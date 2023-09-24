Japanese Grand Prix live: Latest F1 updates from Suzuka

Max Verstappen starts from pole in today's Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka - Reuters/Issei Kato

05:55 AM BST

Starting grid

Not long to go now so here’s how they line up.

1. VER 2. PIA

3. NOR 4. LEC

5. PER 6. SAI

7. HAM 8. RUS

9. TSU 10. ALO

11. LAW 12. GAS

13. ALB 14. OCO

15. MAG 16. BOT

17. STR 18. HUL

19. ZHO

PIT LANE: HUL

05:49 AM BST

Christian Horner speaks to Sky Sports F1

“The wind is totally different to yesterday, that could make the first sector difficult. It’s going to be a race of tyre degradation and strategy today.”

05:47 AM BST

There could well be some different strategies today

Hopefully that gives us a good race at the front of the field and throughout.

The projected optimal strategy for the #JapaneseGP is C3-C1-C1 🔴⚪️⚪️ with other two-stop variants also on the cards #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/awCjuPrJmj — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 23, 2023

05:40 AM BST

McLaren's Zac Brown speaks to Sky Sports F1

He speaks about the strength of the undercut:

“We’re going to kind of have to see how things play out and do what’s best for the team. I’m expecting an exciting race and hopefully we’ll have both cars on the podium. We’ve got a great line-up for the foreseeable future... Oscar’s driving like a pro.”

05:36 AM BST

Current constructor standings

Red Bull can win the constructors’ title today. It would be their sixth in the sport.

05:30 AM BST

Watch: Verstappen's pole lap from yesterday

Hell of a lap, this one.

Just an epic pole lap from Max Verstappen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c6YN7iuDfd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 23, 2023

05:21 AM BST

Current driver standings - Top 10

Max Verstappen cannot win the drivers’ championship at Suzuka today, as he did so last year. In fairness, the race was a little bit later on in the year. Qatar looks likely, though.

05:19 AM BST

I do wonder how much patience there can be with Lance Stroll

Yes, his dad is the owner. No he’s not an absolutely awful driver. But you look at what he’s delivering in that Aston Martin compared to his team-mate Fernando Alonso and you have to question whether it’s really all worth it.

Lance Stroll of Canada and Aston Martin F1 Team looks on from the paddock during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 23, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan

His qualifying has reverted to being outright awful again after showing an uptick previously. He has been out in Q1 three races in a row and has only made it into final qualifying once in the last eight times (including the sprint shootout). Yes, the Aston Martin isn’t what it was earlier in year but in that time Alonso has qualified: 9th, 9th, 9th, 15th, 5th, 10th, 7th, 10th.

05:07 AM BST

Fair to say McLaren's turnaround has been drastic

Here’s a run-down of their results over the year up until Canada for a total of 17 points in eight races.

Bahrain: 17th, DNF

Saudi Arabia: 15th, 17th

Australia: 6th, 8th

Azerbaijan: 9th, 11th

Miami: 17th, 19th

Monaco: 9th, 10th

Spain: 13th, 17th

Canada: 11th, 13th

And here are their results after, for 122 points in seven races.

Austria: 4th, 16th

Great Britain: 2nd, 4th

Hungary: 2nd, 5th

Belgium: 7th, DNF

Holland: 7th, 9th

Italy: 8th, 12th

Singapore: 2nd, 7th

04:59 AM BST

Qualifying times

Japanese Grand Prix qualifying results and classification

04:53 AM BST

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. This is one of the better tracks on the calendar, which presents a real challenge for the driver. That challenge is perhaps not quite as much as it was 20 years ago with the modern F1 cars requiring less brute force to extract lap time from them, but still it is a different challenge. Unfortunately it is a track, like many, where overtaking does not come all that easy.

Last week Carlos Sainz and Ferrari ended Red Bull’s hopes of taking a clean sweep in 2023 by winning around the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. In fact, not only did Red Bull fail to win the race they failed to even get a car on the podium. Max Verstappen’s 10-race long winning run ended and so did his record of finishing first and second in every round so far. He could only manage fifth. With that, there would have been hopes that Red Bull’s step back might be a bit more permanent than just a one-off. It was perhaps unlikely, but a possibility, especially with the new technical directive about flexible bodywork.

Yet Verstappen ended any hopes of that being the case with arguably the greatest qualifying lap of the year. Even before Singapore, the Red Bull had been challenged in qualifying with Mercedes and Ferrari providing some resistance from Hungary onwards. Yet Verstappen finished more than half a second ahead of his nearest rival in McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez was more than seven-tenths down. It was a thumping.

Of course, McLaren will be pleased with their front-row start and Lando Norris will start today’s race in third also. Yet if Verstappen gets to the end of the first lap in the lead there is surely little hope of anyone reeling him in. In truth, he could drop five or six places at the end of the first lap and still be favourite for the race – so good is the RB19 on race days in his hands.

In any case, the race begins at 6am BST and we are here for all the build-up, latest updates from the race and reaction from Suzuka.