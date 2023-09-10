Six-try Japan tear through Chile but will not worry England at Rugby World Cup

Fakatava's finishing put Japan in control - AFP/Charly Triballeau

A confident Japan recovered from an early scare to power past the World Cup’s passionate South American newcomers in Toulouse.

Chile are the lowest-ranked nation at this year’s tournament at 22nd in the world, but showed why they are not just in France to make up the numbers after just six minutes when Rodrigo Fernandez pounced on a loose ball over the whitewash.

Under the stewardship of Pablo Lemoine, the former Uruguayan prop, Chile have built a game that thrives on quick ball and dogged defence. Against Japan, they showcased both in spades and would have stayed in the fight for longer had it not been for their indiscipline.

Their early lead lasted all of two minutes, as Japan launched an immediate response through Amato Fakatava, their omnipresent lock, although it did little to diminish the Condores’ big-game energy.

While Chile were clearly not overwhelmed by the occasion – this was only the sixth time playing a Test match in Europe – their excitement at becoming the third South America nation to feature at a World Cup spilled over into indiscipline as they conceded two first-half tries white they were down to 14 men.

Mattias Dittus was the first guilty party after flying into Japanese prop Koo Ji-won with a late challenge, before Martin Sigren, their captain who plays in the English championship for Doncaster Knights, was penalised for direct head-on-head contact with Kotaro Matsushima.

With the extra man, the Brave Blossoms struck and Jone Naikabula barged over after a sustained period of pressure in Chile’s half. To Chile’s relief, both incidents were not upgraded to red cards by the bunker.

Japan’s tournament experience was ultimately their point of difference. They have struggled with consistency in this last World Cup cycle and are not the same force they were when they hosted the tournament in 2019, when they reached their maiden quarter-final, but possessed enough firepower to problem-solve their way past Chile’s switched-on forwards.

They were unfazed at going behind so early on and had a bit more nous about their play than their South American counterparts. Fakatava crashed over for a second shortly after the break, but their momentum was short lived after Dylan Riley was sent to the bin for an illegal interception just as Chile looked to strike in the wider channels.

This time, it was Los Condores’ turn to make the most of the one-man advantage and their bulldozing hooker, Diego Escobar, who was Chile’s main disruptor in their mighty maul, grabbed his side’s second from close range to give them hopes of a losing bonus point.

But with the mercury in Toulouse hitting 33 degrees, Chile, for all their dogged determination in defence, began to fade as Michael Leitch, Keito Nakamura and Warner Dearns provided a trio of tries as Japan accelerated away.

The final scoreline flattered Jamie Joseph’s outfit somewhat, and on this evidence they will not be giving Steve Borthwick any sleepless nights ahead of their second match against England next week in Nice.

Japan beat Chile – as it happened

02:08 PM BST

Full time: Japan 42- 12 Chile

In the end, it was a fairly comfortable victory for Japan. But on the evidence of that performance, I don’t think they’ll be giving Steve Borthwick any sleepless nights this week. The two sides facing off next Sunday in Nice.

As for Chile, what a World Cup debut. They more than showed up and played with their hearts on their sleeves. They stayed in the fight but their flurry of yellow cars didn’t help their cause. Still, they can be proud of this performance and will look to bring it to Samoa, which could be their only winnable fixture in Pool D.

02:04 PM BST

79 mins Try! Japan 42- 12 Chile

Chile are living dangerously here... but they’ve managed to hold Japan up over the line again! Or haven’t they? We’re going to the TMO. Ah, no. Dearns has managed to ground it amid the carnage over the whitewash. Matsuda converts again.. and that’s it!

02:02 PM BST

75 mins Try! Japan 35 - 12 Chile

Both sides are looking increasingly ragged now... but Japan are in no mood to stop just yet. They launch another attack and replacement centre Osada is lifted off the ground late by Videla, who is lucky to still be on the pitch. Matsuda tries a cross-field kick but there’s too much on the ball and it trickles out. We’ll come back for a Japan penalty after a Chile infringement.

01:56 PM BST

71 mins Try! Japan 35 - 12 Chile

Nakamura bursts through a gap in Chile’s increasingly porous defence and it’s all too easy. Matsuda, who has been a big presence for the Brave Blossoms from the tee, adds the extras.

