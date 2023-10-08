Japan vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest score and updates from Pool D quarter-final decider

Today’s Rugby World Cup match between Japan and Argentina is a winner-takes-all encounter for the final qualification place available from Pool D following England’s already confirmed spot in the last eight.

Both teams currently have nine points so whoever wins will join Steve Borthwick’s side in the knockout rounds and this is a difficult match-up to call.

Japan and Argentina both earned their sole bonus points against Chile with wins also picked up versus Samoa. The Japanese hope to reach their second RWC quarter-final after making it to the same point at their home World Cup in 2019 while Argentina would make a fifth appearance at the knockout stages if they progress from the pool this year.

Argentina have won five out of the last six times they have played Japan, including the last three in a row but the match will be the first time the two have met since 2016.

Follow all the action as Japan take on Argentina plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips right here:

TRY! Japan 0-7 ARGENTINA (Santiago Chocobares try, 2 minutes)

KICK OFF!

Japan take on Argentina in a quarter-final shootout at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes

Kick off for this Pool D fixture is at 12pm BST

The winner will join England in the last eight of the Rugby World Cup

TRY! JAPAN 7-7 Argentina (Amato Fakatava try, 16 minutes)

12:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stop that Amato Fakatava! That’s one of the great World Cup tries!

This is a thing of magnificence from the second row. Japan spread the ball to the left after Juan Cruz Mallia’s misdirected grubber, with Michael Leitch contorting his body to get it away to his big second row on the wide outside. Fakatava, such an impressive athlete in the open field, puts his foot down and strides away from Julian Montoya, left clutching at thin air as he dives in an attempt to make a tackle.

For most locks, the presence of a defender in front of them would prompt a head-down plough, but Fakatava has other ideas, dropping boot to ball and lifting a deft little dab over the top. The bounce is kind, sitting up perfectly for the forward to take on the charge, crashing and bashing through the cover defenders to plant down his third try of the tournament. Incroyable!

Japan 0-7 Argentina, 15 minutes

12:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Solid on their own ball again from Argentina, and a half charge-down of their attempted clearance bounces kindly for Juan Cruz Mallia. The full back can’t make much of it with his kick, though.

Japan 0-7 Argentina, 14 minutes

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan are showing off their attacking armoury here, testing Argentina out wide. Some nifty tricks and flicks are reasonably well marshalled, and a stomping Siosaia Fifita runs too close to Dylan Riley to give his centre a hope of taking a hurried offload. Forward off a hand it tumbles; Argentina’s scrum 30 metres out from their own line.

Japan 0-7 Argentina, 12 minutes

12:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Delightful! It’s the no-look over-the-head kick again from Japan, Naoto Saito this time the exponent and executing it perfectly, allowing a chaser to settle beneath it inside the Argentina 22. Japan spread it to the right, Michael Leitch somehow clinging on to a pass by his shoelaces.

Momentum builds as the close-in carriers punch around the corner...but Saito knocks on! Such a shame for the scrum half with options presenting themselves to his left - but what a wonderful bit of skill to set up the position.

Japan 0-7 Argentina, 10 minutes

12:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The defence thereafter is better from Japan, though, getting hands on breakdown ball for the first time. Shota Horie goes to contest but is unable to quite grasp it, though the Argentine latcher is pinged for failing to keep his feet. Penalty Japan, and a gain of 40 metres down the right via the boot.

Japan 0-7 Argentina, 9 minutes

12:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Boffelli again! He’s some player, the Edinburgh back three man, as impressive in the air as on the ground and leaping superbly to regain possession as an up-and-under is directed out to his right wing. A Santiago Carreras gruber is slightly aimless but Japan knock it on and Argentina can play on inside the opposition half.

Japan 0-7 Argentina, 8 minutes

12:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But Argentina look right up for this. The Pumas disrupt Japan’s lineout and Naoto Saito is forced to kick away slow ball, his box kick landing in Emiliano Boffelli’s hands. The wing skips past one defender and then bashes past hooker Shota Horie, countering up into Japan’s half. A tangle of boots and hands on the floor ends Argentina’s advances but Japan are struggle to handle their strike-runners in theis first ten minutes.

Japan 0-7 Argentina, 6 minutes

12:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That should steady Japan a bit. Argentina’s scrum was vulnerable agaisnt England and is under immediate pressure here, Keita Inagaki putting the pressure on a returning Francisco Gomez Kodela, and Thomas Gallo turning on on the loosehead side. Japan kick the penalty up towards halfway.

Japan 0-7 Argentina, 4 minutes

12:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wow. The game has barely even begun and already Jamie Joseph wears a face of thunder. I mentioned the attacking theat of this Argentina centre pairing ahead of kick off but there wasn’t much deception required there, Chocobares just slicing Japan open up the middle.

TRY! Japan 0-7 ARGENTINA (Santiago Chocobares try, 2 minutes)

12:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sensational solo score!

Oh, Santiago Chocobares that is simply magnificent. The inside centre trucks it up the middle, dummying and brushing off a tackler a little too easily before setting his sights on the backfield defenders.

A jink and a jive takes him round the last tackler, and Chocobares darts under the posts to give Argentina the perfect start.

Japan 0-0 Argentina, 1 minute

12:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A solid first clearance from Rikiya Matsuda, his kick sailing out of play 40 metres from the Japan line.

Argentina’s first attacking ball is used well, a poweful maul making metres and drawing a penalty.

KICK OFF!

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And we’re off and away in Nantes.

11:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is it, then, for Japan and Argentina - one quarter-final spot up for grabs. 80 minutes more to determine their last eight fate - Argentina will kick things off.

