Six-try Japan tear through Chile but will not worry England at Rugby World Cup
A confident Japan recovered from an early scare to power past the World Cup’s passionate South American newcomers in Toulouse.
Chile are the lowest-ranked nation at this year’s tournament at 22nd in the world, but showed why they are not just in France to make up the numbers after just six minutes when Rodrigo Fernandez pounced on a loose ball over the whitewash.
Under the stewardship of Pablo Lemoine, the former Uruguayan prop, Chile have built a game that thrives on quick ball and dogged defence. Against Japan, they showcased both in spades and would have stayed in the fight for longer had it not been for their indiscipline.
Their early lead lasted all of two minutes, as Japan launched an immediate response through Amato Fakatava, their omnipresent lock, although it did little to diminish the Condores’ big-game energy.
While Chile were clearly not overwhelmed by the occasion – this was only the sixth time playing a Test match in Europe – their excitement at becoming the third South America nation to feature at a World Cup spilled over into indiscipline as they conceded two first-half tries white they were down to 14 men.
Mattias Dittus was the first guilty party after flying into Japanese prop Koo Ji-won with a late challenge, before Martin Sigren, their captain who plays in the English championship for Doncaster Knights, was penalised for direct head-on-head contact with Kotaro Matsushima.
With the extra man, the Brave Blossoms struck and Jone Naikabula barged over after a sustained period of pressure in Chile’s half. To Chile’s relief, both incidents were not upgraded to red cards by the bunker.
Japan’s tournament experience was ultimately their point of difference. They have struggled with consistency in this last World Cup cycle and are not the same force they were when they hosted the tournament in 2019, when they reached their maiden quarter-final, but possessed enough firepower to problem-solve their way past Chile’s switched-on forwards.
They were unfazed at going behind so early on and had a bit more nous about their play than their South American counterparts. Fakatava crashed over for a second shortly after the break, but their momentum was short lived after Dylan Riley was sent to the bin for an illegal interception just as Chile looked to strike in the wider channels.
This time, it was Los Condores’ turn to make the most of the one-man advantage and their bulldozing hooker, Diego Escobar, who was Chile’s main disruptor in their mighty maul, grabbed his side’s second from close range to give them hopes of a losing bonus point.
But with the mercury in Toulouse hitting 33 degrees, Chile, for all their dogged determination in defence, began to fade as Michael Leitch, Keito Nakamura and Warner Dearns provided a trio of tries as Japan accelerated away.
The final scoreline flattered Jamie Joseph’s outfit somewhat, and on this evidence they will not be giving Steve Borthwick any sleepless nights ahead of their second match against England next week in Nice.
Japan beat Chile – as it happened
02:08 PM BST
Full time: Japan 42- 12 Chile
In the end, it was a fairly comfortable victory for Japan. But on the evidence of that performance, I don’t think they’ll be giving Steve Borthwick any sleepless nights this week. The two sides facing off next Sunday in Nice.
As for Chile, what a World Cup debut. They more than showed up and played with their hearts on their sleeves. They stayed in the fight but their flurry of yellow cars didn’t help their cause. Still, they can be proud of this performance and will look to bring it to Samoa, which could be their only winnable fixture in Pool D.
02:04 PM BST
79 mins Try! Japan 42- 12 Chile
Chile are living dangerously here... but they’ve managed to hold Japan up over the line again! Or haven’t they? We’re going to the TMO. Ah, no. Dearns has managed to ground it amid the carnage over the whitewash. Matsuda converts again.. and that’s it!
02:02 PM BST
75 mins Try! Japan 35 - 12 Chile
Both sides are looking increasingly ragged now... but Japan are in no mood to stop just yet. They launch another attack and replacement centre Osada is lifted off the ground late by Videla, who is lucky to still be on the pitch. Matsuda tries a cross-field kick but there’s too much on the ball and it trickles out. We’ll come back for a Japan penalty after a Chile infringement.