Chile have every reason to be proud of this performance - they looked like they were sniffing a losing bonus point a few moments ago - but they’re fading now. They hardly ever have any opportunities to test themselves against tier one nations, so this will be a huge learning experience for them.

01:45 PM BST

64 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile

Here’s Chile’s second try:

Chile have scored their second-ever try at the Rugby World Cup and look what it means to the players, fans and coaches!#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/kUN7ex81Yw — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 10, 2023

01:44 PM BST

62 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile

Wow.. this time it’s Garafulic who receives a horrible knock off Japan’s replacement Dearns. He’s completely flawed... but Nic Berry says it’s not dangerous. Penalty Chile. They kick to the corner but lose their own lineout. They’ve been guilty of so many inconsistent patches of play in this match, which is reflective of their level as the tournament’s lowest ranked side. Still, they’re evidently a proud bunch and they’ve been bouncing back from their unforced errors. We have another water break.

01:40 PM BST

60 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile

Ayarza, who has more than showed up in this game, chips Japan’s defence with a fine bit of skill but then immediately goes down with cramp. Chile try to make something of it but the ball is lost forward.

01:36 PM BST

58 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile

Ignacio Silva, who is also on the pitch and one of the veterans of this Chilean side at 34, wins a great turnover. Chile might be losing, but you cannot fault their passion. It’s clear they’ve won over the neutrals inside the stadium too.

01:34 PM BST

57 mins Japan 28 - 12 Chile

Santiago Videla misjudges a spirally kick and it’s one he’ll want to get over quickly.. he almost let Japan in again there and had to be helped out by his personnel. Chile look like they’re fading a bit now. They look a bit static on the ball and look to open up space down the left, but Fernandez asks a bit too much of Larenas, who barely has his hands warm after coming on as a replacement. The ball trickles out.

01:28 PM BST

53 mins Try! Japan 28 - 12 Chile

It all started from some fine play in the wider channels from Naikabula and it spurs Japan on.. they work through the phases and its their talismanic leader, Michael Leitch, who drives in under the posts. Matsuda converts. That’s the bonus point secured for Japan.

01:26 PM BST

49 mins Try! Japan 21 - 12 Chile

Chile have another! This time it’s their turn to capitalise with the extra player. They flood forward from the penalty and Fernandez attempts a cross-field kick. It takes a deflection.. but fizzes straight intp the hands of Ayarza, who is ready and waiting. He marches forward - he only has five metres to run - but is held up on the line. Chile come again and get a second bite of the cherry.. it’s Escobar who has it down!

01:23 PM BST

45 mins Japan 21 - 7 Chile

We have.. another yellow card. This time it’s for Japan’s outside centre Riley for an illegal interception which disrupts a promising Chile attack. Ayarza finds space on the wing again and is flying down it.. he tries to make a timely offload outside him but Riley’s outstretched left hand touches the ball. He’s the last defender and it looked like Chile would have been in there.

01:19 PM BST

45 mins Japan 21 - 7 Chile

Japan are trying to go through the gears but are being blocked off at every opportunity. This Chilean team is leaving everything out there... they’ve come so close to grabbing a second! Some fine footwork from Marcelo Torrealba but he doesn’t manage to get the offload away metres from the line.

01:13 PM BST

41 mins Japan 21 - 7 Chile

We have news that Sigren’s yellow won’t be upgraded. It’s uncannily similar to Tom Curry’s challenge last night in Marseille, albeit the Japanese ball carrier wasn’t in the air.

01:07 PM BST

Clive Woodward doesn't think Sigren's yellow should be upgraded

Speaking in the ITV studio, he says:

The guy isn’t in the air. Potentially you’re creating more and more of a mess here. Sometimes a clash of heads just happens. If it’s a red card, then it’s a nonsense.”

01:00 PM BST

Half time: Japan 21 - 7 Chile

That was breathless stuff. The score line probably doesn’t reflect the number of fiery passages of play Chile have had in this contest, but their indiscipline has let them down. Two of the three tries they’ve conceded have come when they’ve had 14 men on the pitch. Lemoine’s side weathered some early storms, but Japan have problem solved their way around their tight-knit pack.

