundreds of thousands of people, and that’s so scary.” Nomani’s protest came after Superintendent Scott Brabrand announced earlier on Thursday that to realize its “vision of educational equity,” the district would be “revising the existing Controversial Issues Policy and developing a new Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Education Curriculum Policy.” The district’s current policy requires that controversial topics be addressed “as impartially and objectively as possible,” that “multiple perspectives” are offered, and that the school’s principal be informed when “there is doubt about the impact of a controversial issue.” A spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Public Schools did not respond to an email with questions about how the district intends to adjust the controversial topics policy. “There’s so many real-life problems that we’re facing, this is the last thing we all need,” Nomani said of the district’s effort to revise the controversial topics policy. In his announcement, Braband asks parents and community members to take a survey, which appears to have been developed in partnership with The Leadership Academy. The survey asks parents where they stand on a variety of social justice topics, including: whether or not the district’s teaching methods “should offer students ways to take action against racial and social injustice,” if they believe the district’s curriculum “should teach students how to challenge power and privilege in society,” and whether the district’s teaching methods address race, “multiple identities,” and “identity-based bias as often as they should.” Nomani previously battled Fairfax school leaders over their plans last year to get rid of testing requirements for admission at the highly-selective Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology where Nomani’s son is a senior. In the wake of last summer’s racial justice protests, district leaders decided the school was not diverse enough – more than 70 percent of the school’s students in 2019-20 were Asian. “We were the wrong kind of minority,” said Nomani, who was born in India and moved to the United States when she was 4. “Their argument, like everywhere else, is unless you have outcomes proportionate to the demographics of the population, you’re racist.” The school board, which agreed to get rid of the tests last fall, is now facing at least two lawsuits alleging anti-Asian discrimination.

  • OC Vietnamese American Teen Gets Accepted to 16 Elite Colleges

    An 18-year-old teen from Westminster, Calif., was recently accepted to 16 elite colleges, including Princeton and Harvard University. Many acceptances: La Quinta High School senior Julia Do committed to Harvard University on Sunday, when the next day, Princeton informed her she'd been accepted from their waitlist, according to The OC Register. The other colleges she got accepted to include Amherst, Brown, Claremont McKenna, Fordham, Hofstra, Scripps, Stanford, Swarthmore, University of California in Berkeley, UCI, University of Pennsylvania, USC, University of the Pacific and Williams College.

  • Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

    Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr.’s family had expected to see the video as soon as this week after Judge Jeffery Foster ruled from the bench on April 27 that the family would be shown the videos “within 10 days." Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a statement Friday that his office has already agreed with the Brown family's suggestion to show the video on Tuesday. Wooten said a specific time and location will be arranged with the family's attorney.

  • Conservatives say McConnell is battling the Democrats' voting rights bill with 'Supreme Court fight' fervor

    Florida on Thursday joined Georgia in enacting a sweeping Republican election law that constricts voting rights in the state, and Texas, which already had some of the most stringent voting laws in the country, is on the cusp of joining them. Democrats were not able to stop the new voting laws in the country's biggest red states, but House Democrats passed their own countervailing national voting rights legislation, the "For the People Act" or HR1, in March, and Senate Democrats are working on their own version, S1. When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that "100 percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration," these voting reform bills might have been what he had in mind. McConnell has publicly and privately conveyed his fervent opposition to the legislation. But "what's different, conservatives say, is his personal level of commitment behind-the-scenes to educate activists on just how damaging the legislation would be to the future electoral prospects of Republicans," McClatchy D.C. reports. "So many times the conservative movement only works with McConnell when it's a Supreme Court nomination, or a Supreme Court fight," Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, tells McClatchy. "And so we've been trying to change that with HR 1 and S1 and really make this fight similar and more akin to a Supreme Court fight, where it's like an all-hands-on-deck effort." As the Senate prepares to mark up the legislation in the Rules & Administration Committee next week, "some progressives have warned that McConnell is taking the legislation more seriously than even Democrats are," McClatchy reports. "At the moment, McConnell looks to hold the advantage," with moderate Democrats "fretting about the sheer size of the bill" and Republicans confident Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will side with them in the 50-50 Senate. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's shunning of Liz CheneyLiz Cheney's heresyThe economic threats that could derail the Democrats' election dreams