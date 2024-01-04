January sales bargains – all the best mountain bike and off-road riding deals to help banish the January blues

Mountain bikers riding in snow.

January sales MTB deals

Christmas and the festive holiday break have been and gone, but a new year means the January sales are here and in full swing, with loads of bargains to be had. The big mountain bike retailers are offering huge January discounts on everything from the best mountain bikes to helmets and also off-road clothing and the best mountain bike shoes . There is something for everyone and if your Christmas mountain bike gifts didn't quite match what you had in mind, then January is the time to treat yourself and get what you actually wanted, at bargain prices.

There are also plenty of deals on cycling consumables that we need all year round so rather than spending full price on items like brake pads, cleaning products, tubeless sealant, and tires when you need them, it's best to buy them now in the January sales so you're stocked and still saving.

So to make things easier for you, I've had a hunt around and compiled this January sales guide with a host of excellent mountain biking, off-road riding, and cycling goodies with some great discounts...

1. US January sales bike deals

Santa Cruz 5010 C GX Eagle AXS: Was $8,399 , now $5,039 at Backcountry

Guy Kesteven said the Santa Cruz 5010 is, "a brilliantly balanced hero ride with its ‘best of both worlds’ MX (Mullet) wheel capability." and added, "the sweet spot kit selection and great practical detailing makes the Santa Cruz 5010 a bike that makes you feel like an absolute hero when you point it down your favorite tech trail and let rip. The build on the Santa Cruz 5010 includes a RockShox Pike Select+, 140mm fork, and RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ shock with 130mm of travel.

It's currently available at Backcountry with an epic $3,360 discount in sizes from XS-XL in Gloss Red and S-XXL in Matte Nickel.View Deal

Trek Marlin 7 Gen 2: Was $1029.99 , now $799.99 at Trek

Trek recently updated its ever-popular Trek Marlin hardtail mountain bike which is one of the best budget mountain bikes around. This aluminum framed no-nonsense hardtail is specced with a RockShox Judy 100mm fork, a Shimano Deore 10-spd drivetrain, and Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes, and the Gen 2 version is now coming in at a superbly reduced price.

The Trek Marlin 7 is available in 3 colorways and sizes from S-XXL at Trek.View Deal

Bianchi Impulso Pro GRX 600: Was $3,200 , now $2,199.94 at Jenson USA

The Italian legends of cycling venture into the best gravel bike market with its Impulso gravel bike. The Pro GRX 600 model has a carbon fiber frame and fork, features internal cable routing, flat mount disc brake mounts, and is compatible with up to 700x38mm tires. Shimano GRX 600 1x11 spd drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and Velomann disc wheels with WTB Riddler Comp tires complete the build.

Available at Jenson USA it comes in the classic and instantly recognizable Bianchi Celeste colorway.View Deal

Orbea Laufey H10: Was $2,599 , now $1798.99 at Evo

Orbea has recently updated its Laufey , the brand's popular no-nonsense hardtail. The outgoing 2022 H10 Laufey is now at a bargain price, but this aluminum-framed trail bike is not to be overlooked, especially at this discounted price. The Laufey H10 comes specced with a Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork with 140mm of travel, Shimano Deore 12-spd gearing, and Shimano braking.

It's available in all S, M or XL and colorways Golden Sand or the Raw Alloy finish with a sweet $800 reduction.View Deal

Santa Cruz Megatower 2 C S: Was $6,499 , now $4,549 at Evo

I highlighted the Santa Cruz Megatower 2 C S during the Cyber Monday discounts and this monster long-travel and tough carbon fiber framed beauty is now discounted even further at Evo. The Megatower delivers all the high-speed traits of the best downhill bikes with a 170mm fork and a 165mm shock, backed up with SRAM GX Eagle shifting and SRAM Code R braking, it's the perfect choice for big gravity rides and DH park laps.

Available in sizes S, L, and XXL in Translucent Blue and Matte Nickel in S only.View Deal

2. US January sales wearable deals

Oakley Jawbreaker Sunglasses: Was $233 , now $116 at Amazon

Half-price deals from Oakley don't come around very often so these Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses are seriously worth grabbing while you can. Enjoy the Oakley patented high-definition optics that provide superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle.

