Max Verstappen sneaks Japanese GP pole from Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen stormed to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix as his dominance in qualifying continued.

The world champion has locked out the first spot on the grid this season and there was no answer to his pace at Suzuka.

His time of 1min28.197 beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez into second place by just 0.066sec, while McLaren’s Lando Norris was the best of the rest.

Verstappen’s run of pole positions now stretches back to the last race of last season and he is now toasting a third pole in Japan.

The Dutchman never looked like being beaten and was quickest across all three qualifying sessions, as well as Saturday morning’s final practice.

He is aiming to get back on track after retiring in Melbourne and the rest of the field will be concerned that he could drive off into the distance from the start.

“It was quite close at the end,” Verstappen said of his latest pole lap.

“Overall this track is sensitive with the tyres and when you want to go to the limit it doesn’t always work out but what is important is being on pole. Overall, a very good day, a good starting position tomorrow and of course tomorrow is what counts.

“It is great as a team to be P1 and P2, hopefully we can keep that going tomorrow.”

Carlos Sainz won in Australia last time out and will start Sunday’s race fourth for Ferrari, with the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso fifth.

Oscar Piastri was sixth-fastest in the second McLaren, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell down in seventh and ninth, respectively.

Charles Leclerc is sandwiched between the pair, with home favourite Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the top 10.

Tsunoda scraped into the final session, eliminating RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo at the end of Q2 to the roar of the Suzuka crowd.

Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon also failed to make it through and will start 12-15th, respectively.

Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu were knocked out in Q1.

Verstappen takes pole in Japan, as it happened

08:53 AM BST

Russell and Piastri are seeing the stewards as we speak

We will be back tomorrow from around 5am for the build-up to the Japanese Grand Prix itself, which starts at 6am BST. Would be interesting if Perez and Verstappen collided at turn one but my strong suspicion is that Verstappen will take the lead and keep it there...

08:44 AM BST

Hamilton says he thinks Mercedes have a direction now...

I was giving it everything, the team did a really great job the past week making adjustments to the set-up. It’s the first weekend I’ve not gone crazy with set-up and I think we got the car into a much nicer working window. It’s been really nice driving, the guys are just faster. Maybe if we could have done something a little different we could have been a tenth faster maybe, but other than that I think that was everything. I’m hoping the race will be stronger tomorrow, I’ve really enjoyed driving this weekend. I personally believe so, yeah [that they have a direction]. From track to track it has been really hard to get set-up and it’s been so far out each time. This weekend is much more in the sweet spot so I hope that continues in the coming races and then we’ve got to add performance.

08:35 AM BST

George Russell speaks

I think it’s just so tight out there... if you nail the lap you will be at the front of the pack and if you don’t you will be at the back of it. We knew this surface would be a bit of a challenge for us. I expect to be better tomorrow. If you do a great job and you nail it you will be jumping three, four or five positions. Last year that may have been one position.

He talks about the difference in speed between qualifying and practice, in essence going faster pushes their car into their weaker aspects (higher speeds).

08:32 AM BST

Russell still has to go to the stewards

For that earlier incident in the pit lane with Piastri. Could things get worse for him?

08:30 AM BST

Nothing yet on Sky’s F1 coverage on Mercedes

As I said, it will be interesting to see what they say after speaking to a downbeat Fred Vasseur.

08:22 AM BST

Leclerc: ‘We didn’t do a good job’

It’s one of those sessions, maybe you get it once in a season but it’s definitely not a good feeling. Everything feels OK, the balance is not way off. If I rely on the feeling at the end of the lap I am ‘ok, this is quite a good lap’ and then you look at the board and you are a second off. I have tried many different things today and it didn’t work, any of the things I have tried. On a track like this qualifying is extremely important and today we didn’t do a good job.

08:20 AM BST

Sainz speaks after qualifying fourth

After P3 we didn’t have the same pace as FP1 and we saw it was going to be a tougher weekend it was actually a good quali. I did some very good laps in this quali and I am happy with my performance, the Ferrari is not the fastest car around [here]. We know it will come. We’ve been better on the race pace this weekend, I hope we can fight [McLaren] in the race because in qualifying it was impossible. I think the Red Bulls are unfortunately in a different league.

