Japanese Grand Prix qualifying live: Latest F1 updates from Suzuka

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place at Suzuka this weekend, with qualifying on Saturday - Getty Images/Mark Thompson

06:56 AM BST

We are about three minutes away from Q1 beginning

It’s always good to have some home interest in Japan. Kamui Kobayashi finished on the podium here 11 years ago, which was some achievement.

06:49 AM BST

Thoughts on this new camera?

It’s good, isn’t it?

"It's like you're driving with Lewis Hamilton" 👊



This new on-board camera angle is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rvIOih5cWG — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 23, 2023

06:39 AM BST

Remaining F1 races this year

2023 F1 season calendar: remaining races

06:32 AM BST

Last week in Singapore was the first non-Red Bull win of the year

In fact, it was the first time Max Verstappen did not finish either first or second and broke his run of 10 wins in a row. So, well done to Ferrari and Carlos Sainz.

Race winner Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrates with the trophy after the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 17, 2023 in Singapore, Singapore

Can we expect a similar level of challenge this weekend? Well, going on the three practice sessions we have seen so far: fat chance. The track is probably one that suits the Red Bull and in particular Verstappen, a lot. I would be surprised if anyone got within four-tenths of Verstappen at the end of the qualifying hour.

06:26 AM BST

The two Degner right-handers causing issues

It tends to be the way these days. Tricky. Wouldn’t be surprised if someone binned it in qualifying. Pierre Gasly did so in practice yesterday.

Carlos dips a wheel into the gravel 👇 pic.twitter.com/b4c402EGsI — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 23, 2023

06:22 AM BST

Is retaining Ricciardo the right decision?

Ricciardo’s comeback to F1 after being dropped by McLaren last year only begun in Hungary. He then had another race in Belgium before suffering his injury during a crash at Zandvoort. Lawson has been excellent in the races that he has deputised but that has only been two races... and Lawson is still young. In any case, if Ricciardo is a dud next year there’s nothing to say that they cannot switch them mid-season.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Scuderia AlphaTauri looks on from the paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 17, 2023 in Singapore, Singapore

We’re still not sure when he might return this season after his injury. Qatar is in two weeks’ time and then we have USA, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. So still a fair amount of races.

06:17 AM BST

Current constructor standings

06:05 AM BST

Current driver standings: Top 10

05:59 AM BST

Times from third and final F1 practice

Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1min 30.267sec Lando Norris, McLaren 1min 30.507sec Oscar Piastri, McLaren 1min 30.555sec Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1min 31.004sec Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1min 31.022sec Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1min 31.137sec Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 1min 31.159sec George Russell, Mercedes 1min 31.505sec Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 1min 31.549sec Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, 1min 31.688sec Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1min 31.699sec Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1min 31.880sec Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 1min 31.924sec Yuki Tsunoda, AlphTauri 1min 31.951sec Nico Hulkenberg, Haas 1min 31.979sec Logan Sargeant, Williams 1min 32.002sec Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri 1min 32.048sec Alexander Albon, Williams 1min32.113sec Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1min 32.154sec Pierre Gasly, Alpine 1min 32.199sec

05:50 AM BST

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda sign for AlphaTauri in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been confirmed as AlphaTauri’s driver partnership for next season. Former Red Bull and McLaren driver Ricciardo returned to Formula One in July, replacing the axed Nyck de Vries in the second AlphaTauri, but suffered a broken hand in a heavy crash in just his second race back during practice at Zandvoort.

That presented an opportunity to New Zealander Liam Lawson, who impressed hugely in the rain in Zandvoort before picking up two points for the team last time out in Singapore. But the 21-year-old has not done enough to earn a drive with the Red Bull sister team next season and will instead reprise his role as reserve driver.

“I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri,” Ricciardo, 34, said.

“Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the team.

“We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!”

Lawson’s future in Formula One was the subject of great interest ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, where he continues to deputise for Ricciardo while he recovers from surgery.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner did not rule out the possibility of loaning Lawson to another team, with American Logan Sargeant’s place at Williams rumoured to be under threat.

“He [Lawson] is a gritty racer, we knew that about him and I think he has grabbed the opportunity in Formula One that drivers very seldom get to demonstrate their talent,” Horner said on Friday ahead of AlphaTauri’s announcement.

Liam Lawson has impressed, but not enough to get claim a seat - Reuters/Issei Kato

“I think he’s done a tremendous job and certainly has put himself firmly on the radar and cemented the feeling that we had about him.

“He will be a Grand Prix driver, he already is, at some stage. Whether he has to wait a little for that or not he is demonstrating that he is a talent for the future.

“He is in the Red Bull family. If there was a seat, we have done that in the past when Carlos Sainz went on loan to the previous Renault team.

“If he is not sitting in a Grand Prix car next year then he will have plenty on his plate with other stuff to do.”

Tsunoda joked on Thursday that the team needed three seats next season, such was the battle to secure a drive between the three drivers.

The 23-year-old made his Formula One debut with the team at the start of the 2021 season and achieved his best finish of fourth place in the final race of that campaign.

In a difficult season for AlphaTauri, Tsunoda has picked up just three points and sits 17th in the standings ahead of his home race at Suzuka.

By Scott Hunt, PA, Suzuka