Japan celebrate their second try - GONZALO FUENTES/Reuteurs

Chile's hooker Diego Escobar has been immense - CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

12:58 PM BST

38 mins Try! Japan 21 - 7 Chile

Japan scrummage well and are coming again with their leg-busting forwards .. they set up a maul deep in Chile’s half Fakatava peels and crashes over! Matsuda adds the extras and that will bring a busy first half to a close.

12:56 PM BST

38 mins Japan 14 - 7 Chile

Oh no. Chile are in trouble again. Their captain. Martin Sigren, rushes into one of Japan’s backs and although he’s bent at the hips, he doesn’t manage to avoid contact with the Japanese player’s head. There’s absolutely no malice in it whastover - in fact Sigren looks like he’s more hurt. But there’s no missing out from the team of officials. Nic Berry pulls a yellow card out from his pocket and Chile’s captain has to sit out for 10 minutes. He faces a nervous wait as it could be upgraded to a red by the bunker.

12:52 PM BST

34 mins Japan 14 - 7 Chile

Michael Leitch wins a fine turnover and Japan feel like they’re onto something. They kick downfield and Fakatava ends up over the advertsiing boards as he chases and watches the ball roll out. The Brave Blossoms come rally again and rob possession - for all of Chile’s fine work rate they cant’ seem to keep hold of the ball going forward - and Inaki produces a fine cover tackle on Naikabula

Matias Dittus is back after his sin bin.

12:44 PM BST

29 mins Try! Japan 14 - 7 Chile

Japan set up shop again in Chile’s half and a knock-on gifts them another golden opportunity five metres out. This time they take full advantage. Nagare quickly recycles and winger Naikabula barges over from five metres out. Matsuda nakes no mistake from the tee.

12:39 PM BST

27 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile

We have news that Dittus’ yellow card will remain a yellow.

12:36 PM BST

27 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile

Japan kick to the corner from the penalty but they can’t find a way through! The lineout is clean, but Chile are getting the better of them at the maul. Chile’s hooker, Diego Escobar, is having a strormer of a game. He is right in the thick of Japan’s maul as it looks to chug its way towards the line. It’s the second five-metre lineout that Chile have sucessfully defended. Brilliant stuff - they’re a prop down but have managed to survive.

12:33 PM BST

25 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile

Another stoppage in play. .this time for a late challenge by Dittus on hie opposite number, Koo. It’s a nasty one, Koo passes the ball and Dittus comes flying in very late, aiming straight at the prop’s right knee, which look to buckle with the sheer force by the Chilean. TMO intervenes and it’s a clear yellow. We’ll have to wait and see if it’s upgraded to a red by the bunker.

12:30 PM BST

23 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile

Solid scrum from Los Condores, and they try to build a few phases through the forwards. Scrum-half Torrealba decides enough is enough and clears with a decent kick. Japan will be disappointed to come away with no points there. The quality of the Chilean tackling and defending has been exquisite so far.

12:25 PM BST

21 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile

The throw goes over the top of the lineout - it was meant for Cornelsen - and Japan make a bit of a mess of it. They’re five metres out but manage to regain possession and launch an assault on the Chilean try line. Nic Berry blows for a penalty as Los Condores stray offside. Japan kick to the corner again and get their maul motoring.. they’re edging towards the whitewash but Chile stand tall! The ball is held up. Magnificent defence that from Lemoine’s men. We stop for a water break. Fair to say one’s needed. Should Japan have opted for the posts there?

12:22 PM BST

18 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile

Garafulic is penalised for tackling off the ball and Japan aw awarded a penalty. The Brave Blossoms opt for the corner.

12:21 PM BST

16 mins Japan 7 - 7 Chile

This is end to end stuff at the moment. Chile haven’t lost much momentum after conceding that Japanese try. Their heads are up and they’re on the front foot again. They dominate a scrum in the middle of the park and Escobar, their No.8 who has been everywhere so far, strorms away with the ball. Japan’s defence has looked a bit vulnerable so far. Chile’s link up play has been pretty decent.

Japan regain possession and kick down field.. arggh that’s a bad mistake from Ayarza, who takes his eyes off the ball and knocks it on as he tries to scoop it up off the floor. Japan scrum in Chile’s 22.

