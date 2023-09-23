Japanese Grand Prix qualifying live: Latest F1 updates from Suzuka
08:27 AM BST
In fairness, Verstappen hasn't been on pole all that much recently
These are the most recent polesitters:
Hungary: Hamilton
Belgium: Leclerc
Holland: Verstappen
Italy: Sainz
Singapore: Sainz
In fairness, he was fastest in qualifying in Belgium but took a grid penalty so technically did not get pole.
08:24 AM BST
Norris on his third
“As a team, a P2 and P3, a great job by Oscar today. A great job today. It’s tricky... the smallest mistake can make a big amount of lap time. I’m happy, it’s been a good day. Good positions for tomorrow.”
08:23 AM BST
Piastri on a front-row start
“It’s been a really good weekend for the team. We’ve got upgrades on the car, they’re quick. We thought we might have a decent chance around here but you’ve still got to make it work. It’s the first time I’ve started on the front row for a while. there’s only one car ahead to overtake so I’ll try and make that happen.”
08:22 AM BST
Verstappen reacts to pole
“Incredible weekend so far, especially in qualifying when you can push it to the limit it felt really, really nice. We had a bad weekend in SIngapore but I already felt that this was going to be a good track... from lap one it’s been really nice. You try to find improvements here and there and I think we did that.”
08:20 AM BST
Max Verstappen's brilliance is recognised
But you have to be impressed by that lap from Piastri. He beats Norris on a true drivers’ track, having never driven it before this weekend, and gets a front-row start. He probably should have had a podium at Silverstone but for a bit of poor luck with a safety car. Tomorrow should be a good chance for that.
08:17 AM BST
Q3 - Classification
VER 1:28.877
PIA +0.581
NOR +0.616
LEC +0.665
PER +0.773
SAI +0.973
HAM +1.031
RUS +1.342
TSU +1.426
ALO +1.683
08:16 AM BST
MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE FOR THE 2023 JAPANESE GRAND PRIX
Not sure if we need caps there... it seemed inevitable. And that was a mighty fine lap. McLaren second and third.
08:16 AM BST
Q3 - Only seventh for Hamilton, but ahead of Russell
Verstappen dips into the 1:28s...
08:15 AM BST
Q3 - Verstappen improves by 0.135sec
Nobody currently within half a second of him...
Leclerc only fourth, nearly seven tenths off. Last week’s winner Sainz is nearly a second off and fifth...
Piastri loses time but stays second for now... and stays second... Norris cannot improve so remains third!
Perez in eighth... improves to fifth, seven tenths off his team-mate.
Only Hamilton left in 10th...
08:14 AM BST
Q3 - Leclerc 0.4sec down after one sector
Sainz half a second down. OK, maybe they will not challenge McLaren... that is a long way off.
Verstappen is improving, a tenth up on his previous best after two sectors.
08:13 AM BST
Q3 - Might the Ferraris provide some challenge for McLaren?
I think so. Anyway, into the final two minutes here. Verstappen is going again.
08:12 AM BST
Q3 - Russell one second off after two sectors
This should put him in fourth or fifth... he crosses the line fourth, 1.207sec off Verstappen. Unless he has another go I can’t see that being all that good. Alonso sixth, then, 1.548sec off Verstappen.
That Red Bull is back in a league of its own this weekend.
08:10 AM BST
Q3 - Out comes Alonso, as well as Russell
Final runs.
Let’s go. #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/YgKGojqNvT
— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 23, 2023
Looks like they are doing one run on new tyres.
08:09 AM BST
Q3 - Order after the first runs
Not everyone has set a lap time.
VER 1.29.012
PIA +0.446
NOR +0.481
PER +1.411
HAM +1.707
TSU +2.101
RUS (NO TIME)
ALO (NO TIME)
LEC (NO TIME)
SAI (NO TIME)
08:08 AM BST
Q3 - Norris also within half a second of Verstappen
But slower than Piastri by just 0.035sec and in fourth.
08:07 AM BST
Q3 - Verstappen posts a 1:29.012
Perez, close behind, is 1.4sec off that and Hamilton 1.7sec off it.
What does Piastri do? He’s within half a second. I think that’s a good effort but we will know once Norris sets his time.
08:06 AM BST
Q3 - A 30.825 in sector one from Verstappen
Perez is 0.7sec nearly off that in that sector alone. He is on used tyres, though. Still... Nobody else so far even close to dipping into the 30s in that sector so far. Well, actually Norris is: with a 31.025.
08:05 AM BST
Q3 - Hamilton and Tsunoda on used tyres
Verstappen, Piastri and Norris on fresh soft tyres. Verstappen starts his first flying lap of this mini-session. That Red Bull looks mighty in the first sector. Glued to the track in the twisty section towards the Degners.
