Jantel Lavender with an Assist vs. Connecticut Sun

Silva, 43, guided Everton to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first season in 2018 but was sacked by the Merseyside club in December the following year after a 5-2 defeat by city rivals Liverpool. Parker left the club this week following their relegation from the Premier League last season. "I'm really pleased and proud to be appointed head coach of such a historic football club," Silva said in a club statement https://www.fulhamfc.com/news/2021/july/Fulham-Appoint-Marco-Silva on Thursday.