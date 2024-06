[Getty Images]

Pascal Jansen is no longer being considered by Sunderland for the head coach vacancy.

The BBC understands the Black Cats have taken the decision to proceed with the other names on their shortlist.

The former AZ boss had emerged as a favourite for the role following Will Still favouring Lens instead of a move to Wearside and false reports of Stephen Robinson and Dave Challinor.

