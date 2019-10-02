Janoris Jenkins named NFC defensive player of the week

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has had some struggles this year, but he didn’t against Washington last week.

Jenkins was named NFC defensive player of the week, after securing two fourth-quarter interceptions in the 24-3 win.

Jenkins also broke up three passes, including one which was picked off by a teammate.

As they work through the absence of running back Saquon Barkley and break in rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, they need their defense to continue playing that way.