There are a few lens and frame combos to choose from at Amazon but the Stealth Black frame pictured ticks all the boxes for me.View Deal

Troy Lee Designs D3 Fiberlite Full Face Helmet: Was $249.99, now $187.49 at Jenson USA

The Troy Lee Designs D3 Fiberlite features a lightweight fiberglass shell construction crafted following the Troy Lee Designs blueprint, ensuring safety and flaunting style. It has an adjustable visor position and specially-sized contoured cheek pads for the ultimate comfort. A great entry-level option in the best full-face helmet market, packed with safety features like a density shock pad system and an impact-absorbing EPS liner.

Available in sizes M-XXL in Black and S at the same price in White.View Deal

Fasthouse Fastline 2 MTB Pants: Was $140 , now $56.99 at Jenson USA

The Fasthouse Fastline 2 MTB Pants scored well when reviewed by Graham Cottingham, the Bike Perfect Senior reviews writer. Although Graham noted a few flaws they are still durable, stretchy, and a great-looking pant, and at this price the small flaws can be overlooked. Constructed of 400D polyester on the body and 600D polyester on the seat area, these pants are built for hard riding. A zippered thigh pocket also allows you to take along a couple of small essentials on your shred sesh too.

There are three color options available at Jenson USA with the Camo version pictured carrying the best discount.



View Deal

Specialized Recon 1.0 shoes: Was $110 , now $54.99 at Specialized

We gave the Specialized Recon 1.0 top marks in our original review and it also features in our best gravel shoe guide. This current half-price reduction from Specialized now makes it an outstanding deal worth snapping up.

The Recon 1.0 comes in a huge selection of color choices but only the Black, Sand, Maroon, Oak Green, White, and Cactus Bloom/Limestone/Purple Orchid (worth buying for the name alone) are available at the bargain basement price, but you're covered fairly well for color choice with these options. Sizes range from 36-49 depending on the color chosen.View Deal

Specialized 2FO Roost Flat Canvas Shoes: Was $120 , now $60 at Jenson USA

If a flat pedal shoe is on your January sale shopping list then the Specialized 2FO Roost Flat Canvas shoe is worthy of consideration. An expansion of the brand's popular 2FO lineup, it features a more casual, breathable canvas upper, and the same level of performance you have come to expect from the best Specialized MTB shoes. With the velcro-like grip of the SlipNot ST rubber sole and a low-profile toe cap keep you protected while maintaining off-bike comfort.View Deal

Sweet Protection Ronin RIG Reflect Sunglasses: Was $150 , now $99.99 at Evo

The Sweet Protection Ronin RIG Reflect sunglasses feature 2.2mm Toric lenses that offer 100% UV protection in an unrestricted, unblocked field of vision. They also look super stylish and right up there with the best mountain biking sunglasses. You can quickly exchange one impact-resistant lens for another which also has an anti-fog coating.

Available in a host of color options with a big $50 discount at Evo.View Deal

3. US January sales components and tech deals

Crankbrothers Mallet DH Pedals: Were $179.99 , now $134.99 at Evo

The Mallet DH pedals need no introduction, they are the world’s most successful downhill pedal with numerous downhill titles to their name. The Mallet DH pedals are lightweight with dual-chamfered edges that help deflect rock strikes, combined with a proven traction pad technology with 8 adjustable pins on each face, they deliver a stable and wide platform and excellent grip, even when you're clipped out.

Available at this sale price in Black color only, but worth noting Evo has a wide selection of other Crankbrothers pedals on sale too.View Deal

Garmin Edge 830: Was $399.99 , now $279.99 at Amazon

Garmin's Edge 830 is a responsive, convenient, and compact touchscreen GPS cycling computer that is packed with useful features for the best gravel bike and MTB adventures. You can use the Edge 830 to create routes directly on the device with advanced navigation capabilities that help you ride like a local with off-road maps and route recalculation. Additional safety features have also been added and there are a whole host of customizable options that can be accessed via the Garmin Connect IQ Store.View Deal

Muc-Off Tubeless Valves: 70% Off at Muc-Off

Stocking up on essentials at reduced prices is a no-brainer during the January sales. Tubeless valves are always something we need and the Muc-Off valves are some of the best tubeless valves around, and my go-to option when setting up tubeless tires.