01:56 PM BST
71 mins Try! Japan 35 - 12 Chile
Nakamura bursts through a gap in Chile’s increasingly porous defence and it’s all too easy. Matsuda, who has been a big presence for the Brave Blossoms from the tee, adds the extras.
Chile have every reason to be proud of this performance - they looked like they were sniffing a losing bonus point a few moments ago - but they’re fading now. They hardly ever have any opportunities to test themselves against tier one nations, so this will be a huge learning experience for them.
01:45 PM BST
64 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile
Here’s Chile’s second try:
01:44 PM BST
62 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile
Wow.. this time it’s Garafulic who receives a horrible knock off Japan’s replacement Dearns. He’s completely flawed... but Nic Berry says it’s not dangerous. Penalty Chile. They kick to the corner but lose their own lineout. They’ve been guilty of so many inconsistent patches of play in this match, which is reflective of their level as the tournament’s lowest ranked side. Still, they’re evidently a proud bunch and they’ve been bouncing back from their unforced errors. We have another water break.
01:40 PM BST
60 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile
Ayarza, who has more than showed up in this game, chips Japan’s defence with a fine bit of skill but then immediately goes down with cramp. Chile try to make something of it but the ball is lost forward.
01:36 PM BST
58 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile
Ignacio Silva, who is also on the pitch and one of the veterans of this Chilean side at 34, wins a great turnover. Chile might be losing, but you cannot fault their passion. It’s clear they’ve won over the neutrals inside the stadium too.
01:34 PM BST
57 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile
Santiago Videla misjudges a spirally kick and it’s one he’ll want to get over quickly.. he almost let Japan in again there and had to be helped out by his personnel. Chile look like they’re fading a bit now. They look a bit static on the ball and look to open up space down the left, but Fernandez asks a bit too much of Larenas, who barely has his hands warm after coming on as a replacement. The ball trickles out.
01:28 PM BST
53 mins Try! Japan 28 - 12 Chile
It all started from some fine play in the wider channels from Naikabula and it spurs Japan on.. they work through the phases and its their talismanic leader, Michael Leitch, who drives in under the posts. Matsuda converts. That’s the bonus point secured for Japan.
01:26 PM BST
49 mins Try! Japan 21 - 12 Chile
Chile have another! This time it’s their turn to capitalise with the extra player. They flood forward from the penalty and Fernandez attempts a cross-field kick. It takes a deflection.. but fizzes straight intp the hands of Ayarza, who is ready and waiting. He marches forward - he only has five metres to run - but is held up on the line. Chile come again and get a second bite of the cherry.. it’s Escobar who has it down!
01:23 PM BST
45 mins Japan 21 - 7 Chile
We have.. another yellow card. This time it’s for Japan’s outside centre Riley for an illegal interception which disrupts a promising Chile attack. Ayarza finds space on the wing again and is flying down it.. he tries to make a timely offload outside him but Riley’s outstretched left hand touches the ball. He’s the last defender and it looked like Chile would have been in there.
01:19 PM BST
45 mins Japan 21 - 7 Chile
Japan are trying to go through the gears but are being blocked off at every opportunity. This Chilean team is leaving everything out there... they’ve come so close to grabbing a second! Some fine footwork from Marcelo Torrealba but he doesn’t manage to get the offload away metres from the line.
01:13 PM BST
41 mins Japan 21 - 7 Chile
We have news that Sigren’s yellow won’t be upgraded. It’s uncannily similar to Tom Curry’s challenge last night in Marseille, albeit the Japanese ball carrier wasn’t in the air.
01:07 PM BST
Clive Woodward doesn't think Sigren's yellow should be upgraded
Speaking in the ITV studio, he says:
The guy isn’t in the air. Potentially you’re creating more and more of a mess here. Sometimes a clash of heads just happens. If it’s a red card, then it’s a nonsense.”
01:00 PM BST
Half time: Japan 21 - 7 Chile
That was breathless stuff. The score line probably doesn’t reflect the number of fiery passages of play Chile have had in this contest, but their indiscipline has let them down. Two of the three tries they’ve conceded have come when they’ve had 14 men on the pitch. Lemoine’s side weathered some early storms, but Japan have problem solved their way around their tight-knit pack.
