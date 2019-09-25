Japan vs Ireland: Rugby World Cup 2019: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has hinted that he may rest captain Rory Best - AFP

What is it?

Japan vs Ireland in the Rugby World Cup Pool A. It is both of these teams' second game of the tournament, with the winner set to improve their qualification hopes significantly.

When is it?

Saturday, September 28. It will be played at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in the Shizuoka prefecture.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 8.15am BST, 4.15pm in Japan.

What TV channel is it on?

All Rugby World Cup games are being broadcast live on ITV, with replays and a live stream available on the ITV Hub. Alternatively, you can follow all the action here with Telegraph Sport.

What is the latest squad news?

Japan

No 8 Amanaki Lelei Mafi is set to return from injury and, when you throw in the form of Pieter Labuschagne and Kazuki Himeno in the Cherry Blossoms' win over Russia in their Pool A opener, it might mean that captain Michael Leitch could start Saturday's game at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa on the bench.

Elsewhere, Japan are set to neutralise Ireland's high-ball threat by handing the full-back starting jersey to Ryohei Yamanaka.

Star wing Kenki Fukuoka trained with the side this week but is unlikely to feature as he continues his rehab on an ankle injury.

Ireland

Head coach Joe Schmidt has said that he intends to make changes to his team to face Japan on Saturday. And, after an 80-minute shift on Saturday, captain Rory Best is one of the names likely to be rested.

Robbie Henshaw remains highly unlikely to face the hosts in Shizuoka, but Keith Earls, Joey Carbery and Rob Kearney have all trained this week, while Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki will be hopeful of coming through their concussion protocols in time to be considered for selection.

Johnny Sexton suffered a bang to the thigh but he will be fine, while Tadhg Furlong's substitution was tactical. Both men should be fit for this weekend.

What is their head-to-head record?

Ireland and Japan have played each other on seven occasions and Ireland have won all seven matches. They have met twice in the Rugby World Cup, in 1991 and 1995, but never in the professional era

What are they saying?

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt:

We’ve just got to go step by step. We won’t be talking too much about (a potential quarterfinal match-up with) South Africa. If we can maybe get past Japan, we’ve got Russia, Samoa, and hopefully at that stage we can potentially manage players. Watching Japan - that first half they played against England, and they went through the Pacific Nations Cup unbeaten - they are a dangerous team. If they get some tempo, we might be on the back foot. I think the Japanese will play very fast. They have great skills and players who can spread the ball very quickly (and) up front you’ve got some really dynamic guys. I’m not sure how Jamie [Joseph] will manage those, but we’ll be watching with interest on Thursday when he names his team.

Japan captain Michael Leitch:

I presume (Ireland will) do to us pretty much the same thing, teams are kicking the ball to nullify our strength. What we make out of the balls given to us will be the key. (Ireland) are very strong, a team that doesn’t make lots of mistakes. There are many players to watch out for. The things we have to be most careful with are scrums, mauls and lineouts and we need to carry them out with high accuracy or risk not getting the rhythm of the game.

What are the best betting odds?

Japan to win: 9/1

Draw: 66/1

Ireland to win: 1/12

What is our prediction?

Ireland started the tournament strongly with a comfortable 27-3 win over Scotland and, with arguably the toughest of quarter-finals to come - against either South Africa or New Zealand - Joe Schmidt's men will want to maintain a high-level of performance in preparation for the knockout stages. Japan do have an upset in them, we have seen that before, but their performance against Russia on the opening night was too inaccurate and error-strewn to suggest that they will cause a shock on Saturday. In 2015 against South Africa, they were more of an unknown quantity; this time, Ireland will be ready.

Score prediction: Japan 10 Ireland 30.