With 70% off at Muc-Off they are available in all sizes and a selection of colorways.View Deal

Race Face Chester Composite Pedals: Were $60 , now $39 at Jenson USA

The popular Race Face Chester Composite Pedals are tough and lightweight and one of the best flat pedals around. Made from a burly nylon composite body that provides a large platform with a superior grip thanks to their 8 hex traction pins. It features a fully sealed and 100% serviceable bearing and bushing system. This pedal offers great performance for a wide range of riders, comes in almost every color you could want, and at this discounted price well worth checking out.View Deal

Garmin HRM Pro Plus: Was $129.99 , now $103 at Amazon

The Garmin premium chest-based heart rate monitor delivers dual transmission and compatibility with Garmin devices, fitness equipment, and third-party training apps such as Zwift. Additional features include the ability to store your data when you're out of range or have forgotten your device. It stores heart rate, calories, and intensity minutes and syncs data when back in range.View Deal

Muc-Off No Puncture Hassle Tubeless Sealant: Was $139.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon

The Muc-Off No Puncture sealant is one of the best tubeless tire sealants around. It's packed with cutting-edge tech that makes flats almost a thing of the past. It'll seal tears and holes up to 6mm and lasts for up to six months. View Deal

4. UK January sales bike deals

Specialized Diverge E5: Save £651 at Evans Cycles

Was £1,300 , now £649

The Specialized Diverge was a bike I loved on test and it comes ready for the best gravel bike adventures. The aluminum frame delivers a stiff, light, and durable ride, and is paired with a full carbon FACT fork, which makes the Diverge a superbly versatile gravel bike ready for anything from weekend bikepacking adventures to the daily commute.

This model features a Shimano drivetrain, Tektro Mira brakes, and AXIS wheels. There are plenty of rack mounts, including fork and top tube mounts too. It's currently reduced to £649 at Evans Cycles in the Smoke Grey color, and also in Brassy Yellow with a lesser reduction.View Deal

Whyte 909 X: Was £3,500 , now £1,999 at Leisure Lakes

The Whyte 909 X is a highly rated hardtail mountain bike even at its full price and our colleagues over at MBR made it their 'Best in Test' winner calling it a "superbly designed hardtail with a sublime ride quality and dialed handling."

Leisure Lakes has a massive £1,501 discount on the Whyte 909 X hardtail mountain bike and it comes packed with a high-end specification that includes a RockShox Pike Ultimate fork with 130mm of travel and a SRAM GX AXS drivetrain, built around the superb 6061 aluminum frame. Available in all sizes from S-XL.View Deal

Specialized Stumpjumper Expert: Was £6,000 , now £3,299 at Leisure Lakes

Another great January sales reduction from Leisure Lakes is on the iconic Specialized Stumpjumper. The Expert model currently has a huge 45% discount which makes it an absolute steal for this superbly specced trail mountain bike.

The Specialized Stumpjumper Expert build comes with a fine selection of drool-worthy goodies from the likes of Fox and SRAM. It's available in all sizes apart from the S6 and comes in a White and Gunmetal color.View Deal

Cube Stereo Hybrid 160 HPC e-MTB: Was £6,999 , now £5,499 at Tredz

I tested the Cube Stereo 140 ABS e-MTB last summer and thought it was a superbly capable full-suspension e-MTB. The Stereo Hybrid 160 HPC Actionteam 750 spec is even better and the model I would buy if I were looking to pull the trigger on one of the electric mountain bikes around. The carbon frame is built around the Bosch fourth-generation CX drive unit and a high-capacity 750Wh battery. Kashima coated golden goodness makes the Cube an instant eye-catcher with a Fox 38 Float Factory fork, a Float X Factory shock, and a remote dropper post.