08:18 AM BST

Verstappen says his lap could have been better

08:14 AM BST

Well, in the end Verstappen did not need to improve

Both of his laps were good enough for pole. But not by a great deal. Perez might think he could have nicked it and he is right. But he should be encouraged by that, really. It’s more of what we want to see from him. Last year the gaps at the front here after qualifying were as follows:

VER 1:28.877 PIA +0.581 NOR +0.616 LEC +0.665 PER +0.773 SAI +0.973

The top two separated by just 0.066sec this year, first and third 0.249sec and first and sixth this year is 0.563, so smaller than the gap between first and second last year. That is some encouraging, despite Verstappen being again a clear favourite.

08:09 AM BST

Verstappen after his fourth pole of the year

It was close quite at the end. Overall this track is quite sensitive with the tyres, when you want to go to the limit it doesn’t always work out. Of course it is important to be on pole. You want every lap to be perfect but on a track like this it isn’t always the case. It’s great as a team to be P1 and P2 but hopefully we can keep that going for tomorrow.

08:08 AM BST

Perez on a front-row start

It was close today with Max. It felt like a good lap. It was quite tricky out there, it was quite easy to lose a couple of tenths in the last section in the chicane... we hooked it together but unfortunately it was enough. I think we’ve been really close all weekend, all the way through qualifying as well... when you are [this close] anything can make a difference. Our long-run pace hasn’t been that strong but we worked quite a bit so hopefully we can be strong [tomorrow].

08:07 AM BST

Lando Norris speaks after qualifying third

You don’t get many chances but we had a good car today, we could fight. I did some good laps, especially in Q3. We had a good race here last year, we had a good race last weekend. We’ve had a good car all weekend, we’ve made some good steps forward, we are trying to catch up to these two Red Bulls. We are working hard and the hard work is paying off.

08:05 AM BST

Q3 - Classification

VER 1:28.197 PER +0.066 NOR +0.292 SAI +0.485 ALO +0.489 PIA +0.563 HAM +0.569 LEC +0.589 RUS +0.811 TSU +1.216

Will be interesting to hear from Mercedes. Promising in practice but yet again the fifth fastest car over one lap...

08:03 AM BST

MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES POLE FOR THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX

A fine lap. Perez really threatened there, just 0.066sec between them. That is more like it from Perez. Norris in third and within three tenths. I think that’s OK. Verstappen was right, it was a lot closer than last year.

08:02 AM BST

Q3 - Alonso in fifth as Q3 climaxes

That’s OK. Russell is looking committed here and hoping to improve on his ninth place... I think he is going to struggle. He’s lost time in the middle sector. Hamilton does not improve and neither does Russell. It’s seventh and ninth for Mercedes... after all that.

Nobody can dislodge Verstappen, nor Perez from second, either...

08:01 AM BST

Q3 - Perez can’t find the time to beat Verstappen!

He’s not far off, though! Verstappen improves marginally but it should well be a front row start for Perez, with less than a tenth of a second in it. Unless Norris can disrupt and split them?

08:00 AM BST

Q3 - Perez with his best first sector

However, Verstappen improves to post the fastest of anyone. As we would expect, really...

Perez posts a very good middle sector, just over a tenth up on Verstappen...

Verstappen is slower, just, at the sector two point...

07:59 AM BST

Q3 - Leclerc is also perplexed

That’s the best I can do. Honestly. I don’t get it.

07:59 AM BST

Q3 - Leclerc challenging the front row here?

Maybe. The fastest middle sector of anyone but he loses a lot of time - three tenths - in the final sector and only goes seventh. That is a bit of a blow.

Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - April 6, 2024 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during qualifying

Given everyone else is doing another run he might well end up in ninth...

07:57 AM BST

Q3 - Leclerc comes out

And will have the track, mostly, to himself. A bit of a scrappy session for him today. Ferrari not quite there but Leclerc has still been the slower Ferrari driver on balance, having to use an extra set of tyres to get through in Q1.

Hamilton sounds perplexed when he is told he’s half a second down on Verstappen. “How’s that half a second, man?” Hmmm. Quite. It was a decent lap from him, I think. That Red Bull is a rocket ship in Max’s hands, though.

07:55 AM BST

Q3 - Order after the first runs

VER 1:28.240 NOR +0.249 PER +0.365 SAI +0.442 PIA +0.520 HAM +0.526 ALO +0.609 RUS +0.768 TSU +1.951 LEC (NO TIME)

07:54 AM BST

Q3 - Norris splits the Red Bulls!

