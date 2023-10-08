Mateo Carreras hat-trick sets up Argentina v Wales Rugby World Cup quarter-final – latest reaction

Argentina will face Wales next Saturday after Carreras' heroics - Getty Images/David Rogers

Wing Mateo Carreras scored three tries as Argentina beat Japan to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals where they will face Wales.

The Pumas got off to a flying start with a try after 67 seconds by centre Santiago Chocobares in a piercing run through the defence, but Japan pulled level at 7-7 midway through the first half after lock Amato Fakatava’s try near the posts.

Argentina went ahead again when Carreras ended a counter-attack with a try in the corner while Japan flanker Pieter Labuschagne was in the sin bin for a head high tackle.

However, with Emiliano Boffelli having missed that conversion and a prior penalty, the Japanese moved to within a point, 15-14 down, at half-time with their second breakaway try from scrum-half Naoto Saito.

Carreras scored his second try early in the second half and his third after the Japanese had pulled back to within two points, including a fine drop goal by full-back Lomano Lemeki, and after Boffelli had gone over for the Pumas and replacement back Jone Naikabula for Japan.

01:57 PM BST

Mateo Carreras speaks

I want to say thank you to everyone here, we know Argentinians travel to everything and we value their support today. This [player of the match award] is for the team, it’s not a personal trophy. We work hard during the week and it’s for the team. We came here to make the quarter-finals, spoke before the World Cup that if we worked hard we could qualify today for the quarter-final. We’re very happy about that and now have to keep working and enjoy it. A hundred percent [we have another gear to go to]. We have to keep building.

01:49 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Japan 27-39 Argentina

Argentina are through! They will face Wales in the quarter-finals in Marseille next Saturday.

A fun game with both sides throwing their shots but Argentina just too good in the end for the Brave Blossoms and back in the last eight having missed out in 2019.

01:45 PM BST

78 mins - Japan 27-39 Argentina

Japan not going down without a fight, on the attack in Argentina’s 22 and earning a penalty. It’s for a late tackle and Japan will go to the corner. A brief attack but accidental offside means an Argentina scrum, and the Pumas fans are lapping it up.

01:43 PM BST

PENALTY SANCHEZ! Japan 27-39 Argentina

Nice weapon to have on your bench bringing on such an experienced No 10. Sanchez converts, and Argentina are now through to the quarter-finals.

01:41 PM BST

73 mins - Japan 27-36 Argentina

The clock now against Japan, if they’re to save this they need to act quickly. Sanchez sends up a bomb, taken well by Lemeki. Kicking battle ends with Argentina and Mallia progressing well, and they get a penalty for a player being taken out off the ball. A shot here from Sanchez chews off the clock and extends the lead, no brainer.

01:38 PM BST

71 mins - Japan 27-36 Argentina

Alemanno drops the restart, gifting Japan great field position. Attacking now just inside Argentina’s 22, but that’s good defensive pressure and Japan knock on.

01:35 PM BST

TRY M CARRERAS! Japan 27-36 Argentina

But Argentina reply straight away - hat-trick for Mateo Carreras! He fends off a poor tackle attempt by Nakamura to step inside and score. Sanchez converts, Argentina move clear once more.

01:32 PM BST

TRY NAIKABULA! Japan 27-29 Argentina

This time Japan do get it through the hands and Naikabula scores in the corner! On for Matsushima and he finishes well. The conversion is... good! Great nudge from Matsuda. This is so tight.

01:30 PM BST

64 mins - Japan 20-29 Argentina

Taken by Leitch, Japan try to maul and it’s going backwards. Argentina flood in and Japan just about get the ball away. Kremer penalised, Japan playing with an advantage, Riley tackled short with numbers outside. No advantage so back for the penalty. Riley had to pass that really.

01:28 PM BST

61 mins - Japan 20-29 Argentina

Errors from both sides but it ends with Japan winning a scrum in Argentina’s half. And getting a scrum penalty against Gomez Kodela. Japan go to the corner.