12:58 PM BST
38 mins Try! Japan 21 - 7 Chile
Japan scrummage well and are coming again with their leg-busting forwards .. they set up a maul deep in Chile’s half Fakatava peels and crashes over! Matsuda adds the extras and that will bring a busy first half to a close.
12:56 PM BST
38 mins Japan 14 - 7 Chile
Oh no. Chile are in trouble again. Their captain. Martin Sigren, rushes into one of Japan’s backs and although he’s bent at the hips, he doesn’t manage to avoid contact with the Japanese player’s head. There’s absolutely no malice in it whastover - in fact Sigren looks like he’s more hurt. But there’s no missing out from the team of officials. Nic Berry pulls a yellow card out from his pocket and Chile’s captain has to sit out for 10 minutes. He faces a nervous wait as it could be upgraded to a red by the bunker.
12:52 PM BST
34 mins Japan 14 - 7 Chile
Michael Leitch wins a fine turnover and Japan feel like they’re onto something. They kick downfield and Fakatava ends up over the advertsiing boards as he chases and watches the ball roll out. The Brave Blossoms come rally again and rob possession - for all of Chile’s fine work rate they cant’ seem to keep hold of the ball going forward - and Inaki produces a fine cover tackle on Naikabula
Matias Dittus is back after his sin bin.
12:44 PM BST
29 mins Try! Japan 14 - 7 Chile
Japan set up shop again in Chile’s half and a knock-on gifts them another golden opportunity five metres out. This time they take full advantage. Nagare quickly recycles and winger Naikabula barges over from five metres out. Matsuda nakes no mistake from the tee.
12:39 PM BST
27 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile
We have news that Dittus’ yellow card will remain a yellow.
12:36 PM BST
27 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile
Japan kick to the corner from the penalty but they can’t find a way through! The lineout is clean, but Chile are getting the better of them at the maul. Chile’s hooker, Diego Escobar, is having a strormer of a game. He is right in the thick of Japan’s maul as it looks to chug its way towards the line. It’s the second five-metre lineout that Chile have sucessfully defended. Brilliant stuff - they’re a prop down but have managed to survive.
12:33 PM BST
25 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile
Another stoppage in play. .this time for a late challenge by Dittus on hie opposite number, Koo. It’s a nasty one, Koo passes the ball and Dittus comes flying in very late, aiming straight at the prop’s right knee, which look to buckle with the sheer force by the Chilean. TMO intervenes and it’s a clear yellow. We’ll have to wait and see if it’s upgraded to a red by the bunker.
12:30 PM BST
23 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile
Solid scrum from Los Condores, and they try to build a few phases through the forwards. Scrum-half Torrealba decides enough is enough and clears with a decent kick. Japan will be disappointed to come away with no points there. The quality of the Chilean tackling and defending has been exquisite so far.
12:25 PM BST
21 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile
The throw goes over the top of the lineout - it was meant for Cornelsen - and Japan make a bit of a mess of it. They’re five metres out but manage to regain possession and launch an assault on the Chilean try line. Nic Berry blows for a penalty as Los Condores stray offside. Japan kick to the corner again and get their maul motoring.. they’re edging towards the whitewash but Chile stand tall! The ball is held up. Magnificent defence that from Lemoine’s men. We stop for a water break. Fair to say one’s needed. Should Japan have opted for the posts there?
12:22 PM BST
18 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile
Garafulic is penalised for tackling off the ball and Japan aw awarded a penalty. The Brave Blossoms opt for the corner.
12:21 PM BST
16 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile
This is end to end stuff at the moment. Chile haven’t lost much momentum after conceding that Japanese try. Their heads are up and they’re on the front foot again. They dominate a scrum in the middle of the park and Escobar, their No.8 who has been everywhere so far, strorms away with the ball. Japan’s defence has looked a bit vulnerable so far. Chile’s link up play has been pretty decent.