The Cube Stereo Hybrid 160 HPC e-MTB is available in sizes M-XL and the Actionteam colorway which makes for a stunning-looking bike. Tredz also has a selection of other Cube Stereo Hybrid e-MTBs on sale if this one doesn't appeal, so worth checking out.View Deal

Jamis Faultline A1: Was £2,350 , now £999 at Go Outdoors

The Jamis Faultline is a serious contender for a superb all-rounder mountain bike and is currently under £1,000 at Go Outdoors. We scored the Jamis Faultline A1 highly when we reviewed this full-suspension mountain bike, giving it 3.5/5 based on the full price of £2,350. We said it was, for the price, a superbly specced bike, with a premium paint job, and an excellent set of wheels. At the January sale price, it makes it an even better option for a best budget mountain bike.

The Jamis Faultline is available at Go Outdoors for £999 but now only in S and XL, and you need to have a Go Outdoors membership card that costs £5, to take advantage of this deal.View Deal

5. UK January sales wearable deals

Smith Forefront 2 MIPS MTB Helmet: Was £189.99 , now £89.99 at Leisure Lakes

The Smith Forefront 2 MIPS MTB Helmet has you covered with some of the best mountain bike helmet protection around, thanks to its MIPS and complete Koroyd impact protection. Designed to work with goggles or sunglasses, the helmet vents warm air, eliminating foggy lenses so you'll feel confident even if your line of sight is less than ideal.

It's available now with a 52% discount at Leisure Lakes in a variety of colors and sizes.View Deal

Five Ten Freerider Pro Shoes: Were £120.00 , now £60.00 at Evans Cycles

The Five Ten Freerider Pro is our top-rated flat pedal shoe. Bike Perfect editor, Rich, gave it 5 out of 5 in his review and at half price, it's a steal. The unsurpassed grip is the Freerider Pro's main USP, but they're also protective and good-looking shoes too. Available in black in a wide range of sizes these won't be around for long at this price. Evans Cycles also has a wide range of other Five Ten shoes packing big reductions, so well worth a look.

View Deal

Fox Union Flat MTB Cycling Shoes: Were £129.99 , now £79.99 at Tredz

The Fox Union MTB shoes like the Five Ten's above also scored top marks when reviewed by Bike Perfect Editor, Rich Owen. Rich said that the grip on the Fox Union was up there with the best around, and when combined with the sturdy uppers and overall lightweight, it results in one of the best MTB flat pedal shoes you can buy. Available at Tredz with a 38% discount and in a variety of sizing options and Black, Grey, or Red colorway. The clipped version of these is also available at Tredz with a similar discount if clips are your preference.View Deal

100% Accuri 2 Enduro Goggles: Was £64.99 , now £25.99 at Tredz

The 100% Accuri 2 Enduro goggles come with a clear lens for maximum visibility. They also have a specially developed dual-pane lens with ventilation to prevent unwanted fogging. These are a superb price on one of the best MTB goggles around, with a huge 64% discount, but only available in the Red frame and Clear lens option. Although Tredz does have a wide range of 100% goggles discounted with smaller reductions if these aren't your vibe.View Deal

Troy Lee Designs Stage MIPS Helmet: Was £300 , now £149.99 at Leisure Lakes

I love the Camo vibe of this Troy Lee Designs Stage helmet. Good looks are just part of its repertoire as it comes ready to challenge in the best full-face helmet market with a host of safety features including MIPS, EPP, and EPS. It weighs in at just 690g, and has plenty of high-flow air intakes and exhaust ports with a large ventilation chin bar to keep you cool and comfortable.

It's available sized XS-XXL and if Camo isn't your thing, Leisure Lakes has a huge selection of cool colorways that are also carrying a 50% discount.View Deal

Endura Hummvee Cycling Shorts II: Was £64.99 , now £32.99 at Tredz

The classic Hummvee by Endura needs no introduction as probably the best MTB shorts ever made. These beauties have been around for over 20 years and they've changed little in that time. I've owned several pairs of Hummvee shorts over the years of MTB riding and they've always proven to be rugged, long-lasting, and offer great value for money. Currently half-price at Tredz in loads of sizes and color choices.View Deal

Altura Icon Rocket Insulated Packable Gilet: Was £75 , now £26.99 at Cycle Store

Another favorite of mine at an incredible discount is this insulated gilet from Altura. It's lightweight, super versatile and features Pertex Microlight windproof fabric and a thermal fleece fabric around the chest and lower back to provide excellent core warmth. DWR coating along with a dual-ended water-resistant zip protects from showers and muck. Highly recommended especially at this price.View Deal