01:23 PM BST

TRY BOFFELLI! Japan 20-29 Argentina

Argentina with a scrum after Himeno drops the restart, leaping into the sun. And from the scrum Argentina strike with an excellent move, Boffelli going over untouched in the corner!

Central scrum, Bertranou loops round with Mallia supplying the final pass to put Boffelli over. Boffelli converts from out wide with the help of the post.

01:20 PM BST

DROP GOAL LEMEKI! Japan 20-22 Argentina

Knock-on from Argentina leads to a Japan scrum, attacking now in Argentina’s half. Few phases before Lemeki goes for a drop goal... and gets it! That cuts the gap to less than three!

01:16 PM BST

PENALTY MATSUDA! Japan 17-22 Argentina

Converted by the No 10. Fakatava off for Japan, what a try he scored earlier.

01:15 PM BST

51 mins - Japan 14-22 Argentina

Japan building, Argentina fail to roll away. Points or the corner? There’s plenty of time left. Matsuda going for the posts.

01:13 PM BST

48 mins - Japan 14-22 Argentina

Another Argentina score and that might be too much for Japan. Riley doing his best to cut through but it’s a great tap tackle by Gallo the Argentina prop. Argentina get the ball back and clear through Cinti, but, it was carried back into the 22 so it’s technically out on the full. Japan with an attacking lineout.

01:10 PM BST

TRY M CARRERAS! Japan 14-22 Argentina

Lineout won by Petti and Argentina maul, going well as it crosses halfway. Now the backs have a go, Mateo Carreras with a good run and well tackled by Leitch.

Now over 10 phases and deep into Japan’s 22, can they finish it off? Advantage being played for slowing it down, and another for not rolling, space out wide for Mateo Carreras and he steps inside to score! The Newcastle wing has his second. Boffelli converts.

01:05 PM BST

43 mins - Japan 14-15 Argentina

Gonzalez with a lively run for Argentina but the ball’s turned over and back come Japan, Riley running well. Fakatava carries over the 22. Player down for treatment but play continues, flung wide but Boffelli can’t intercept. Matsushima down too as Japan continue, but Montoya wins a breakdown penalty! Vital timing there.

01:03 PM BST

Back underway in Nantes

Who is going to face Wales next week. We’ll know in about an hour’s time.

12:51 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Japan 14-15 Argentina

Japan force a knock-on and that’s the half. Funny game in that for large patches there’s been a ton of handling errors and mistakes, yet also four cracking tries too! Argentina ahead at the break, but barely.

Second half on the way.

You just cannot take your eyes off this game 👀



Naoto Saito puts Japan ahead as we head into the second half 👏#RWC2023

12:46 PM BST

TRY SAITO! Japan 14-15 Argentina

Mallia knocks on under pressure, what can Japan launch from this scrum. Not a lot so far, still around halfway.

And then they come up with a beautyyyyyyy. Argentina vulnerable down that left-hand side as Riley slips Fifita through a gap, back inside to Saito to score. Lovely try. Matsuda converts. Game back on!

12:41 PM BST

PENALTY BOFFELLI! Japan 7-15 Argentina

Missed his last two but not this one, extending Argentina’s lead to beyond a try. Back in control of the game now.

12:41 PM BST

33 mins - Japan 7-12 Argentina

Kremer with a turnover and Santi Carreras follows it up with a good kick towards Japan’s 22. Won by Argentina, their forwards carry well with a number of pick-and-gos before Japan go offside. Boffelli taking a shot.

12:39 PM BST

31 mins - Japan 7-12 Argentina

Brief attack from Japan with Leitch involved again on the wing, before it breaks down under good pressure from Argentina. Knocked on though in a tackle, Japan scrum.

12:35 PM BST

TRY M CARRERAS! Japan 7-12 Argentina

...but then the game comes to life! Great take by Mallia who offloads and Bertranou breaks into space, feeding the ball to Mateo Carreras and the Newcastle wing races clear to score! That’s the quality Argentina have when they click.

Boffelli misses the conversion.

