Japan beats U.S., wins 1st baseball Olympic gold medal

Oriana Gonzalez
Japan outplayed Team USA on Saturday evening, winning 2-0 in the baseball final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The big picture: This is Japan's first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball — the country's most popular sport. The country earned a silver in 1996, and received the bronze in 1992 and 2004.

  • Japan hit its first point in the third inning, when Munetaka Murakami batted a home run.

  • The Japanese team of All-Stars saw a second run in the eighth, when Masataka Yoshida singled off and Tetsuto Yamada scored from second base after U.S. center fielder Jack Lopez threw the ball past the plate.

  • The U.S. won the silver and the Dominican Republican got the bronze in the sport.

State of play: Japan defended both Olympic diamonds, with the women's softball team defeating Team USA and earning gold last month.

Of note: Baseball was first played in the Summer Olympics in 1992, but had been absent from the Games for 13 years.

