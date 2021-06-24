Janoris Jenkins says Saints were ‘hands down’ best organization he’s been with
Janoris Jenkins says the Saints were the best organization he's been with in the NFL. Hands down. Because they understand football, and they understand players. , Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins was released by the Saints just before free agency due to the salary cap decrease, but he has no hard feelings. In 15 games with the Saints, Jenkins had 4 interceptions and broke up 14 passes