12:34 PM BST

27 mins - Japan 7-7 Argentina

Few bits of quality but otherwise this hasn’t been the best game. Japan get a penalty after Argentina are offside, what can they do with it. Lineout won, inside Argentina’s 22. Himeno hit hard but Japan recycle, Matsuda tries a drop goal but is charged down by Kremer...

12:31 PM BST

25 mins - Japan 7-7 Argentina

From the mark where that foul play occurred, Boffelli pushes a penalty wide to the right. Big blow too for Argentina because their former captain Matera is being replaced, helped off by two physios.

The yellow card is staying at yellow for Labuschagne, so he’ll come back.

12:25 PM BST

23 mins - Japan 7-7 Argentina

Cinti drops a high kick to give Japan a scrum. A couple of Argentina players down injured, one of them is Petti.

TMO actually checking the actions of Labuschagne for any foul play on Gallo. It’s head-on-head and that’s going to be a yellow card for Japan. It will also be checked by the bunker.

12:24 PM BST

20 mins - Japan 7-7 Argentina

Japan building but then Labuschagne is penalised at a ruck on Argentina’s 22. Tight game so far, hard to call really.

12:21 PM BST

19 mins - Japan 7-7 Argentina

How do Argentina respond to that? Will try and a drop a video of the try in when one appears.

Argentina go through a few phases before knocking on in Japan’s half. Bit of kicking before Santi Carreras overhits one and it rolls dead for a Japan scrum deep in Argentina’s half.

12:18 PM BST

TRY FAKATAVA! Japan 7-7 Argentina

Reset scrum, looked a good shove from Argentina. Cinti’s clearance deflected as Japan try and counter, nice from Leitch to the lock Fakatava who goes for a chip and chase. Questionable, you would think, but it bounces back his way and the big man is over! Bounce came up perfectly for him and he beat Mallia to score.

Don't tell forwards off for kicking, y'all

A lock galloping down the touchline and collecting their kick 👏



One of the tries of the World Cup so far 🔥#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/3HpnkGjEyd — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 8, 2023

12:14 PM BST

14 mins - Japan 0-7 Argentina

Steady scrum for Argentina before Cinti clears, but he doesn’t find touch. Japan’s passing a bit of a mess so far and they knock on again.

12:13 PM BST

12 mins - Japan 0-7 Argentina

First chance for Japan, Saito with a chip over his own head which comes off. Leitch clings on to a pass out wide but Japan are five metres out now. But knocked on at the base of the ruck by Saito! That’s a coach killer. Argentina scrum backed up near their line.

12:11 PM BST

10 mins - Japan 0-7 Argentina

Good scrum for Japan who then box kick. Handled by Argentina who respond with an up-and-under which Boffelli takes well. On the attack in Japan’s half, grubber from Santi Carreras and Lemeki knocks on. Argentina still going, Japan’s defence holding for now, good tackles on the gain line and then they get a penalty after Gomez Kodela comes in at the side.

12:08 PM BST

6 mins - Japan 0-7 Argentina

Scrum penalty Japan! Gallo on the angle penalised by O’Keeffe. Japan win the lineout, box kick, taken by Boffelli running it back well over halfway before Argentina knock on.

12:05 PM BST

4 mins - Japan 0-7 Argentina

Sun tricky when taking restarts as Argentina nearly botch the catch before clearing. Argentina back on the ball in midfield, starting with good intent here. Bomb from Carreras, Fifita can’t take it but it’s knocked on by Argentina, Japan call a scrum on their 22.

12:03 PM BST

TRY CHOCOBARES! Japan 0-7 Argentina

Nice start for Argentina’s maul, they move it wide and Chocobares cuts straight through to score! Easy as that. Just busts through a tackle off short pass and then steps Matsushima to score. Boffelli converts.

12:01 PM BST

Kick-off!

Looks a cracking day in Nantes, New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe on the whistle. Carreras gets the game going, taken by Japan’s captain Himeno before Matsuda finds touch.

11:55 AM BST

Here come the teams

Argentina wearing that outstanding alternate strip. They missed the last quarter-finals, will it happen again?

11:48 AM BST

Welsh supporters with a keen eye on this

Who will they be facing next Saturday in Marseille? Already a slight advantage for Warren Gatland’s side having an extra day’s rest.