Great lap! He’s in second and has a provisional front-row start. 0.249sec off Verstappen. Perez third, Sainz fourth and Piastri fifth.

07:53 AM BST

Q3 - Verstappen goes fastest!

It’s a fine lap, as we would expect - 0.365sec faster than Perez who crosses the line shortly after...

07:53 AM BST

Q3 - Russell with the fastest middle sector so far

But he doesn’t make much time back. That time is then comfortably beaten by Verstappen...

Hamilton crosses the line with a 1:28.766 and Russell is a couple of tenths off that...

Verstappen will likely beat that by a fair margin...

07:52 AM BST

Q3 - First runs under way

Fastest first sector time from Hamilton, but he is the first driver to do that. Russell is a couple of tenths behind, though. He’s just been off Hamilton in that first sector today.

Verstappen and Perez beat the Mercedes comfortably in S1 but there’s not much between them really...

07:49 AM BST

Q3 begins!

12 minutes to go, 10 cars, one pole sitter: and it’s going to be Max Verstappen? Would be good if Perez could beat him for once.

07:49 AM BST

So, Q3 line-up...

It’s two Red Bulls, two Mercedes, two McLarens, two Ferraris, one Aston Martin and one RB.

07:46 AM BST

Big lap from Tsunoda

07:44 AM BST

Q2 - Classification

These drivers are through:

VER 1:28.740 PER +0.012 HAM +0.147 NOR +0.200 ALO +0.342 SAI +0.359 RUS +0.400 PIA +0.408 LEC +0.456 TSU +0.677

07:43 AM BST

Q2 ends - Drivers out

Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon and Ocon.

Ricciardo again out-qualified by his team-mate but not by much: one place in this session and 0.055sec overall. That’s more encouraging.

07:42 AM BST

Q2 - Good lap from Hamilton as the session ends

He improves to go third, 0.147sec off Verstappen. Not quite as good from Russell in seventh, four-tenths down. Hulkenberg goes 10th!

Albon only 12th. What can Tsunoda do as he crosses the line? 10th! He’s knocked Ricciardo and Hulkenberg out! Bottas can’t find the lap time he did at the end of Q1 and is only 13th. Still a good effort.

07:40 AM BST

Q2 - Let’s see what these Mercedes cars have

Both in danger of dropping out here. Decent first sector for Hamilton, within a tenth of Verstappen’s previous. Russell a couple of tenths down on Hamilton... Hamilton has yet to out-qualify Russell this year, will that change today?

After two sectors Hamilton is 0.041sec off Verstappen. Again, good stuff. Russell hasn’t lost a great deal more time but is still three tenths down on Verstappen.

07:39 AM BST

Q2 - Final runs under way here

A lovely shot of Yuki Tsunoda’s family in the RB garage. He’s having a good season. A very likeable man out of the car, sometimes an angry and petulant one inside of it. Still, he’s in good company there.

07:37 AM BST

Q2 - It doesn’t look great on paper for Mercedes

However, they did not set their laps on fresh soft tyres so there is more lap time for them to find here.

07:36 AM BST

Q2 - Five minutes remain

Carlos Sainz says he felt his throttle pedal bit softer at the top. It’s usually a spongy brake pedal that is the issue. Well, sometimes not an issue but an excuse.

07:34 AM BST

Q2 - Leclerc’s time to set a lap

How does it look? Hmm. Average. Sixth and 0.456sec off the pace. Sainz improves on that to go fifth ahead of Piastri but still 0.359sec off Verstappen. Ferrari do not have the greatest pace over one lap here today. A bit baffling for them.

Anyway, here is who is in the drop zone currently:

Tsunoda, Ocon, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Albon.

The last two of those have not yet set a time. Well Hulkenberg did but had his lap deleted.

07:32 AM BST

Q2 - Some interesting sector times here

Alonso looking good for Aston Martin, Norris sets the fastest first sector...

Alonso goes third, 0.342sec off Verstappen. Not too bad.

Hamilton in fifth, more than a second behind, but on old tyres. Norris dislodges Alonso in third two tenths exactly slower than Verstappen. OK.

07:31 AM BST

Q2 - This is a very good lap from Perez

He crosses the line with a 1:28.752. Is that enough to beat Verstappen? Not quite, but it’s close. Verstappen beats him by just 0.012sec.

