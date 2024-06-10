Japanese international forward Fujino linked with Manchester City move

Japanese international forward Aoba Fujino is being linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old currently plays her football in the Japanese WE League with Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

Fujino is viewed as one of the most exciting young talents in the game and well-known Japanese media outlet Sponichi Annex have reported that the player could be playing her football in England with Manchester City next season. Reports have indicated that The Cityzens have already made an approach for Fujino and that a completed deal may be close.

The forward has featured in the senior team at Tokyo Verdy Beleza for the last three years after making her debut as a 17-year-old. She won the Empress’s Cup with the club in 2022 while she has been awarded a WE League Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons.

On the international stage, Fujino has been capped by Japan on 22 occasions in which she has scored five goals. She featured for her country at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Fujino is yet to be linked with Manchester City in English media circles, however, speculation coming out of Japan will certainly excite fans of The Cityzens as the club go into what could be a busy summer.