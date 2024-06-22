Japan vs England LIVE rugby: Latest updates as Eddie Jones takes on former side in Tokyo

England take on Japan in Tokyo (Getty Images)

England return to action after an encouraging Six Nations as they take on Japan in Tokyo.

Steve Borthwick’s side are gearing up for a two-Test tour of New Zealand later this summer, and travel with hope of challenging the All Blacks after beating Ireland and running France close at the end of their last campaign.

First, though, is an encounter with former head coach Eddie Jones, back in charge of the Brave Blossoms after a horror return to Australia that ended in World Cup ignominy and a premature departure from a role he held for not even a year. But the veteran coach will relish an opportunity to get after England as he takes on his former side for the first time since parting ways with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) at the end of 2022.

For Borthwick — who forged his coaching career as an assistant under Jones — this represents a fine chance for his young side to continue to develop having made significant strides during the Six Nations. With George Ford nursing a sore Achilles, Marcus Smith is entrusted with the fly half shirt, while youngsters like Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Chandler Cunningham-South will hope to continue to burgeon their reputations.

Follow all of the build-up and updates ahead of the Test in Tokyo below:

England vs Japan - live updates

England begin their summer tour against Japan in Tokyo, with kick off at 6.50am BST on RugbyPass TV

Eddie Jones faces his former side for the first time since his sacking by England

Steve Borthwick encounters one of his coaching mentors having selected his strongest team

Eddie Jones’ mind games will not unsettle England against Japan – Jamie George

05:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie George insisted England would not be unsettled by any mind games from Eddie Jones as they prepared to face their former head coach for the first time since he was sacked in 2022.

Jones’ seven-year Twickenham stewardship ended 18 months ago because of an ongoing decline in results and after a disastrous and short-lived stint with Australia, he was placed back in charge of Japan.

In Tokyo today, he will lock horns with his former number two Steve Borthwick in an intriguing sub-plot to the opening assignment of England’s summer tour, which also includes two matches against New Zealand.

Friday 21 June 2024 14:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Japan vs England in Tokyo. Steve Borthwick’s side return to action for the first time since a promising end to the Six Nations with an encounter with a familiar foe in former boss, and Borthwick’s mentor, Eddie Jones, back in charge of Japan after a disastrous stint with Australia.

England are en route to New Zealand ahead of a two-Test tussle with the All Blacks, but will not be taking their eye off the ball against a dangerous home side. It’s set to be hot, humid and high-tempo - can Jones conjure a shock against his former side?