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on April 06, 2024 in Suzuka, Japan

07:29 AM BST

Q2 - Verstappen starts his first hot lap

He has to negotiate a bit of traffic early on in the lap but it’s Perez who is the faster Red Bull driver in sector one, albeit by milliseconds.

07:27 AM BST

Watch: Here’s the Russell/Piastri pit-lane incident

You can make your own mind up but I think this will simply be a reprimand and he will avoid a racing penalty.

07:26 AM BST

Q2 begins!

The two Red Bulls are the first two drivers out as Perez leads Verstappen. He probably will not be leading him for a great deal longer when it comes to the order...

07:25 AM BST

Should Stroll be in that Aston Martin?

He had a pretty strong weekend in Melbourne. But too often his qualifying pace is poor. Not sure if he had an issue but to be nearly eight-tenths off your team-mate is unacceptable.

Aston Martin's Canadian driver Lance Stroll takes part in the third practice session for the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on April 6, 2024

07:22 AM BST

Q1 - Classification

VER ALO +0.388 PER +0.437 LEC +0.472 PIA +0.559 SAI +0.647 NOR +0.670 BOT +0.736 HAM +0.795 RIC +0.861 TSU +0.909 RUS +0.933 OCO +0.945 HUL +0.955 ALB +1.097

ELIMINATED STR GAS MAG SAR ZHO

Pretty close in the pack of around eighth to 16th.

07:20 AM BST

Q1 ends - Drivers out

Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant, Zhou.

Great lap from Bottas to go eighth. Zhou, his team-mate, down in 20th!

07:20 AM BST

Q1 - Magnussen is eliminated

He cannot improve enough... his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg does though! He’s through! Ricciardo makes it into ninth, well done! Tsunoda is 12th but improves anyway to 10th.

Stroll in danger of being eliminated here! And he is out as Bottas goes eighth fastest!

07:19 AM BST

Q1 - Leclerc does improve

He posts the fastest middle sector of anyone and crosses the line to improve to fourth, but still nearly half a second off Verstappen. Sargeant slips into the drop zone and will be out as he is not on track... can’t see him driving the Williams or in F1 in 2025.

07:18 AM BST

Q1 - Final runs getting under way

Ocon, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Zhou in the drop zone. Haas struggling here this weekend. Albon in 11th with a decent time.

Leclerc begins his final hot lap and looking to improve from his 10th. Albon says his tyres “are gone by turn 8”, which is never good on this track.

07:13 AM BST

Q1 - Top 10 and gaps after the first runs

VER 1:28.866 ALO +0.388 PER +0.437 PIA +0.559 SAI +0.647 NOR +0.670 HAM +0.795 RUS +0.933 TSU +0.955 LEC +1.020

07:12 AM BST

Q1 - Drivers in the drop zone

Gasly, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Magnussen, Zhou.

Ricciardo 13th and needs a good weekend.

Six minutes remain.

07:11 AM BST

Q1 - Norris only sixth

Behind both Piastri and Sainz. Not too far off what his team-mate did, though. Tsunoda with a good lap to go ninth, ahead of Leclerc and within one second of Verstappen.

07:11 AM BST

Q1 - Piastri with a good lap

Relatively, anyway. He’s the fastest non-Red Bull car in third. That is until Alonso splits the Red Bulls with a time 0.388sec off Verstappen’s time. Nicely done.

Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso takes part in the third practice session for the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on April 6, 2024.

07:09 AM BST

Q1 - Perez posts a 1:29.303

But Verstappen beats that by nearly 0.437sec. I think the gap between them in the final reckoning will be about that. Not good news for Ferrari: Leclerc is a second off the pace and Sainz is better but more than 0.647sec off Verstappen.

Russell slots into fifth before being dislodged by Hamilton.

07:08 AM BST

Q1 - Verstappen starts his first flying lap

Fastest in sector one, no surprise and by well over a second...

Meanwhile, Sargeant goes top of the two drivers to have set a time and by half a second over Magnussen. Albon then beats that by 0.274sec.

07:07 AM BST

Q1 - Russell moves out into the pit lane

And nearly into Oscar Piastri as he leaves the Mercedes garage slot. Piastri not very happy with it and he has to take evasive action, albeit at a very slow speed. That incident is now under investigation.

07:06 AM BST

Q1 - Albon was not happy with the car in FP3

He is now on track as a slow-crawling slug of cars queue at the end of the pitlane, leaving at several-second inteverals. It looks a bit odd.