Japan vs Argentina: Match officials

11:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An all Kiwi officiating team today.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ)

ARs: Paul Williams (NZ) & James Doleman (NZ)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZ)

11:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out into the sunshine the players come, Japan in their familiar red and white hooped home kit, Argentina in their rather fetching change strip, navy blue with a white sash.

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kick off creeping ever closer at the Stade de la Beaujoire. It’s going to be a properly hot afternoon in Nantes, with the mercury up into the mid-twenties and still very much climbing. Fatigue could well be a factor.

11:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Of course, this could yet be Joseph’s last game in charge of Japan, with the head coach due to leave at the end of this tournament. The Kiwi coach will be hoping his squad can extend his tenure by another week at least.

11:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I reckon Argentina have picked their best attacking backline, perhaps sacrificing a bit of defensive solidity by pairing young guns Santiago Chocobares and Lucio Cinti but ensuring that they have plenty of strike runners to challenge a Japan defence that fronted up well for long periods against England. Argentina have dominated the ball so far at this tournament - Jamie Joseph’s side, drilled defensively by incoming Red Roses coach John Mitchell, may have plenty of tackling to do.

Quarter-final line-up

11:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So here’s a reminder of how the last eight looks. Remember, Fiji require only a single match point from their game against Portugal tonight to seal their place in the quarter-finals - and doesn’t the Paris half of the draw look rather tasty...

Wales v Argentina/Japan, Marseille Sat 14 October, 4pm BST

Ireland v New Zealand, Paris Sat 14 October, 8pm BST

England v Fiji/Australia, Marseille Sun 15th October, 4pm BST

France v South Africa, Paris Sun 15th October, 8pm BST

Michael Leitch on why Samurai time” will be key for Japan

11:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Japan, meanwhile, are focussed on the final quarter, with Jamie Joseph’s side believing they have solved the issues apparent late on against England and targeting what they are calling “Samurai time”.

“In the past, we had the tendency to be scored against in the last 20 minutes,” Michael Leitch explained yesterday. “Since the England game, we talked about how to fix it, and we started using the word ‘Samurai Time’. It’s about controlling the game’s momentum.

“We obviously wanted to attack, but then we lost our energy, and when the impact members (substitutes) came in excited to get out there, they couldn’t leave a big impact on the game as much as they wanted to. So, we talked about it with the coaches, about our mentality and what’s needed in the last 20 minutes.”

Argentina coach Michael Cheika believes his side are ready to handle the pressure

11:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“This is why you play rugby; if you want it easy and for the script to be written, don’t worry about coming,” Cheika said on Friday after naming his team for a crunch contest.

“In international rugby, you don’t always have games where everything is at stake. We have been doing it since the game against England.

“There was talk about players who will have their first experience in matches of such importance. This is where you learn, you gain experience. They already got experience with the first important match with England where they did not deliver; I feel very good handling that knock-out mentality that we have had since then.

“Coaches have to change the negative and turn it into a positive. I feel like we are very happy with that. You have to have a certain level of pressure. They are feeling that pressure for the first time and they are growing. It will be the third elimination match and we hope to have three more from now on.”

Team news - Argentina

11:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Michael Cheika makes eleven changes to the Argentina side from their 59-5 win against Chile. Santiago Carreras replaces Nicolas Sanchez at fly-half, while prop Francisco Gómez Kodela returns to the starting team for the first time since their opening loss to England. Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez remain in the starting team and are the only two players in the squad to have started every RWC2023 match.

Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini start alongside each other for the first time since September 2022, which marks their 32nd time doing so.

Argentina XV: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (capt.), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez.

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Pedro Rubiolo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.

Team news - Japan

11:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie Joseph makes one change to the Japan side that won against Samoa last weekend as Siosaia Fifita replaces Jone Naikabula on the left wing.

Eight players have started all of their RWC matches so far (Amato Fakatava, Keita Inagaki, Jiwon Gu, Jack Cornelsen, Michael Leitch, Rikiya Matsuda, Kotato Matsushima, and Ryoto Nakamura). Last week’s player of the match Lomano Lemeki returns at fullback. Kazuki Himeno is named as captain and hasn’t missed a tackle so far this RWC after 31 successful tackle attempts.

Japan XV: Lomano Lemeki; Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava; Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (capt.)

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Amanaki Saumaki, Yutaka Nagare, Ryohei Yamanaka, Jone Naikabula.

11:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So we know it will be Wales for either Japan or Argentina next Saturday in Marseille, with Warren Gatland’s side looking slightly more vulnerable after Taulupe Faletau’s injury. Neither of these two Pool D foes have quite found their best rugby in this tournament, but the opportunity is clear - let’s take a closer look at the two selections...

Ireland march into last eight as Scottish hopes swept away

11:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

I, meanwhile, was at the Stade de France to watch Ireland produce a performance to strike fear into the other nations at this tournament as Scotland’s dreams to be most decisively dashed.

Ireland march past Scotland and give the World Cup a performance to fear

England squeak past Samoa

11:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England also go into the last eight unbeaten, but not before being given a mighty fright by an impressive Samoa. Luke Baker was in Lille:

England’s lucky escape can’t hide identity crisis threatening to derail World Cup

About yesterday...

10:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just before we focus in fully on Japan-Argentina, let’s check in on all of yesterday’s action - and it was a potentially damaging day for Wales despite sealing top spot in Pool C...

Taulupe Faletau ruled out of tournament in blow to Wales’ World Cup hopes

10:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Is Japan vs Argentina on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

10:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bonjour tout le monde, et bienvenue! We’ve made it to the final day of pool action at this Rugby World Cup, just three more group fixtures left to determine the final sides progressing to next weekend’s quarter-finals. Six of our last eight are now locked in but there are still two more knockout spots up for grabs - we begin today in Nantes, where it’s winner-takes-all for Japan and Argentina with second place in Pool D on the line...