08:03 AM BST
Q3 begins! 12 minutes on the clock
10 drivers and surely a Verstappen pole?
07:58 AM BST
Q2 - Classification
LEC 1:29.940
VER +0.024
PER +0.025
HAM +0.100
SAI +0.127
PIA +0.182
TSU +0.264
RUS +0.328
NOR +0.356
ALO +0.525
ELIMINATED:
LAW +0.568
GAS +0.569
ALB +0.597
OCO +0.646
MAG +0.728
07:56 AM BST
Q2 ends - Leclerc fastest
Lawson, Gasly, Albon, Ocon and Magnussen all eliminated. Tsunoda through in Japan, nice.
07:56 AM BST
Q2 - Russell into seventh, knocking Lawson out
It’s up to Gasly to knock out Alonso... can he do it? Nope. Not much in it so I think Alonso survives and makes it through into the top 10 and Q3.
07:55 AM BST
Q2 - Alonso only eighth...
That is probably not enough. Hamilton into third, Leclerc fastest now! Lawson only 10th... surely that isn’t good enough. Perez improves to third...
07:53 AM BST
Q2 - Problems for Piastri?
He’s pulled up in the pit lane on the way out and the McLaren mechanics are wheeling him back towards his garage.
“Oscar, you don’t have to leave. We’ll come and get the car.” They think they’re safe. So didn’t want to waste any tyres.
07:52 AM BST
Q2 - Albon moves into seventh
Is that going to be enough? About six-tenths off Verstappen’s time.
07:51 AM BST
Q2 - How they currently stand
VER
PIA +0.158
NOR +0.332
PER +0.370
TSU +0.389
LEC +0.492
SAI +1.192
RUS +1.196
HAM +1.258
LAW +1.256
ELIMINATION ZONE:
ALO
OCO
GAS
ALB
MAG
07:49 AM BST
Q2 - Norris goes second but will Piastri beat him?
Yes he does, just 0.158sec off Verstappen. That is a good lap indeed. However, Verstappen’s time was on used softs whereas the four cars immediately behind him (Piastri, Norris, Perez and Tsunoda) were all on new softs. So let’s not get too excited. It also means the Ferrari and Mercedes cars should improve by a fair chunk on their next runs with fresher rubber.
07:47 AM BST
Q2 - Hamilton fourth, but 1.258sec off Verstappen
Russell beats that by about a tenth of a second. Perez goes second, 0.370sec but the McLarens are on decent laps with great first sector times from both Norris and Piastri.
07:45 AM BST
Q2 - A 1:30.456 for Leclerc
Nearly half a second off Verstappen, but at least 0.7sec faster than team-mate Sainz. I am not sure what happened to him, there.
The two Mercedes are about to complete their second sectors and it’s not good news. Both of them are a second off Verstappen’s time.
07:44 AM BST
Q2 - A 1:29.964 from Verstappen
On used tyres and not too far off his Q1 lap time on new softs. Albon is about 1.6sec off that.
07:42 AM BST
Q2 begins - 15 minutes on the clock
Good from Albon to get through after struggling in FP3. That’s a brilliant lap from Lawson. I do wonder if AlphaTauri have made the right decision choosing Ricciardo over him. What would have been the harm in delaying another month and giving Lawson another three rounds to see how he does? And the same with Ricciardo.
Anyway, Verstappen, the two Ferraris and Albon are out there. All on used tyres; softs.
07:36 AM BST
Q1 - Classification
VER 1:29.878
NOR +0.185
LEC +0.515
LAW +0.547
PIA +0.561
SAI +0.773
PER +0.774
TSU +0.855
RUS +0.933
HAM +0.933
GAS +0.965
ALB +1.063
OCO +1.082
ALO +1.093
MAG +1.098
ELIMINATED:
BOT
STR
HUL
ZHO
SAR
07:34 AM BST
Q1 ends - Verstappen fastest
Bottas, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Sargeant out.
Zhou complaining about traffic into turn nine but that is where he ran very wide and lost the lap time that probably cost him his place in Q2.
07:33 AM BST
Q1 - What can Stroll do?
Only 15th. I think he could be out here. Russell in seventh. Tsunoda into seventh, knocking Stroll out.
Hamilton about to complete his lap as Alonso goes 11th and Lawson a brilliant fourth on a new set of tyres. Hamilton moves 10th.
Albon needs to find some lap time here and he does! That’s Bottas out.
07:32 AM BST
Q1 - Bottas moves up to 10th
Will that be enough? Gasly into seventh, decent, Magnussen then goes ninth. Ocon then goes eighth. Nobody struggled so far...
