Janoris Jenkins critical of how Giants use him

The Giants lost their eighth straight game on Sunday as Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns in a 31-13 Packers win.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins believes he could have done more to help thwart Rodgers’s efforts and was critical of the way that Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher has deployed him this season. His specific complaint was that the team doesn’t let him travel with top receiviers like Davante Adams, who had two of Green Bay’s touchdowns.

“You’ve got to use your weapons,” Jenkins said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’m the only one in the league that doesn’t travel. I don’t understand why. It’s common sense. I’m on the left side of the field all game. I get two passes thrown my way. All the top corners in the league travel. Rabbit doesn’t travel anymore.”

Jenkins was credited with one pass defensed in Sunday’s loss.

Adams caught those two touchdowns, but he wasn’t the only one making plays in the Packers receiving corps. Allen Lazard had three catches for 103 yards and Geronimo Allison came up with a key catch on third down to help push Jenkins and his teammates to another loss.