Japan regain possession and kick down field.. arggh that’s a bad mistake from Ayarza, who takes his eyes off the ball and knocks it on as he tries to scoop it up off the floor. Japan scrum in Chile’s 22.
12:16 PM BST
8 mins Try! Japan 7 - 7 Chile
Well, Chile’s lead lasted barely a couple of minutes. Japan react to going behind and launch themselves into Chile’s half from the restart and Los Condores’ defence is all over the place.. Second row Amato Fakatava powers through the Chile defence. and Matsuda converts to level the scores.
12:13 PM BST
5 mins Try! Japan 0 - 7 Chile
Los Condores are playing a fast-tempo game and work the ball out nicely to their right wing. Their fullback, Inaki Ayarza, who is flying through Japan’s defence. The ball is lost forward as he’s tackled by Japan’s scampering backline.. the ball bobbles backwards and Rodrigo Fernandez is the first to react, he kicks it through and runs onto the lose ball.. to ground it over the line! We’re going for a TMO review. Was the flyhalf offside there? No says the video ref! Chile have made the perfect start.
Santiago Videla adds the extras.
12:07 PM BST
2 mins Japan 0 - 0 Chile
It’s been an encouraging start from Chile, who are getting a feel for the ball though some early forward pod play. Their inside centre, Garafulic, sporting a bright yellow scrum cap, chases a box kick and crashes into a Japan back to apply some early pressure. Japan belt it out and Chile look solid at the lineout. Martin Sigren, their captain, has spent a season playing for Doncaster Knights, so that gives you an idea of the sort of level Los Condores are at.
12:03 PM BST
Kick off!
Chile get things underway in Toulouse.
12:02 PM BST
The anthems have been sung..
..accompanied by the horrible children’s choir backing track that has attracted a lot of criticism this opening weekend. Japan’s was almost unrecogniseable and sounded like a trailer to a horror movie. When will they make it stop? Chile, in their red shirts and chests puffed out, sung theirs with gusto. What a moment for Chilean rugby.
11:59 AM BST
The teams head out of the tunnel
Keita Inagaki, who is celebrating is 50th Test appearance today, is the first to walk out into the sweltering sunshine. It’s around 33 degrees in Toulouse at the moment. Both of these countries will be used to playing in hot, humid conditions, but expect fatigue to creep in.
11:49 AM BST
Team news
A late change for Japan. Their big No.8, Kazuki Himeno, hasn’t been able to shake off a leg injury, so Jack Cornelsen comes into the starting XV.
Japan 15 Semisi Masirewa; 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Dylan Riley, 12 Ryoto Nakamura, 11 Jone Naikabula, 10 Rikiya Matsuda, 9 Yutaka Nagare; 1 Keita Inagaki, 2 Atsushi Sakate, 3 Jiwon Gu, 4 Jack Cornelsen, 5 Amato Fakatava, 6 Michael Leitch, 7 Kanji Shimokawa, 8 Jack Cornelsen.
Replacements: 16 Shota Horie, 17 Craig Millar, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Warner Dearns, 20 Shota Fukui, 21 Naoto Saito, 22 Tomoki Osada, 23 Lomano Lemeki
Chile 15 Inaki Ayarza; 14 Santiago Videla, 13 Domingo Saavedra, 12 Matias Garafulic, 11 Franco Velarde, 10 Rodrigo Fernandez, 9 Marcelo Torrealba; 1 Javier Carrasco, 2 Diego Escobar, 3 Matias Dittus, 4 Clemente Saavedra, 5 Javier Eissmann, 6 Martín Sigren, 7 Raimundo Martínez, 8 Alfonso Escobar.
Replacements: 16 Augusto Bohme, 17 Salvador Lues, 18 Inaki Gurruchaga, 19 Pablo Huete, 20 Santiago Pedrero, 21 Ignacio Silva, 22 Lukas Carvallo, 23 José Ignacio Larenas.
