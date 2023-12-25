January events set at Lake Bemidji State Park

Dec. 24—BEMIDJI — Here is a look at some upcoming events throughout the month of January at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE:

* 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Jan. 1: First Day Hike. Snowshoeing Under the Pines. Attendees will meet at the yellow gates at the Paul Bunyan State Trail trailhead and snowshoe to Sundew Pond, 1.3 miles one way. Participants can bring snowshoes or check them out for free at the park office on a first come, first served basis. All ages are welcome.

* 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 1: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. "Your group is enjoying a hike deep in the woods and you soon realize it is getting close to dusk," a release said. "You become lost and no one thought to bring flashlights. As the sun sets and the sky darkens, your group starts to panic. Thankfully you took a class on navigating using the stars and you know how to find north using the North Star. Can you find it in time before dawn?"

Each group will have 60 minutes to complete the challenge, geared toward participants ages 12 and older. The minimum group size is four and the maximum group size is six. Pre-registration is required. Call the park office at

(218) 308-2300

to register. Attendees should meet at the Trail Center next to the Visitor Center at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. The program is free, but all vehicles entering the park need a valid Minnesota State Park permit.

* 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. Please see the previous description.

* 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. Please see the previous description.

* 10 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 6: The Story Tree. Winter Lullaby. In this preschool program, attendees will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the nature play area. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for children ages 3 to 5. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather, bring a snack and water and to meet inside the visitors center. Adults must accompany children.

* 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. Please see the previous description.

* 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 12: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. Please see the previous description.

* 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. Please see the previous description.

* 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12: Brrrmidji Kids Can Ice Fish. Attendees ages 8 to 15 are invited out for an afternoon of ice fishing on Lake Bemidji. Anglers 18 and older do not need a license if they are accompanied by a child younger than 16 and are actively participating in the Take-A-Kid Ice Fishing Weekend. Participants are asked to meet in the visitor center. All equipment is provided including shelters — but dress for the weather in layers and snow boots.

* 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 19: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. Please see the previous description.

* 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. Please see the previous description.

* 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25: Writing Under the Full Moon. This monthly offering creates a space for stories to emerge with a short walk outdoors for inspiration followed by writing time. No experience is required, only a little bit of courage. This guided approach to writing will help participants find a voice and generate new styles of writing. Ages 18 and older are welcome and registration is required with a group size limit of six. To register, contact Annette Drewes at

annette.drewes@gmail.com.

* 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26: Candlelight Snowshoe. This year's candlelight snowshoe starts and ends at the visitor center, where refreshments will be available. Participants can stop along the way and warm up by a campfire. Snowshoes will be available for rent at $6 per pair.

* 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 27: Secret in the Stars Escape Room. Please see the previous description.

* 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27: Photography Skills in Our Winter Wonderland. Winter is a season of ever-changing beauty, refreshed with each new snowfall. Attendees are invited to learn new ways to see and capture nature and its slumber.

"We will go through the very useful camera settings and features that are hidden behind the auto mode and learn how to "see" pictures before heading outdoors to photograph the quiet beauty that winter holds." a release said.

For ages 12 years and older, this program is for DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras. Attendees are asked to bring their camera, lenses, extra batteries/charger and a tripod if they have one. Meet in the Visitor Center. Registration is required for this program.

For registration or to request accommodations, email

christa.drake@state.mn.us

or call

(218) 308-2328.