12:16 PM BST

8 mins Try! Japan 7 - 7 Chile

Well, Chile’s lead lasted barely a couple of minutes. Japan react to going behind and launch themselves into Chile’s half from the restart and Los Condores’ defence is all over the place.. Second row Amato Fakatava powers through the Chile defence. and Matsuda converts to level the scores.

Amato Fakatava responds for #JPN 🇯🇵



The Brave Blossoms have their first try of #RWC2023 💪 pic.twitter.com/dGsytU0nWY — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 10, 2023

12:13 PM BST

5 mins Try! Japan 0 - 7 Chile

Los Condores are playing a fast-tempo game and work the ball out nicely to their right wing. Their fullback, Inaki Ayarza, who is flying through Japan’s defence. The ball is lost forward as he’s tackled by Japan’s scampering backline.. the ball bobbles backwards and Rodrigo Fernandez is the first to react, he kicks it through and runs onto the lose ball.. to ground it over the line! We’re going for a TMO review. Was the flyhalf offside there? No says the video ref! Chile have made the perfect start.

Santiago Videla adds the extras.

History made for #CHI



Rodrigo Fernandez gets Chile's first-ever try at a Rugby World Cup 👏#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/B3vZVFvf3T — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 10, 2023

12:07 PM BST

2 mins Japan 0 - 0 Chile

It’s been an encouraging start from Chile, who are getting a feel for the ball though some early forward pod play. Their inside centre, Garafulic, sporting a bright yellow scrum cap, chases a box kick and crashes into a Japan back to apply some early pressure. Japan belt it out and Chile look solid at the lineout. Martin Sigren, their captain, has spent a season playing for Doncaster Knights, so that gives you an idea of the sort of level Los Condores are at.

12:03 PM BST

Kick off!

Chile get things underway in Toulouse.

12:02 PM BST

The anthems have been sung..

..accompanied by the horrible children’s choir backing track that has attracted a lot of criticism this opening weekend. Japan’s was almost unrecogniseable and sounded like a trailer to a horror movie. When will they make it stop? Chile, in their red shirts and chests puffed out, sung theirs with gusto. What a moment for Chilean rugby.

11:59 AM BST

The teams head out of the tunnel

Keita Inagaki, who is celebrating is 50th Test appearance today, is the first to walk out into the sweltering sunshine. It’s around 33 degrees in Toulouse at the moment. Both of these countries will be used to playing in hot, humid conditions, but expect fatigue to creep in.

11:49 AM BST

Team news

A late change for Japan. Their big No.8, Kazuki Himeno, hasn’t been able to shake off a leg injury, so Jack Cornelsen comes into the starting XV.

Japan 15 Semisi Masirewa; 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Dylan Riley, 12 Ryoto Nakamura, 11 Jone Naikabula, 10 Rikiya Matsuda, 9 Yutaka Nagare; 1 Keita Inagaki, 2 Atsushi Sakate, 3 Jiwon Gu, 4 Jack Cornelsen, 5 Amato Fakatava, 6 Michael Leitch, 7 Kanji Shimokawa, 8 Jack Cornelsen.

Replacements: 16 Shota Horie, 17 Craig Millar, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Warner Dearns, 20 Shota Fukui, 21 Naoto Saito, 22 Tomoki Osada, 23 Lomano Lemeki



Chile 15 Inaki Ayarza; 14 Santiago Videla, 13 Domingo Saavedra, 12 Matias Garafulic, 11 Franco Velarde, 10 Rodrigo Fernandez, 9 Marcelo Torrealba; 1 Javier Carrasco, 2 Diego Escobar, 3 Matias Dittus, 4 Clemente Saavedra, 5 Javier Eissmann, 6 Martín Sigren, 7 Raimundo Martínez, 8 Alfonso Escobar.

Replacements: 16 Augusto Bohme, 17 Salvador Lues, 18 Inaki Gurruchaga, 19 Pablo Huete, 20 Santiago Pedrero, 21 Ignacio Silva, 22 Lukas Carvallo, 23 José Ignacio Larenas.

11:44 AM BST

Chile's band of brothers

Chile have four sets of brothers in their 33-man squad, with two named in the starting line-up in Alfonso and Diego Escobar, and Clemente and Domingo Saavedra. Thanks to Chile’s qualification, this is the first time at a Rugby World Cup featuring three South American nations, along with Argentina and Uruguay.