07:31 AM BST
Q1 - Only one minute left on the clock
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc and Sainz have not come back out. Everyone else bar Sargeant is out there.
07:29 AM BST
Q1 - That Lawson lap has led to a gaggle of cars at the end of the pit lane
“There’s so much traffic,” Hamilton says. Yeah, you’re part of it too, mate.
Only 15 drivers have set a lap time: Bottas, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Albon and Gasly have not. So they are the drivers in the drop zone.
07:27 AM BST
Q1 - Lawson goes seventh and ahead of Russell
That suggests the track evolution is fairly strong here. Although he was also 0.3sec faster than team-mate Tsunoda.
07:26 AM BST
Q1 - Leclerc begins his hot lap
It’s not a brilliant first sector, 0.3sec down on Verstappen, though the Red Bull has been mighty there. He only loses 0.090sec in the middle sector, though, and will have a good chance to go into the top three here. Indeed he does, going third, 0.515sec down on Verstappen and splitting the two McLaren cars.
07:23 AM BST
Q1 - And we're back underway
Verstappen currently leads the way. The track temperature has dropped a little since we were last on track.
Back to it.
Q1 gets underway again after a red flag break. #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/zdC7enJBZr
— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 23, 2023
07:21 AM BST
Still nine minutes and five seconds left in the session
And seven drivers have yet to set a lap time and plenty of others will want to improve. Could be a busy finish. The Ferraris line up at the end of the pit lane to get their first laps in.
07:20 AM BST
SESSION WILL RESUME AT 7.22 BST
The track has been designated clear and we will get going again shortly after Logan Sargeant’s crash caused a red flag.
07:17 AM BST
There had been some thought that Liam Lawson could be loaned to Williams in 2024
Logan Sargeant has not had the best debut season and has also suffered a fair few crashes. It’s how Alexander Albon ended up at Williams, loaned from Red Bull. Either way, I think the American Sargeant is definitely driving for his future.
07:13 AM BST
Q1 - Sargeant just slid onto the grass in the final sector
...and then looked like he kept his foot in a bit too much and then slid into the barriers, left-side on.
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩
Logan Sargeant crashes heavily at the final corner
Driver is OK#JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/L6XBcd5WO2
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 23, 2023
07:12 AM BST
Q1 - Order under the red flag
VER 1:29.878
NOR +0.185
PIA +0.561
PER +0.774
RUS +1.104
HAM +1.139
ALO +1.236
OCO +1.291
TSU +1.333
ZHO +1.520
MAG +1.679
LAW +1.851
STR +2.368
NO TIME SET:
LEC
SAI
ELIMINATION ZONE:
BOT
HUL
SAR
ALB
GAS
07:10 AM BST
Q1 - RED FLAG
Sargeant is out of the car but it is wrecked and that will be the session stopped.
RED FLAG! 🚩
Logan Sargeant is OUT of qualifying after going into the barriers! ❌ pic.twitter.com/DjNekGKOWB
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 23, 2023
07:10 AM BST
Q1 - McLaren looking the biggest threat to Verstappen this weekend
And Piastri confirms that by going third, albeit more than half a second down on Verstappen.
We’ve got double yellows because Logan Sargeant has had a fair old shunt at the final corner...
07:09 AM BST
Q1 - It's a 1:29.878 for Verstappen which is fastest
He does not have a great amount of soft tyres for this qualifying session so that might be his only lap. Sergio Perez will need to go again... he’s 0.774sec down on his team-mate.
Lando Norris up there with Verstappen after two sectors... but finishes the lap 0.185sec down on the Dutchman. Not too bad.
07:07 AM BST
Q1 - Verstappen begins his first fast lap
He, unsurprisingly, sets the fastest first sector time, although gets a bit lairy on the exit of Degner 2. He then goes fastest in the second sector as well.
07:05 AM BST
Q1 - Lawson with a 1:31.729sec
Lance Stroll is half a second off that time as the cars queue up at the end of the pit lane.
07:01 AM BST
Q1 - Lance Stroll the first driver out
He has had a bit of a time of it recently. Crashed heavily in qualifying in Singapore and then missed the race.
07:00 AM BST
GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins!
18 minutes, 20 drivers and only 15 will go through to Q2. Liam Lawson keen to get out.
green light for Q1 🟢
Liam hits the track 🤛#JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/7dLAkCnh6J
— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) September 23, 2023
07:00 AM BST
Red Bull can win the constructors' title this weekend
Verstappen cannot win the drivers’ championship.