11:44 AM BST
Chile's band of brothers
Chile have four sets of brothers in their 33-man squad, with two named in the starting line-up in Alfonso and Diego Escobar, and Clemente and Domingo Saavedra. Thanks to Chile’s qualification, this is the first time at a Rugby World Cup featuring three South American nations, along with Argentina and Uruguay.
Here’s what Iñaki Ayarza, Chile’s full-back, had to say on his team’s togetherness:
First and foremost, we are a group of friends. We have been working together for a long time now. Most of us have known each other since we were very young and many play in the same team. I think that’s our strength: unity. What stands Chilean rugby apart is the sense of brotherhood. You can’t compare the feeling of playing for Chile’s national team with anything else. Every time I come back, that feeling is even better.”
11:38 AM BST
England's opening win is top of the show
No surprises that ITV has started its coverage with the pundits chewing the fat over George Ford’s drop goal masterclass against Argentina last night. There’s also a word on Tom Curry’s controversial red card, which split opinion after the flanker’s dangerous tackle on Argentina full-back Juan Cruz Mallia as he leapt in the air to gather a high ball.
Philippa Tuttiett, the former Wales international, has some sympathy for the Sale man:
Let’s be honest, at the 2019 World Cup it probably wouldn’t have been a red. But World Rugby are trying to make the game safer.
11:29 AM BST
ITV's live coverage has started
Philippa Tuttiett, Clive Woodward and Sergio Parisse are in the studio alongside presenter David Flatman.
11:24 AM BST
Ref watch
Nic Berry (Australia) will be the man in the middle for today’s game. This will be the second time Berry has refereed Japan, but first at a Rugby World Cup. His only previous test in charge of Chile came last year in their opening leg of the Rugby
World Cup 2023 qualifying match against USA in Santiago.
11:21 AM BST
Ones to watch
At 34, Michael Leitch remains Japan’s talisman and driving force. If anyone is capable of dragging the Brave Blossoms to respectability, it is the big, ball-carrying flanker.
For Chile, keep an eye on utility back Rodrigo Ferandez, who scored a sensational try against the USA last year, running the entire length of the pitch in atrocious conditions. It was voted 2022 Rugby Players Men’s try of the year.
11:17 AM BST
A brand new match-up
This is the first time Japan and Chile have met. Everyone remembers Japan’s ‘Miracle in Brighton’, when they stunned South Africa in the pool stages at the 2015 tournament in England. But the Brave Blossoms have struggled for results in the last couple of years after the high of reaching the last eight of the 2019 World Cup for the first time. As newcomers, Chile, meanwhile, have nothing to lose.
10:47 AM BST
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Japan v Chile at the Rugby World Cup, with the action continuing in Pool D in Toulouse.
It’s a big day for Chile, the lowest ranked side to qualify for the tournament, who make their World Cup debut against a Japan side that sit eight places above them in the world rankings.
The South Americans have been one of the emerging nations on the global stage in recent years but had previously fallen at the final hurdle during the qualifying rounds for every World Cup since 2007, the last time France were hosts.
They finally achieved their goal after a monumental victory over the USA in torrential conditions in Colorado to win a two-leg aggregate qualifier last summer.
Pablo Lemoine’s men might be used to playing at a standard similar to English rugby’s second tier, but their fearless playing style will likely beguile many and defy their No.22 world ranking.
Japan, meanwhile, won all four pool games in 2019, topping the group and reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. They are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak in the pool stages and given their World Cup experience, will be firm favourites today.
“They will be playing as though this is the final game. I think they will be strong mentally but we have to be better than them mentally. The collisions are strong, it is their strength. Up front we need to take them, once we get that right I think we can get pace [into our game],” said Jamie Joseph, the Japan head coach.
“We need to have confidence to go out and play with nothing to worry about or any concerns. Just keep building and believe in what we have done, trust the team and trust myself.”
Fresh from their ego-boosting 27-10 victory over Argentina last night, Steve Borthwick and his coaching team will be keeping an eye on Jamie Joseph’s side, who in theory will be England’s next toughest opponents in the group. The two countries will meet next Sunday in Nice.