11:47 AM BST

Reminder of your teams

Japan: Lomano Lemeki; Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava; Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (c)

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Amanaki Saumaki, Yutaka Nagare, Ryohei Yamanaka, Jone Naikabula

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (c), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Pedro Rubiolo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni

11:37 AM BST

Japan's RWC form

9 - @JRFURugby have won nine of their 11 pool stage games at the #RWC since the beginning of 2015 (L2) after winning just one of their previous 24 such matches (D2 L21); however, they lost their only previous match against @lospumas in the tournament (33-12 in 1999). Blossoming. — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) October 8, 2023

11:19 AM BST

England were not great

Stating the obvious there, but Samoa should have won and would have without Danny Care’s cameo. Here’s Charlie Morgan on what England need to fix.

England’s entire approach is predicated on getting out of their own half and moving the ball upfield in a swift, straightforward manner. By that measure, the first half against Samoa was a horror show.

11:03 AM BST

10:59 AM BST

Sea of green

Felt like that watching the coverage of Paris, didn’t it? James Lowe mentioned he’d heard 60,000 Ireland were coming to the French capital.

Here’s Oliver Brown on Ireland’s dominance, after their 17th consecutive Test win.

Ireland’s imperious class was the clearest statement yet of the chasm between the top four nations at this World Cup and the rest. If it were a sensibly-seeded tournament, Ireland, New Zealand, France and South Africa would be the only logical semi-finalists. It is a travesty that two of them have to be lost so soon, given how brutally they have put anybody outside their quartet to the sword. To relish this rich exhibition of Irish skill straight after England’s hapless horrors in Lille was to see a team demonstrating not so much a different style as a different sport.

10:45 AM BST

Morning everyone

It’s the last day of pool stages! Obviously it didn’t go by in a flash but still, all of a sudden we’re looking at knockout rugby in a few days time.

Japan and Argentina would quite like to be involved in that if possible but only one of them will be in the quarter-finals next weekend in Marseille, with both sides before kick-off tied on nine points and currently separated by points difference.

Argentina have been underwhelming, to put it kindly. Their performance against England was dire and they were limited against Samoa as well, which has come as a bit of a shock. Win today and perhaps that doesn’t matter, although given how poor England have been, Pool D has comfortably been the worst pool out of the four.

Still, there’s too much talent in this Argentina side to keep producing dud performances. Michael Cheika has made 11 changes to the side who defeated Chile, with prop Francisco Gómez Kodela back for the first time since facing England.

Here’s captain Julian Montoya on what they’re expecting from Japan.

It is a defining match. We already analysed them and they are a very disciplined team, with good set-pieces and a very accurate kicker. But we have to focus on ourselves, on how we are going to impose our game, our physicality, our game plan, when scoring points.

Perhaps this is the day where we see the best of Argentina’s backs, which will all hinge on ruck speed and clearouts from the likes of Marcos Kremer and Guido Petti.

Japan made the quarter-finals in 2019 and would love to get back to that stage, and in fact it would be something of a small achievement to even reach the last eight given their bad form over the past few years. They threatened at times against England and had their moments against Samoa too.

Siosaia Fifita replacing Jone Naikabula on the left wing is their only change from the win over Samoa, and their biggest threat in Kotaro Matsushima is well overdue a first try at the tournament. Maybe this is the day.

Here’s their assistant coach (and future England Women’s head coach after this tournament), John Mitchell.

We had a good base from [Rugby World Cup] 2019, and what’s been good about this tournament is that we have a lot of players who experienced 2015 and 2019, which are a strength of ours. We have players who know how to deal with and prepare for pressure. Also, we have young energetic and talented players who are experiencing tough games. I’m also confident about our scrums and lineouts since they have been improving a lot. If the scrums and lineouts are good, we have the confidence that we can attack and win against any team, so this weekend will be a really good test for us.

Right, plenty of build-up on the way while looking back on Ireland’s excellent performance against Scotland, and England’s very much not excellent performance against Samoa.