07:04 AM BST

Q1 - 15 mins remain

Right, nobody else setting a timed lap yet so let’s see what Magnussen can do. A bit loose through Spoon but nicely done through the final chicane and he crosses the line with a 1:31.203.

07:01 AM BST

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins!

It’s a Haas out there first and it’s Kevin Magnussen. A decent start to the season for Haas, three points finishes from a possible six.

06:56 AM BST

Just under five minutes until qualifying

Predictions? Here’s my top six on the grid.

VER PER RUS NOR HAM PIA

06:51 AM BST

McLaren did well here last year

They took the final two spots on the podium after Sergio Perez had a poor race. It looks like that might be a bigger ask for them this year with Mercedes looking good which may be a bit disappointing. Shame. Anyway, let’s see. I think Norris could sneak onto the front two rows.

Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - April 6, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris during practice

06:47 AM BST

Weather forecast for the weekend

We had some rain yesterday which affected running, though mostly only because the rain was not substantial enough for intermediate tyres. The rest of the weekend looks dry and with temperatures around and approaching 20c, which is a bit warmer than we would have expected.

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on April 06, 2024 in Suzuka, Japan

06:43 AM BST

Average points per race by team for the last few years

Mercedes are trending in one direction, Mercedes the other...

06:37 AM BST

Fair to say that Suzuka and Japan has experienced a few flashpoints in F1

Here Rosina Butcher picked out a few notable moments, some good and some bad, from the Japanese GP’s history.

06:35 AM BST

Here is also how fast each team has been in qualifying so far

No surprised for who is fastest but it is fairly competitive behind them.

Alpine still lagging behind. I imagine they will manage to become not the slowest team by the end of the season but I cannot think they will improve all that much. You get quicker but so does everybody else.

06:25 AM BST

Average qualifying position in 2024 so far

Three poles in three for Verstappen which is, realistically, going to become four in four today... isn’t it?

06:21 AM BST

No Japanese winner in F1 yet

But we have put together the five most successful Japanese drivers. Does Tsunoda have a chance of becoming their first winner? Getting into the Red Bull seat would help but it does not yet look like he is an option...

06:20 AM BST

Watch: Daniel Ricciardo’s tricky start to the season continues

Nothing wrong in itself spinning in free practice. But might it actually underline something more fundamental about his struggles?

Quite possibly...

06:09 AM BST

Times after final practice

VER 1:29.563 PER +0.269 RUS +0.355 HAM +0.474 ALO +0.519 NOR +0.574 SAI +0.608 PIA +0.663 TSU +0.778 LEC +0.820 ALB +0.970 BOT +0.983 RIC +1.119 OCO +1.453 ZHO +1.504 HUL +1.576 GAS +1.578 STR +1.779 SAR +1.889 MAG +1.899

06:03 AM BST

Good morning F1 fans

Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka. It’s the second time in a little over six months that Formula One has raced at the storied track and that is no bad thing. For my money it is the best track on the calendar and I think a lot of drivers would agree.

We come into this race after a two-week break following the Australian Grand Prix with a narrow margin of four points separating Max Verstappen from Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ championship. The same gap exists between first and second in the constructors’ championship, too, following Red Bull’s poor weekend in Melbourne and Ferrari’s 1-2.

That is all well and good but does not really reflect the reality of the competitive order this year, unfortunately. Yes, Ferrari may well have challenged for the win - and indeed won - without Verstappen’s retirement a fortnight ago... but at worst he would have been second, surely. Still, at least we did not get until September with only one team winning a race as was the case last year.

What to expect from Suzuka? Well, the Red Bull RB20 is an all-round brilliant car and Suzuka should play to its strengths especially. Verstappen was utterly dominant here last year, winning by an enormous margin but he believes that the same will not be the case this year. Not that he will not win, but that the margin will not be so large. Let’s see... certainly the signs are that Red Bull should be the fastest car and perhaps comfortably again, as in the two meaningful practice sessions we have had they have finished 1-2.

There has been some encouragement for Mercedes, too, and on a track they were expected to struggle. After practice yesterday Lewis Hamilton said it was the team’s best session of the year and they appeared to back that up in FP3 earlier today, finishing third and fourth behind Verstappen and Sergio Perez and both cars around half a second off Verstappen. Sure, slim pickings but it something.

Qualifying begins at 7am BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from it.