Endura MT500 Spray Trousers: Was £119 , now £53 at Endura

Another Endura favorite of the Bike Perfect team are the MT500 Spray Trousers. They received top marks under review and Rich noted that the Endura MT500's are a perfect versatile, cold-weather riding pant capable of performing superbly in all but the soggiest days in the saddle. The MT500's have a super £66 discount at Endura and are available in sizes S-XXL in Electric Blue color only. There are other options in color choice but not the same discount.View Deal

6. UK January sales components and tech deals

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: Was £779 , now £491 at Amazon

It wouldn't be a January sales deal list without the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar and Amazon has an excellent discount on this seriously high-performing smartwatch. I've been fortunate enough to have tested this, and it's not for just tracking your best mountain bike adventures, although it does that extremely well. It does just about everything you could ever need from a smartwatch, from heart rate, blood ox, training effect, and sleep performance, the huge array of data is incredible and accurate. There's even an LED flashlight which is extremely useful, and solar charging to keep the already long-lasting battery going even longer. With a saving of £288 at Amazon it's well worth snapping up.View Deal

Crankbrothers Candy 11 Pedals: Were £499, now £399 at Evans Cycles

Crankbrothers pedals generally carry a whopping price tag, and for good reason, they are superb, delivering inspiring performance in all conditions across the range. The Candy 11's are no different and come packed with rider-friendly features suitable for use across a wide range of riding disciplines from all-mountain to cyclocross.

Carrying a very nice £100 discount in this stunning Gold color choice, they are well worth grabbing now. Evans Cycles also has great reductions across the Crankbrothers pedal range from its famous Eggbeaters to the highly rated Stamp flat pedals.

View Deal

Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Machine: Was £37 , now £22 at Sigma

Your chain is going to thank you with a smooth performance and long-lasting life after it has been through the Muc-Off X-3 Dirty Chain Machine. The X-3 works best in combination with Muc-Off Drivetrain Cleaner, and makes light work of the filthiest of chains and makes one of the most essential bike cleaning/maintenance jobs a doddle.View Deal

Fox Suspension Transfer Elite Dropper Post: Was £319.99 , now £102.99 at Chain Reaction

If you're on the hunt for one of the best dropper posts around with a huge discount then look no further than the Fox Suspension Transfer Performance Elite, it's currently priced with a massive 68% discount on the 125mm drop option at Chain Reaction.

It also comes in 150mm and 175mm choices in the most popular 31.6mm diameter option but not as good a discount.View Deal

Wahoo Elemnt Roam Bundle: Was £299.99 , now £199.99 at Wahoo

The Elemnt bundle comes with everything you need for the best bikepacking adventures. Including the Elemnt Roam GPS bike computer that features powerful, on-device navigation on an excellent color screen. It's also easy to set up and customize with the free companion app and features dual-band technology, wireless connection, and pre-loaded global maps and routes. The bundle includes the Tickr Heart Rate Monitor, along with speed and cadence sensors.View Deal

Exposure MAXX-D MK15 Front Bike Light: Was £445 , now £355 at Sigma

The MAXX-D MK15 from the renowned best mountain bike light brand Exposure features an impressive 4600 lumens ready to light up the darkest of trails. It features Reflex++ technology that cleverly and seamlessly adjusts the output to match any shifts in speed or terrain. Weighing in at just 310g it has a superb runtime of up to 36 hrs.View Deal

Muc-Off Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit: Was £45 , now £29.50 at Amazon

Running a tubeless setup for me, is one of the best MTB upgrades you can do to a bike, it's easy to do and for the time it takes versus the reward of practically eliminating flats, along with reduced rolling resistance and increased comfort and control makes it really a no-brainer. Especially with it coming in handy, everything you need kit and a nice discount.View Deal

Quick links for January sale deals for mountain bikers

Already looking for something in particular in the January sales and our suggestions don't quite hit the mark? Then you might want to check what the large online retailers have to offer. Here are the sites where you'll regularly find quality mountain biking and off-road cycling products, and often offer discounts as a bonus.

USA:

UK: