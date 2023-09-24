Japanese Grand Prix live: Latest F1 updates from Suzuka
05:55 AM BST
Starting grid
Not long to go now so here’s how they line up.
1. VER 2. PIA
3. NOR 4. LEC
5. PER 6. SAI
7. HAM 8. RUS
9. TSU 10. ALO
11. LAW 12. GAS
13. ALB 14. OCO
15. MAG 16. BOT
17. STR 18. HUL
19. ZHO
PIT LANE: HUL
05:49 AM BST
Christian Horner speaks to Sky Sports F1
“The wind is totally different to yesterday, that could make the first sector difficult. It’s going to be a race of tyre degradation and strategy today.”
05:47 AM BST
There could well be some different strategies today
Hopefully that gives us a good race at the front of the field and throughout.
The projected optimal strategy for the #JapaneseGP is C3-C1-C1 🔴⚪️⚪️ with other two-stop variants also on the cards #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/awCjuPrJmj
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 23, 2023
05:40 AM BST
McLaren's Zac Brown speaks to Sky Sports F1
He speaks about the strength of the undercut:
“We’re going to kind of have to see how things play out and do what’s best for the team. I’m expecting an exciting race and hopefully we’ll have both cars on the podium. We’ve got a great line-up for the foreseeable future... Oscar’s driving like a pro.”
05:36 AM BST
Current constructor standings
Red Bull can win the constructors’ title today. It would be their sixth in the sport.
05:30 AM BST
Watch: Verstappen's pole lap from yesterday
Hell of a lap, this one.
Just an epic pole lap from Max Verstappen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c6YN7iuDfd
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 23, 2023
05:21 AM BST
Current driver standings - Top 10
Max Verstappen cannot win the drivers’ championship at Suzuka today, as he did so last year. In fairness, the race was a little bit later on in the year. Qatar looks likely, though.
05:19 AM BST
I do wonder how much patience there can be with Lance Stroll
Yes, his dad is the owner. No he’s not an absolutely awful driver. But you look at what he’s delivering in that Aston Martin compared to his team-mate Fernando Alonso and you have to question whether it’s really all worth it.
His qualifying has reverted to being outright awful again after showing an uptick previously. He has been out in Q1 three races in a row and has only made it into final qualifying once in the last eight times (including the sprint shootout). Yes, the Aston Martin isn’t what it was earlier in year but in that time Alonso has qualified: 9th, 9th, 9th, 15th, 5th, 10th, 7th, 10th.
05:07 AM BST
Fair to say McLaren's turnaround has been drastic
Here’s a run-down of their results over the year up until Canada for a total of 17 points in eight races.
Bahrain: 17th, DNF
Saudi Arabia: 15th, 17th
Australia: 6th, 8th
Azerbaijan: 9th, 11th
Miami: 17th, 19th
Monaco: 9th, 10th
Spain: 13th, 17th
Canada: 11th, 13th
And here are their results after, for 122 points in seven races.
Austria: 4th, 16th
Great Britain: 2nd, 4th
Hungary: 2nd, 5th
Belgium: 7th, DNF
Holland: 7th, 9th
Italy: 8th, 12th
Singapore: 2nd, 7th
04:59 AM BST
Qualifying times
04:53 AM BST
Good morning F1 fans
And welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. This is one of the better tracks on the calendar, which presents a real challenge for the driver. That challenge is perhaps not quite as much as it was 20 years ago with the modern F1 cars requiring less brute force to extract lap time from them, but still it is a different challenge. Unfortunately it is a track, like many, where overtaking does not come all that easy.
Last week Carlos Sainz and Ferrari ended Red Bull’s hopes of taking a clean sweep in 2023 by winning around the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. In fact, not only did Red Bull fail to win the race they failed to even get a car on the podium. Max Verstappen’s 10-race long winning run ended and so did his record of finishing first and second in every round so far. He could only manage fifth. With that, there would have been hopes that Red Bull’s step back might be a bit more permanent than just a one-off. It was perhaps unlikely, but a possibility, especially with the new technical directive about flexible bodywork.
Yet Verstappen ended any hopes of that being the case with arguably the greatest qualifying lap of the year. Even before Singapore, the Red Bull had been challenged in qualifying with Mercedes and Ferrari providing some resistance from Hungary onwards. Yet Verstappen finished more than half a second ahead of his nearest rival in McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez was more than seven-tenths down. It was a thumping.
Of course, McLaren will be pleased with their front-row start and Lando Norris will start today’s race in third also. Yet if Verstappen gets to the end of the first lap in the lead there is surely little hope of anyone reeling him in. In truth, he could drop five or six places at the end of the first lap and still be favourite for the race – so good is the RB19 on race days in his hands.
In any case, the race begins at 6am BST and we are here for all the build-up, latest updates from the race and reaction from Suzuka.