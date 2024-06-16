Japanese duo fulfill dream of finding ‘great catfish’ at Okie Noodling Tournament

PAULS VALLEY — Keita Tanida and Hirotoshi Azuhata have scaled the horizons of the Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan, but for the mountain men, nothing was more glorifying than what waited for them in Oklahoma waters.

Tanida, a natural food hunter, and Azuhata, an edible plant gatherer, have felt called to the wild their entire lives. However, it was the concept of a catfish 6,354 miles away that beckoned them to explore the unfamiliar.

Alongside Hiroko Cassidy, an interpreter from Seattle, whom they met in a mushroom club 15 years ago, Tanida and Azuhata came to Pauls Valley — a town with fewer people than the number of miles they traveled — to participate in the annual Okie Noodling Tournament.

“When I was a child, I was told stories of what it was like to catch huge fish with your bare hands,” Tanida said. “So when I heard about this festival on the internet five years ago, I kept dreaming that someday I would go.”

Keita Tanida of Japan celebrates with his catfish on the stage Saturday during the Okie Noodling Tournament in Pauls Valley.

'Dreaming about the fish'

Fiction and folklore quickly turned into reality for Tanida in 2023, when he entered the competition alone but was unable to catch a fish. A year later, he would make arrangements to return, and this time he had a plan. Walking into the airport, Tanida understood what to do differently, he had read and researched and knew nothing would get in his way.

Until it did.

“He didn’t know about the travel visa,” said Cassidy as she interpreted for Azuhata. “So, they got stuck at the airport.”

As their initial flight left, Tanida and Azuhata stayed stagnant, waiting for the visa to be approved and their new tickets to be confirmed. Despite the challenges this posed, both understood that patience, in regards to both planes and fish, is a crucial part of the process.

Boarding the plane, Tanida thought of the eels and koi fish he had caught in Japan and knew it did not translate to what was hiding in the holes in Pauls Valley. High altitudes quickly turned into roadsides and river banks as the two men arrived on June 7 — eight days before the tournament was set to start.

“I did a lot of research on where these catfish can be residing,” Tanida said. “So, I came much earlier. ... We even went to 12 rivers and two lakes.”

At night, the two men, who were exhausted from their dawn to dusk search for the perfect spot, threw their wet clothes into piles in the hotel room, creating what Cassidy considered to be a “biohazard.”

“We just couldn’t think of anything else but the catfish,” Azuhata said. “We were even dreaming about the fish every night.”

So, while Tanida and Azuhata waded in the water, Cassidy helped with the laundry, reinforcing what the trip had been about all along.

Relationships.

A dance with a fish in its natural habitat, a load of dirty clothes shoved into a washing machine, conversations shared between friends knee-deep in a lake, and a warm beer offered by a man in a truck with an Oklahoma license plate encompassed the true essence of the journey. However, each of these moments never served as a distraction from the goal.

“Last year, I did not get to walk up to that stage,” said Tanida while watching people go to the podium and weigh in their fish. “Instead, I was looking on as a gallery member, and all I could think about was no, I really want to be up on that stage.”

On Saturday, the two friends trudged through two rivers in hopes of getting a bite, and they did, the first time on Tanida’s leg.

“I was quite surprised,” Tanida said. “I didn’t know catfish could bite your feet, and my entire foot was in its mouth. Although I was shocked, I was like ‘Oh, finally.’”

Hirotoshi Azuhata of Japan celebrates with his catfish on the stage during the Okie Noodling Tournament on Saturday in Pauls Valley.

Okie Noodling Tournament 'is one form of art'

Eventually, one attached to his hand and together, they pulled the first fish out of the hole. Another would follow, and as the last fish latched on, the two could feel their aspirations becoming tangible.

As Tanida and Azuhata parked on Chickasaw Street in Pauls Valley ready to unload their fish, they quickly changed into their olive green Okie Noodling Tournament T-shirts before jumping in the back of the truck. With a catfish flopping over each of their right shoulders, they jogged to the weigh-in station.

“I think it is one form of art,” Tanida said. “I truly respect this tournament. If you are fishing and using bait then you can catch more catfish, but having to do it with your hands is very difficult. You have to have courage and skills.

“I have deep, deep respect for those who have caught the ginormous fish, and I want to become one of them. I am going to keep coming until I win this competition.”

Soon the judge called out Tanida’s total first, weighing in at 36.5 pounds, and Azuhata’s next at 15.23. They walked to the end of the stage and waved to the people clapping in Wacker Park.

“I was almost in tears,” Azuhata said as he proudly looked down at his scratched and bloody hands. “I mean this was my first time in the United States, and I am glad it was in Oklahoma.”

Although the combined weight did not get close to the 74-pound winner, it was never the size of the fish that mattered. Instead, it was the tales told to Tanida long ago, the walk from the weigh-in table to center stage and the spirit of the sport that made the dream worth it.

“Finally,” Tanida said as he smiled and looked over at Azuhata. “I finally got my encounter with the great catfish.”

