'Japan has so much more to offer than just money': Thomas Vermaelen on thriving with Andres Iniesta and other aging superstars in Japan

New Vissel Kobe player Thomas Vermaelen in training with Andres Iniesta

It is a hot, sticky day at the Ibuki Training Facility on the outskirts of Kobe in central Japan. On the all-weather pitches behind the main building, a group of players are engaged in a practice match; bibs against colours.

Instructions are being barked in Japanese as the play switches from end to end. Suddenly, the ball is sent rocketing into the top corner by an absolute sledgehammer of a left foot. “Ja!” roars one of the players. “Das ist gut!” Lukas Podolski, the former Germany striker, wheels away clenching his fist.

Look a bit closer and Podolski’s is not the only familiar face. Over there is Thomas Vermaelen, formerly of Arsenal and Barcelona. Another former Barça man, David Villa, buzzes about. Jogging to the side of the pitch, away from the game and accompanied by his own personal trainer, is the most famous face of all, one of the best players in the world of the last 20 years: Andres Iniesta.

This is the European contingent at Vissel Kobe, one of the clubs in Japan’s J1 League.

Kobe are a club with lofty ambitions. Bought in 2014 by Rakuten, the Japanese e-commerce giant which now also sponsors Barcelona, their stated aim is to become the biggest and best club in Asia.

If Vermaelen wants to try anything and everything while in Japan he could follow the lead of fellow German Lukas Podolski, seen here trying his hand at sumo wrestling Credit: Lukas Podolski

So far, the experiment has met with limited success.

Kobe’s last manager, Juan Manuel Lillo, appointed this time last year, lasted all of six months before he resigned seven league games into this season. Podolski resigned the captaincy the next day, with Iniesta taking over. Now the team are being managed by former Bayern midfielder Thorsten Fink. He has also had a tough time. Rather than challenging the top three, which was the target, the club have flirted with relegation this season. But the soap opera at Kobe, and the arrival of all these household names, is at least the most interesting thing to happen to the J-League in a while.

It is over 25 years since Gary Lineker saw out his career with Nagoya Grampus Eight. Those were the early days of the J.League, which began in 1992. But football in Japan has never quite achieved lift-off. The 2002 World Cup was meant to provide the boost the game in Japan needed to push on and become a major global league. It did not happen. Football still sits behind baseball, and even sumo, in the nation’s affections. But it might yet.

Vermaelen insists Japan has much to recommend it. “I arrived in late July and it’s been good,” he says. “It’s very easy to adapt to the culture. People are really friendly and helpful when you’re new. I’ve been in other countries and it’s not that easy when you don’t speak the language.”

Along with Vermaelen, Iniesta and Podolski, another former great is at Kobe - Spanish striker David Villa Credit: Instagram

The Belgium international, in common with his star team-mates, lives on Rokko Island, a man-made island off the coast of the port city.

Here there is an international school, a Sheraton hotel where the England and Ireland rugby teams have just stayed ahead of their respective Rugby World Cup matches, and a bar which sells Iniesta’s eponymous wine (apparently, Kobe indulged the midfielder’s request to include a deal with his family’s wine company, Bodega Iniesta, as part of his 3 billion yen (£23 million) a year contract).

Vermaelen is waiting for his English wife, Polly, and their two children, Raff and Ace, to arrive. “They should arrive at the start of December,” he says. “It’s been hard to find a house so we decided to keep the kids in Barcelona for a while, to keep them in school for a few months more.”

In the meantime, Vermaelen has been getting to know the city and the local customs. If he needs a guide, Podolski, seems to have tried pretty much everything. The German’s social media features shots of Poldi in a Japanese onsen (hot spring), Poldi in the sumo ring grappling with a rikishi (wrestler), Poldi crossing the famous zebra crossing in Shinjuku Tokyo, Poldi at the rugby with Dan Carter.

Vermaelen and the Kobe players in training Credit: Y Zama

Vermaelen has also been to a World Cup game, going to watch England’s victory over the United States at Kobe Misaki stadium last week. “I never went to a match before,” he said. “I know it’s big in England. And Wales. Aaron Ramsay used to love it. When the Six Nations was on he would always watch it on the team bus. I was impressed. Wow. It’s competitive. You could hear the collisions from the stands.”

The question is, how competitive is Japanese football? Is it just another retirement home, a final payday, for players nearing the ends of their careers? Or could it grow? Could the presence of stars such as Podolski and Iniesta help attract others until it becomes an Asian superpower? Vermaelen is unsure. “The standard is good here,” he insists. “Technically good, very quick. A guy like Iniesta still stands out. He doesn’t lose that quality, believe me. But I think people would be surprised.

“I remember Kevin De Bruyne telling me when last met up with the national squad, that he was out here with City and they played Yokohama I think. And he was very impressed. I think maybe people misjudge Japanese football because they don’t see it. I can assure you the level is good.”

Vermaelen still describes himself as “an Arsenal fan” albeit one who “no longer knows anyone on the team”. “They’ve all gone since my day,” the 33 year-old says. “Walcott, Ramsey. It’s good to see Aaron doing well at Juventus”. He looks back fondly on those days.

“They were probably the best of my career. Making the PFA team of the season in my first season. Winning the FA Cup in my last. We should have won a title though.

“The Premier League is so difficult,” he nods. “Everyone is spending so much now. And there are no easy games. I remember away travelling away to places like Stoke and Wigan. It was always a fight. Never just a 5-0.”

Vermaelen says he has signed for 2½ years and intends to see out his contract. Nor does he think he will necessarily lose his place in the Belgium squad because of his decision to switch Barcelona for Kobe.

“I’ve spoken with Roberto [Martinez, the Belgium manager] and he supports my decision [to come to Japan],” he says.

In the meantime, he has a job to do. The top three may be beyond them this year, but Kobe can still qualify for the Asian Champions League via the Emperor’s Cup. It is due to finish around Christmas, when the temperatures will be a lot less sweltering. “That is one thing I’m struggling with,” he admits. “I never liked the heat. When I went to play Scotland in Belgium a few weeks ago it was amazing. You felt like you had so much oxygen and you could keep running actually.

“But I’m really happy I’ve come. You see a lot of players going to China now [at the end of their careers]. But I think Japan has so much more to offer than just money. I mean, I’m not going to lie, that [money] still is a big part of the attraction for European players coming here. But other factors are important and I think Japan gives that to you. The culture is fascinating. I will be able to look back later in life and say that I spent three years living in Japan.”