Here’s what Iñaki Ayarza, Chile’s full-back, had to say on his team’s togetherness:

First and foremost, we are a group of friends. We have been working together for a long time now. Most of us have known each other since we were very young and many play in the same team. I think that’s our strength: unity. What stands Chilean rugby apart is the sense of brotherhood. You can’t compare the feeling of playing for Chile’s national team with anything else. Every time I come back, that feeling is even better.”

Chile gather for a huddle ahead of their World Cup opener against Chile in Toulouse - Pauline Ballet /World Rugby

11:38 AM BST

England's opening win is top of the show

No surprises that ITV has started its coverage with the pundits chewing the fat over George Ford’s drop goal masterclass against Argentina last night. There’s also a word on Tom Curry’s controversial red card, which split opinion after the flanker’s dangerous tackle on Argentina full-back Juan Cruz Mallia as he leapt in the air to gather a high ball.

Philippa Tuttiett, the former Wales international, has some sympathy for the Sale man:

Let’s be honest, at the 2019 World Cup it probably wouldn’t have been a red. But World Rugby are trying to make the game safer.

11:29 AM BST

ITV's live coverage has started

Philippa Tuttiett, Clive Woodward and Sergio Parisse are in the studio alongside presenter David Flatman.

11:24 AM BST

Ref watch

Nic Berry (Australia) will be the man in the middle for today’s game. This will be the second time Berry has refereed Japan, but first at a Rugby World Cup. His only previous test in charge of Chile came last year in their opening leg of the Rugby

World Cup 2023 qualifying match against USA in Santiago.

11:21 AM BST

Ones to watch

At 34, Michael Leitch remains Japan’s talisman and driving force. If anyone is capable of dragging the Brave Blossoms to respectability, it is the big, ball-carrying flanker.

Michael Leitch will look to get Japan up and running at the World Cup - Adam Pretty/World Rugby

For Chile, keep an eye on utility back Rodrigo Ferandez, who scored a sensational try against the USA last year, running the entire length of the pitch in atrocious conditions. It was voted 2022 Rugby Players Men’s try of the year.

Rodrigo Fernandez is ready for Los Condores' first World Cup - Chris Lee/World Rugby

11:17 AM BST

A brand new match-up

This is the first time Japan and Chile have met. Everyone remembers Japan’s ‘Miracle in Brighton’, when they stunned South Africa in the pool stages at the 2015 tournament in England. But the Brave Blossoms have struggled for results in the last couple of years after the high of reaching the last eight of the 2019 World Cup for the first time. As newcomers, Chile, meanwhile, have nothing to lose.



10:47 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome to our live coverage of Japan v Chile at the Rugby World Cup, with the action continuing in Pool D in Toulouse.

It’s a big day for Chile, the lowest ranked side to qualify for the tournament, who make their World Cup debut against a Japan side that sit eight places above them in the world rankings.

The South Americans have been one of the emerging nations on the global stage in recent years but had previously fallen at the final hurdle during the qualifying rounds for every World Cup since 2007, the last time France were hosts.

They finally achieved their goal after a monumental victory over the USA in torrential conditions in Colorado to win a two-leg aggregate qualifier last summer.

Pablo Lemoine’s men might be used to playing at a standard similar to English rugby’s second tier, but their fearless playing style will likely beguile many and defy their No.22 world ranking.

Japan, meanwhile, won all four pool games in 2019, topping the group and reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. They are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak in the pool stages and given their World Cup experience, will be firm favourites today.

“They will be playing as though this is the final game. I think they will be strong mentally but we have to be better than them mentally. The collisions are strong, it is their strength. Up front we need to take them, once we get that right I think we can get pace [into our game],” said Jamie Joseph, the Japan head coach.

“We need to have confidence to go out and play with nothing to worry about or any concerns. Just keep building and believe in what we have done, trust the team and trust myself.”

Fresh from their ego-boosting 27-10 victory over Argentina last night, Steve Borthwick and his coaching team will be keeping an eye on Jamie Joseph’s side, who in theory will be England’s next toughest opponents in the group. The two countries will meet next Sunday in Nice.