06:56 AM BST
We are about three minutes away from Q1 beginning
It’s always good to have some home interest in Japan. Kamui Kobayashi finished on the podium here 11 years ago, which was some achievement.
06:49 AM BST
Thoughts on this new camera?
It’s good, isn’t it?
"It's like you're driving with Lewis Hamilton" 👊
This new on-board camera angle is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rvIOih5cWG
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 23, 2023
06:39 AM BST
Remaining F1 races this year
06:32 AM BST
Last week in Singapore was the first non-Red Bull win of the year
In fact, it was the first time Max Verstappen did not finish either first or second and broke his run of 10 wins in a row. So, well done to Ferrari and Carlos Sainz.
Can we expect a similar level of challenge this weekend? Well, going on the three practice sessions we have seen so far: fat chance. The track is probably one that suits the Red Bull and in particular Verstappen, a lot. I would be surprised if anyone got within four-tenths of Verstappen at the end of the qualifying hour.
06:26 AM BST
The two Degner right-handers causing issues
It tends to be the way these days. Tricky. Wouldn’t be surprised if someone binned it in qualifying. Pierre Gasly did so in practice yesterday.
Carlos dips a wheel into the gravel 👇 pic.twitter.com/b4c402EGsI
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 23, 2023
06:22 AM BST
Is retaining Ricciardo the right decision?
Ricciardo’s comeback to F1 after being dropped by McLaren last year only begun in Hungary. He then had another race in Belgium before suffering his injury during a crash at Zandvoort. Lawson has been excellent in the races that he has deputised but that has only been two races... and Lawson is still young. In any case, if Ricciardo is a dud next year there’s nothing to say that they cannot switch them mid-season.
We’re still not sure when he might return this season after his injury. Qatar is in two weeks’ time and then we have USA, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. So still a fair amount of races.
06:17 AM BST
Current constructor standings
06:05 AM BST
Current driver standings: Top 10
05:59 AM BST
Times from third and final F1 practice
Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1min 30.267sec
Lando Norris, McLaren 1min 30.507sec
Oscar Piastri, McLaren 1min 30.555sec
Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1min 31.004sec
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1min 31.022sec
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1min 31.137sec
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 1min 31.159sec
George Russell, Mercedes 1min 31.505sec
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 1min 31.549sec
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, 1min 31.688sec
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1min 31.699sec
Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1min 31.880sec
Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 1min 31.924sec
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphTauri 1min 31.951sec
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas 1min 31.979sec
Logan Sargeant, Williams 1min 32.002sec
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri 1min 32.048sec
Alexander Albon, Williams 1min32.113sec
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1min 32.154sec
Pierre Gasly, Alpine 1min 32.199sec
05:50 AM BST
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda sign for AlphaTauri in 2024
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been confirmed as AlphaTauri’s driver partnership for next season. Former Red Bull and McLaren driver Ricciardo returned to Formula One in July, replacing the axed Nyck de Vries in the second AlphaTauri, but suffered a broken hand in a heavy crash in just his second race back during practice at Zandvoort.
That presented an opportunity to New Zealander Liam Lawson, who impressed hugely in the rain in Zandvoort before picking up two points for the team last time out in Singapore. But the 21-year-old has not done enough to earn a drive with the Red Bull sister team next season and will instead reprise his role as reserve driver.
“I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri,” Ricciardo, 34, said.
“Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the team.
“We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!”
Lawson’s future in Formula One was the subject of great interest ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, where he continues to deputise for Ricciardo while he recovers from surgery.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner did not rule out the possibility of loaning Lawson to another team, with American Logan Sargeant’s place at Williams rumoured to be under threat.
“He [Lawson] is a gritty racer, we knew that about him and I think he has grabbed the opportunity in Formula One that drivers very seldom get to demonstrate their talent,” Horner said on Friday ahead of AlphaTauri’s announcement.
“I think he’s done a tremendous job and certainly has put himself firmly on the radar and cemented the feeling that we had about him.
“He will be a Grand Prix driver, he already is, at some stage. Whether he has to wait a little for that or not he is demonstrating that he is a talent for the future.
“He is in the Red Bull family. If there was a seat, we have done that in the past when Carlos Sainz went on loan to the previous Renault team.
“If he is not sitting in a Grand Prix car next year then he will have plenty on his plate with other stuff to do.”
Tsunoda joked on Thursday that the team needed three seats next season, such was the battle to secure a drive between the three drivers.
The 23-year-old made his Formula One debut with the team at the start of the 2021 season and achieved his best finish of fourth place in the final race of that campaign.
In a difficult season for AlphaTauri, Tsunoda has picked up just three points and sits 17th in the standings ahead of his home race at Suzuka.
By Scott Hunt, PA, Suzuka