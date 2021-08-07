Japan beats U.S., wins 1st baseball Olympic gold medal

Japan outplayed Team USA on Saturday evening, winning 2-0 in the baseball final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The big picture: This is Japan's first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball — the country's most popular sport. The country earned a silver in 1996, and received the bronze in 1992 and 2004.

Japan hit its first point in the third inning, when Munetaka Murakami batted a home run.

The Japanese team of All-Stars saw a second run in the eighth, when Masataka Yoshida singled off and Tetsuto Yamada scored from second base after U.S. center fielder Jack Lopez threw the ball past the plate.

The U.S. won the silver and the Dominican Republican got the bronze in the sport.

State of play: Japan defended both Olympic diamonds, with the women's softball team defeating Team USA and earning gold last month.

Of note: Baseball was first played in the Summer Olympics in 1992, but had been absent from the Games for 13 years.

